Plebeian Resistance

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Margaret Anna Alice
Nov 26, 2021

🤣

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baboon
Nov 26, 2021

To be fair Rich, I've been expecting a new delivery from a CCP lab for months and this looks like it fits the bill.

It's going to be pretty hard to sell vaccines to people when you have a vaccine resistant variant. Unfortunately, that may be the least of our problems over the next few months...

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