Ο ο
O mi cron
As the scare campaign ramps up I’m fully expecting for the ‘authorities’ to run out of Greek letters. As such and as a courtesy I’d like to remind them of the discarded Greek Letter ‘Stigma’. There’s no stigma to using it guys, honest.
As the scare campaign ramps up I’m fully expecting for the ‘authorities’ to run out of Greek letters. As such and as a courtesy I’d like to remind them of the discarded Greek Letter ‘Stigma’. There’s no stigma to using it guys, honest.
No posts
🤣
To be fair Rich, I've been expecting a new delivery from a CCP lab for months and this looks like it fits the bill.
It's going to be pretty hard to sell vaccines to people when you have a vaccine resistant variant. Unfortunately, that may be the least of our problems over the next few months...