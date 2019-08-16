And mine is one of them. I am also running for council. Submitted in the nick of time with about a minute to spare and several runs down Filleul Street. That was fun but a little stressful.

Anyway here's my 150 word introduction;

“My main foci are to do with climate and small business. I feel that small business is our future along with livable small cities with strong public transport systems. There are great public transport options for cities like Dunedin including walking, cycling, buses, trams, trains and even gondolas.

I have a strong focus on South Dunedin and understand that the only real solution for South Dunedin is retreat. The focus should now be to make this retreat as orderly and the least disruptive for its residents, business owners and workers as possible.

Having previously been in small business for many years part of my concentration would be in making it easier for small business to operate. I understand the sector very well and feel that this sector (including farming) is best placed to move with us into a future that will necessarily not be reliant on oil, coal and gas.”

Nominations received

I don't expect to win. I will do my best to do so but I'm behind the 8 ball really. I don't have the funding for billboards (there are environmental issues there anyway) or promotion so I will have to do it on the cheap, guerilla style rather than with the full raised and fed armies that others have. Do I have enemies? I sure do. Politics is very gamed these days, there are billionaires with agendas and lots of easily purchased followers and I've managed to get myself on to a few lists that those who are trying to raise this billionaire funded inquisition have on the net mostly for believing that there are only two sexes. If you have yet to hear of the slur TERF then boy where have you been? But I'm more focused on getting a message out to the electorate that climate change needs to be addressed now, not later. Unlike others I'm not planning to make a eunuch of anyone or put back womens rights to the 19th Century on the way there. If I manage to get myself elected well then all the better.

So who (else) am I up against? (Mayoral candidates)

Aaron Hawkins is hamstrung by his Green Party (who are obsessed with gender) affiliation in my view. Also not the best on climate change issues anyway.

Finn Campbell does not impress me as being genuine in his 'climate activism'.

Mandy Mayhem-Bullock may have some climate focus, not sure.

Lee Vandervis will likely bring his climate denial game.

One (Barbour-Evans) is pronoun challenged. She is currently attempting to convince others of Y chromosome status after recently giving birth. So far has not focused on climate at all. Will undoubtedly use the slur TERF at some stage.

One (Moncrieff) is a huge fan of Jordan Peterson, especially when Jordan spins 'Western superiority'. Moncrieff is also a big climate change denier (i.e. fact challenged) and prone to annoying post-graduate students on the stairs of the Richardson building at Otago University.

The others seem somewhat business focused.

I'm both small business and climate change focused and I have the best vision of everyone going for Mayor. I've been thinking about what needs to be done for years. I'm not beholden to a party or financial backers. I definitely would like to start work on the 13th October on preparing Dunedin for the changes that climate change is forcing on us. And I actually would be very good at this job.

#politics #climatechange #dcc #dunedin #richardoseager #richardseager