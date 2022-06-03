Plebeian Resistance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Plebeian Resistance

1997: Morrinsville Schoolgirl "going to do further tests to determine exactly how poisonous their bacteria is"

Better check the Waikato death stats for 1997 I guess
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jun 03, 2022
∙ Paid

Yes guess who.

Did you see what was written on that folder?

“Isolating the fungus”

User's avatar

The full video is for paid subscribers

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture