2016 vs 2020, National vs Labour
Subtitle: When you don't have any policies that you want the public to [know about](https://twitter.com/AndrewLittleMP/status/1266128310234279936), pretend that you have some others
pretend that you have some others*
2016 John Key initiated a [new flag](https://nzhistory.govt.nz/politics/flags-of-new-zealand/flag-referenda) for New Zealand.
2020 Jacinda Ardern initiates a [new holiday](https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/opinion/122699769/matariki-should-be-a-public-holiday) for New Zealand.
If you like your tokenism and genitals dished up with a smile, well good on you.
#politics #greensNZ #LabourNZ