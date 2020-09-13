pretend that you have some others*

2016 John Key initiated a [new flag](https://nzhistory.govt.nz/politics/flags-of-new-zealand/flag-referenda) for New Zealand.

2020 Jacinda Ardern initiates a [new holiday](https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/politics/opinion/122699769/matariki-should-be-a-public-holiday) for New Zealand.

If you like your tokenism and genitals dished up with a smile, well good on you.

#politics #greensNZ #LabourNZ