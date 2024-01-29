Plebeian Resistance

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One Good Eye's avatar
One Good Eye
Jan 29, 2024Edited

Are there fewer births and in return less infant fatalities ?

Fetal deaths are typically not counted as infant mortality rates or births.

Comparing fetal mortality rates and births indicate the proportion infants are dying.

Fetal deaths are another , much more complicated issue than just counting deaths.

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13 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 29, 2024

Are still-borns counted as deaths?

Are there fewer births, in which case there would be fewer babies available to die.

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