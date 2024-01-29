This is somewhat interesting, the differences in age groups between 2022 and 2010. Basically in 2022 kids are more likely to live and the elderly are more likely to die than in 2010. Therefore the jabs seem to be hitting the elderly the hardest (red means fewer deaths in 2022 than in 2010)

The differences between 2010 and 2022 in New Zealand registered deaths

Why are fewer kids dying? Maybe because it’s more likely that one or more of their parents are at home with them? Just a suggestion…..

Also are the fathers more likely to be at the birth of their kids in 2022? As I don’t know how else to explain that large decrease in deaths in the newborn.

Yes if this gets any attention the Stats guys will be here in a jiffy to tell me that my choice of years is totally arbitrary and then they’ll choose a more suitable year to try and make the opposite argument. But I think it’s clear, if you’re elderly and you don’t stay away from the jabs you will be much more likely to die.