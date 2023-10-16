2023 Young Global Leader drop-outs
Were there in March, not there now.
Anybody who asks to be removed from this list will be added to my list of those who have asked to be removed from my lists (two so far including someone on behalf of Tulsi Gabbard). In other words asking to be removed from this list will have the opposite impact to that you intended as I will feature you more clearly.
In total 24 members of the Young Global Leaders Group from March 2023 are no longer profiled on the Young Global Leaders page at https://www.younggloballeaders.org/new-class
Here’s a list of who they are.
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Africa (lost 4)
Essuman, Kow Abaka, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President, Ghana
Johnson, Sakaja, Governor, Nairobi City County, Kenya
Lam, Aïssata, Director General, Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania, Mauritania
Pacheco, Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola
ASEAN (lost 2 gained 1)
Nguyen, Huy Dung, Vice-Minister, Ministry of Information and Communications of Viet Nam, Viet Nam
Aziz, Amira Aisya Abd, Co-Founder and Deputy President, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Malaysia
And this person has been moved from Australia / Oceania (she was the sole profile in that geography) to ASEAN and has a change of profile as well.
Formerly;
Gutierrez, Natashya, Editor-in-Chief, Asia Pacific, Vice News, Australia
Now;
Gutierrez, Natashya, President, Philippines
Quite a promotion……
Europe (lost 2)
Baumann, Christoph, Envoy for Sustainable Finance, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland
Karic, Benjamina, Mayor of Sarajevo, City of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Korea & North Asia (lost 1 - the only one)
Otgonshar, Batnairamdal, Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mongolian People's Party, Mongolia
Latin America (lost 4, gained 1)
Porter, Jonathan Fantini, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for Central America, Guatemala
Medina, Miguel, Minister of Investment, Honduras Government, Honduras
Tudela, Adriana, Congresswoman, Congress of Peru, Peru
This person has been added to the Latin America group.
Finny, Marlene, Chief Financial Officer, Mexico
And this person has been moved from Latin America to North America.
Schwarzkopf, Aron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, Ecuador
Middle East & North Africa (lost 3)
Al Saud, Haifa Bint Mohammed, Vice Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia
Jemali, Wafaa, Secretary General, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Morocco
Roll, Idan, Member of the Knesset, The Israeli Knesset, Israel
North America (lost 6 gained 1)
Adamek, Kluane, Yukon Regional Chief, Assembly of Nations, Canada
Koh, Daniel Arrigg, White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary and former US Department of Labor and City of Boston Chief of Staff, White House, USA
Bibb, Justin, Mayor, City of Cleveland, USA
Iyer, Tara, Macroeconomist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), USA
Kayabaga, Arielle, Member of Parliament, House of Commons, Canada, Canada
Wang, Tiffany Xingyu, Chief Trust and Marketing Officer, OpenWeb, USA
And as per Latin America section this guy has moved from there to here;
Schwarzkopf, Aron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, USA
South Asia (lost 2)
Desai, Madhukeshwar, National Vice President, BJYM (BJP Youth Wing), India
Thackeray, Aaditya, Leader, Shivsena, India
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Is there any way to guess what it means to "drop out"?
Who knows, maybe they got things to do and is better the public not to see the connection with the wef, which doesn't have a "good reputation". Like from the public list of club of rome have been removed some, like for instance vandana shiva (the guru of the green church "the limit to growth"), after the sri lanka colapse and experiment.