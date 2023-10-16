Anybody who asks to be removed from this list will be added to my list of those who have asked to be removed from my lists (two so far including someone on behalf of Tulsi Gabbard). In other words asking to be removed from this list will have the opposite impact to that you intended as I will feature you more clearly.

In total 24 members of the Young Global Leaders Group from March 2023 are no longer profiled on the Young Global Leaders page at https://www.younggloballeaders.org/new-class

Here’s a list of who they are.

Africa (lost 4)

Essuman, Kow Abaka, Legal Counsel to the President, Office of the President, Ghana

Johnson, Sakaja, Governor, Nairobi City County, Kenya

Lam, Aïssata, Director General, Investment Promotion Agency of Mauritania, Mauritania

Pacheco, Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Angolan Stock Exchange, Angola

ASEAN (lost 2 gained 1)

Nguyen, Huy Dung, Vice-Minister, Ministry of Information and Communications of Viet Nam, Viet Nam

Aziz, Amira Aisya Abd, Co-Founder and Deputy President, Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Malaysia

And this person has been moved from Australia / Oceania (she was the sole profile in that geography) to ASEAN and has a change of profile as well.

Formerly;

Gutierrez, Natashya, Editor-in-Chief, Asia Pacific, Vice News, Australia

Now;

Gutierrez, Natashya, President, Philippines

Quite a promotion……

Natashya Gutierrez, Editor-in-Chief, Asia Pacific, Vice News, Australia

Europe (lost 2)

Baumann, Christoph, Envoy for Sustainable Finance, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland

Karic, Benjamina, Mayor of Sarajevo, City of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Korea & North Asia (lost 1 - the only one)

Otgonshar, Batnairamdal, Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Mongolian People's Party, Mongolia

Latin America (lost 4, gained 1)

Porter, Jonathan Fantini, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Partnership for Central America, Guatemala

Medina, Miguel, Minister of Investment, Honduras Government, Honduras

Tudela, Adriana, Congresswoman, Congress of Peru, Peru

This person has been added to the Latin America group.

Finny, Marlene, Chief Financial Officer, Mexico

And this person has been moved from Latin America to North America.

Schwarzkopf, Aron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, Ecuador

Middle East & North Africa (lost 3)

Al Saud, Haifa Bint Mohammed, Vice Minister of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

Jemali, Wafaa, Secretary General, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Morocco

Roll, Idan, Member of the Knesset, The Israeli Knesset, Israel

North America (lost 6 gained 1)

Adamek, Kluane, Yukon Regional Chief, Assembly of Nations, Canada

Koh, Daniel Arrigg, White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary and former US Department of Labor and City of Boston Chief of Staff, White House, USA

Bibb, Justin, Mayor, City of Cleveland, USA

Iyer, Tara, Macroeconomist, International Monetary Fund (IMF), USA

Kayabaga, Arielle, Member of Parliament, House of Commons, Canada, Canada

Wang, Tiffany Xingyu, Chief Trust and Marketing Officer, OpenWeb, USA

And as per Latin America section this guy has moved from there to here;

Schwarzkopf, Aron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kushki, USA

South Asia (lost 2)

Desai, Madhukeshwar, National Vice President, BJYM (BJP Youth Wing), India

Thackeray, Aaditya, Leader, Shivsena, India