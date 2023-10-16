Plebeian Resistance

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Oct 16, 2023

Is there any way to guess what it means to "drop out"?

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Eris
Oct 17, 2023Edited

Who knows, maybe they got things to do and is better the public not to see the connection with the wef, which doesn't have a "good reputation". Like from the public list of club of rome have been removed some, like for instance vandana shiva (the guru of the green church "the limit to growth"), after the sri lanka colapse and experiment.

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