Courtesy of the Apes (those shareholders of $GME who were screwed over last year) on Reddit who are currently chasing this one down (they’re mad). Here’s an article that they’ve linked to.

Another in the series of ‘just how corrupt is the West’.

If you were to look at the shareholdings of the banks, like I have for the Australasian ones, you’ll find common ownership. Here’s a recent article on that topic. Basically all the Australian banks are owned by a combination of

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited: 16.91% of Westpac; 16.83% of NAB; 18.48% of ANZ; 14.80% of CBA

JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd: 12.75% of Westpac; 12.03% of NAB; 14.40% of ANZ; 11.57% of CBA

National Nominees Limited: 9.93% of Westpac, 10.14% of NAB; 11.76% of ANZ; 8.5% of CBA

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited: 4.94% of Westpac; 4% of NAB; 4.15% of ANZ; 4.47% of CBA

https://finty.com/au/research/big-four-ownership/

BNP (Banque Nationale de Paris) was also in there when I looked. It really doesn’t matter as all these banks have common ownership. With maybe a tidbit thrown to obedient locals.

So the only Australian owner there (and who knows if their shareholders actually live there) is National Nominees Limited who own, or from memory are the largest shareholders anyway, the NAB.

Also in this insane printing off of money (because that’s what it is) you will find all your reasons why house prices have been going up for the last few years despite the economy (especially the Small and Medium business economy) being slammed into the ground by the Mr Bigs of the Finance World. It also explains previous rises due to the Quantatative Easing (a fancy name for print, print, print) of the Obama presidency.

They’re out to destroy the middle classes of the world. The scum.

I’m away for the week coming up. I might post here but it’s unlikely.