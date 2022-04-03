Plebeian Resistance

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 3, 2022

House prices were sharply rising for decades in many places, without much of an issue. People love to think that their "investment" is increasing, but what the heck do you do when you sell? You still have to buy in an inflated market

And all of these measures of inflation reduced housing and medical costs, to create the illusion of an upswing

But hey, remember that Thatcher gave ownership of public housing as a way of "freedom" but it really changed the people to become more conservative and pro markets.

Dumb people, dumb leaders, and idiot economists..

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Apr 3, 2022

High house prices lead to despair and envy.

I fear for private property rights.

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