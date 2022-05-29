2nd Lieutenant Ashley Robin Bloomfield tests positive for COVID-19
And is now isolating
Sure he is.
Geneva guidelines since mid-April 2022.
“Now that the isolation measures have been lifted, you no longer have to stay at home. This means that, if your general condition allows it, you can also go to your workplace (or school). However, some precautions are still important for your health, and the health of people around you.”
Link here.
You’re wondering about the 2nd Lieutenant »bit«?
Ashley is having a week of holiday in the rather pleasant Swiss early summer courtesy of the NZ taxpayer. He still needs a RAT before traveling back to NZ though.
Off-topic:
You might have been a dose too hard on your dear leader Arden. Look what she has achieved recently: she infected Gavin Newsom!
"And is now isolating"
An interesting euphemism for "visiting Davos". :)