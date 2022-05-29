Sure he is.

Geneva guidelines since mid-April 2022.

“Now that the isolation measures have been lifted, you no longer have to stay at home. This means that, if your general condition allows it, you can also go to your workplace (or school). However, some precautions are still important for your health, and the health of people around you.”

Link here.

You’re wondering about the 2nd Lieutenant »bit«?

Ashley is having a week of holiday in the rather pleasant Swiss early summer courtesy of the NZ taxpayer. He still needs a RAT before traveling back to NZ though.