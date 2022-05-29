Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
May 29, 2022

Off-topic:

You might have been a dose too hard on your dear leader Arden. Look what she has achieved recently: she infected Gavin Newsom!

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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baboon
May 29, 2022

"And is now isolating"

An interesting euphemism for "visiting Davos". :)

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