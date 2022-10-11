Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Oct 11, 2022

Astroturf environmentalism is enshrined as Earth Day. The first Earth Day was corporate sponsored. And nothing changed.

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3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Society of Problem Solvers's avatar
Society of Problem Solvers
Oct 12, 2022

Results matter more than intentions. Yet our society refuses to hold leadership to the only standard leaders should be held to: their effectiveness (which is measured in results). Why do so many policies exist that continuously have bad results?

This problem is easily solvable. We need to be a results-driven society once again. Intentions irrelevant, we need to demand results with receipts.

https://joshketry.substack.com/p/we-should-value-results-more-than?r=7oa9d&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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