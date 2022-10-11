As you can see by the above graphic 350.org.nz is not an environmental organisation just as none of its brother orgs (Extinction Rebellion & various others, they are constantly changing) are not as well. In Dunedin the group is part of a conglomerate of groups who all share the same members none of whom I get along with (naturally). They sent me this during my Mayoral campaign.

Kia ora, We are the local Dunedin branch of 350 Aotearoa, a grassroots climate organisation focusing on building a fossil free Aotearoa. We are aware that you are running for local council in the upcoming elections, and want to let you know of our current “Homegrown Energy” campaign. With elections underway, we are calling on all candidates to advocate for 100% renewable energy in our city. If elected, will you commit to ambitious action on climate change? Our national renewable electricity generation has been sitting at around 80% since the 1970’s. The remaining 20% substituted by dirty coal and gas. Burning fossil fuels is one of the reasons for high electricity prices and pushing more and more people into power poverty. The solution to this: more renewable generation and building a better electricity system that is serving the planet and our communities by supporting more distributed generation and community energy projects. Specifically, we have identified three concrete actions that will significantly reduce Dunedin’s emissions. If you are elected, will you commit to: 1. Supporting Green Island Landfill to be transformed into a Solar Farm to power the Dunedin Wastewater Treatment Plant. 2. Securing funding for Moana Pool to decarbonise and be heated with clean renewable energy (away from LPG). 3. Commiting to a more ambitious heat pump installation and insulation programme and supporting households to transition away from coal heating. We would love your support in this campaign. Climate change is the most pressing issue our new city council will have to tackle. Supporting 100% Homegrown Energy Solutions is one of the ways to do this. YOU have the power to make an impact! I would be open to discussing this campaign with you in more detail. Feel free to check out & share our petition here. Ngā mihi nui, Jordan for 350 Ōtepoti

To which, based on my experiences of my 2019 campaign, I responded with this and although I wanted to be ruder I didn’t want to upset any voters either;

although I'm more environmentally focused than any other candidate or for that matter any of the astroturfed groups like yourself I have no wish to fill out your forms just for you to lie about me. As you'll no doubt do that anyway. So just, ugh, go away. Regards Richard

There will be a few more groups getting a similar response from me next time (yes I will likely run in 2025). None of the groups that describe themselves as on the left in this city seem to actually be on the left. They’re all focused on identity politics.

So although I’m getting a little tired of using the term ‘fascist’ if the shoe fits as they say it fits. 350.org.nz is fascist. This for example is on their blog;

February 15, 2022: Open letter calling for military funds to be moved to tackling the climate crisis

Nothing more fascist than asking the military to come in on your side.

As is this idiocy;

April 14, 2022: Why we need an immediate ban on new fossil fuel boilers in the state sector

As all they mean by renewables is wood or maybe fat extracted from the dairy/beef industry in this country. These sources are far worse than coal or gas/oil as pointed out well enough in Jeff Gibbs movie “Planet of the humans” (produced by Michael Moore).

A sinking cap on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, which eliminates it by 2024.

Basically they’d like to destroy NZ’s largest industry (it was tourism but that’s been blitzed by Ardern) by 2024. If they do so we’ll be eating grass, dandelions or roses. Or bark.



They give succour to the Pharmaceutical run transgender gaslighting of the world;

Gender is not mentioned in the report once; yet climate change disproportionately impacts women and people of diverse genders.

Of course the first is probably true, men have always dominated the economics of capitalism but the second group is probably exactly that in well over 90% of cases, men. With the occasional young woman having been gaslit to remove their breasts because they were ‘born in the wrong body’ a disgraceful agenda of the medical practioners who make money from the gender dysphoria of these youth (and younger on occasion) who in the majority of cases are going to regret their decisions within the decade. But the return on each of these dysphoric youth for the Pharmaceutical industry is currently priced at 1.2 million each.

The Pharmaceutical industry is not only a blight on our civilization at this stage but it is completely unsustainable.

But I guess there’s some hope. Kera O’regan, prone to being woke herself, is finally starting to wake up to this nonsense in relation to Extinction Rebellion (NZ division).

But of course not to her own climate change activist groups, whoever they may be.

Anyway 350.org.nz has kindly hosted themselves on the same IP as other groups of their ilk, so here they all are.

As you can see it’s an international operation.

@350nz #ACCGoFossilFree @thefutureisrail #climatejustice @ExtinctionNZ #RestorePassengerRail #A22Network #trainsarecool #trainsarelife #publictransportisclimateaction #climatejustice #climateaction #RightSideNZ