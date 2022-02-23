A call for help
Researchers needed
If anybody is interested I’m keen to find every single email and cell/mobile phone number of the Young Global Leaders crew from 1993 to now. I guess the easiest way would be to find at least 28 to help out and allocate by year. Please register your interest below or email me at richseager@wifoo.co.nz
I can help with search strategies. But it will still take a bit of time to find each of them, some more so than others.
The info will be presented here free to all. Compensation? There might not be any but any payments will be shared amongst all. But you might be part of an historic take-down of the Klaus Haus
We use dropbox at TAC. NOT my favourite but it does work. Alternatively you could use an excel spread sheet if you are a windows user and apple has a similar program called "numbers" Each person can be given a certain task or topic to cover to reduce duplication and the files could then be emailed to you. Alternatively all researchers using the same parameters can upload to your site once granted a password and individual log in such as JANEDOE@PLEBIANRESISTANCE.whatever However you would need to set up a form of security due to the unfamiliarity of the stranger who "volunteers" To be brutally honest, there are those with less than pure intentions and you wouldn't want to see your site depleted. If you're too busy to oversee the project you could hire/pay someone to act on your behalf. I did this when we were populating the now defunct https://wearenetwork.com
Greg
1-647-281-0100
I will gladly help. I do this type f thing already by being a volunteer with https://takeactioncanada.ca