If anybody is interested I’m keen to find every single email and cell/mobile phone number of the Young Global Leaders crew from 1993 to now. I guess the easiest way would be to find at least 28 to help out and allocate by year. Please register your interest below or email me at richseager@wifoo.co.nz

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I can help with search strategies. But it will still take a bit of time to find each of them, some more so than others.

The info will be presented here free to all. Compensation? There might not be any but any payments will be shared amongst all. But you might be part of an historic take-down of the Klaus Haus