Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
Feb 26, 2022

We use dropbox at TAC. NOT my favourite but it does work. Alternatively you could use an excel spread sheet if you are a windows user and apple has a similar program called "numbers" Each person can be given a certain task or topic to cover to reduce duplication and the files could then be emailed to you. Alternatively all researchers using the same parameters can upload to your site once granted a password and individual log in such as JANEDOE@PLEBIANRESISTANCE.whatever However you would need to set up a form of security due to the unfamiliarity of the stranger who "volunteers" To be brutally honest, there are those with less than pure intentions and you wouldn't want to see your site depleted. If you're too busy to oversee the project you could hire/pay someone to act on your behalf. I did this when we were populating the now defunct https://wearenetwork.com

Greg

1-647-281-0100

Reply
Share
Greg's avatar
Greg
Feb 24, 2022

I will gladly help. I do this type f thing already by being a volunteer with https://takeactioncanada.ca

Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard Seager
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture