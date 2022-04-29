Plebeian Resistance

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Apr 29, 2022

1. She masked outdoors.

2. Since she was masked, how did you know it was her? She calling herself that?

I bet she was a bit leary of you!

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Apr 29, 2022

The ridiculous virtue signalling mask along with the wild insane eyes was all I needed to see to know this person is a selfish, self-serving, power mad, fanatical monster that is only helping to destroy society.

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