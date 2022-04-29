I’ve noticed Ingrid Leary’s car around here in Kew a few times in the last few months. On occasion it’s been here overnight. Today on the way back from town walking my bike up the last bit, because the road is a bit steep and dangerous, I actually ran into her and a few of her helpers.

Ingrid Leary last year

As per normal for me I decided to engage her in conversation. The conversation went something like this although this is somewhat paraphrased as I can’t remember it exactly;

Me: Labour’s not worth the vote.

Ingrid: It’s not worth the vote you say (she was more confident than the last time that I ran into her).

Me: No, you’ve got the wrong policy on vaccinations and transgender. You need to listen to the people and not to the activists.

Ingrid: You didn’t leave the poo on my windscreen did you?

Me: No I didn’t.

Ingrid: Because you’re too reasonable right? (pretty sure this was sarcastic)

Me: It’s not worth the effort.

She then said something which I can’t remember but as I was walking up our path (she was about 5 metres away) I added that “And 3 Waters is also a terrible policy” to which I received some sort of dismissive response.

Ingrid has a habit of thinking that if I don’t support her then I’m a National Party voter. That was the case in September 2020 at a cafe that she turned up at spruiking her policies. But that’s not the case and because the Greens and Labour were so terrible last time that I voted (2020) and I could not tolerate voting for them, all I did was spoil my vote. I have never voted National or for that matter for the right anywhere. That could change though if National decided to stop the vaccination campaign, prosecute the Pharmaceutical companies and stop gaslighting women with the idea that men can be women. It’s up to them. Otherwise they will be blitzed at the next national poll because they’re not as good at woke as Jacinda is.

I wonder who did put the ‘poo’ on her windscreen. I have my suspicions but if the past is anything to go by I’m probably way off.