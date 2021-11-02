Total reports to VAERS in North America regarding adverse events and deaths from *ALL* vaccines 2011-2021.

This data is also not up to date, there’s a backlog which indicates that the real data would be showing 4-6 times more reports than indicated in current data. Factor in the fact that only 5% at most adverse events (including deaths) are ever reported and what we are looking at now, realistically, is a deliberate genocide. Dr. Rose estimates under-reporting is about 31 times (i.e. only just over 3% of adverse reports are on this database).

Ardern is not kind, she’s a fucking maniac.

Source: Dr. Jessica Rose (information on data not being up to date starts at 20 mins approximately)

Here’s Dr Rose’s and Dr. Peter McCulloch’s paper on Myocarditis and Pfizer’s vaccine (of course it’s now been taken down but the following link still works);

Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products