Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Nov 27, 2022

Might be shorter list if was non-supporters. LOL Harder to keep up to date though.

Wonder if any supporters drop off.

Doubt it.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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BDBinc
Nov 27, 2022

Yeah well said it would be easier to make a list of who is not a central bankster toolie.

All astro turfs, all multinationals, all govts and during convid even the smaller businesses breached employment contracts and illegally forced workers to get medically experimented on .

But importantly we are not supporters . In that we are free from believing in their media metaverse with all its fear memes and falsities .

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