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It is in alphabetical order If you want to help out with anymore information send me a text or an email. ----------------------------------------------------------------- A p Moller Maersk a S A t Kearney Inc Ab Volvo Abb Ltd Abdul Latif Jameel International Group Aberdeen Asset Management Plc Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Accenture Access Bank Plc Acciona Sa Accor Sa Activate Inc Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited Apsez Adecco Group Adobe Systems Inc Advantage Partners Inc Aecon Group Inc Aegon Nv Aetna Inc African Development Bank Afdb African Rainbow Minerals Agility Akamai Technologies Inc Akzonobel Nv Al Dabbagh Group Holding co Ltd Alcoa Inc Algebris Investments uk Llp Alghanim Industries Alibaba Com Alibaba Group Holding Limited Alixpartners Llp Allianz Se Alshaya Group Amec Foster Wheeler Plc America Movil sab de Cv American Tower Corporation Amira Nature Foods Ltd Ana Holdings Inc Anchorage Capital Group Llc Anglo American Plc Antofagasta Minerals Sa Aon Plc Apollo Tyres Ltd Arab Bank Plc Arcelormittal Aria International Gmbh Ariston Thermo Spa Arm Holdings Plc Arup Group Ltd Asia Pacific Land Ltd Asia Pacific Resources Development Investment Ltd At T Atomico Audi Ag Averda Averda Avg Technologies n V Axiata Group Berhad Bae Systems Plc Bahrain Economic Development Board Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company bsc C Bain Company Inc Bajaj Auto Ltd Baker Mckenzie Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa Banco Bradesco Sa Banco btg Pactual Sa Banco Santander Sa Bank Julius Baer co Ltd Bank of America Corporation Barclays Barclays Africa Group Limited Basf Se Bayer Ag Bazovy Element Limited Bc Partners Limited Becton Dickinson and Company Bertelsmann se co Kgaa Bg Group Plc Bharat Forge Ltd Bharti Airtel Limited Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Bioenco Bioenergy Corporation Llc Blackrock Inc Bloomberg Lp Bmc Software Inc Bmo Financial Group Bombardier Inc Boodaicorp Company Bp Plc Bridgewater Associates Lp Brigham and Women s Hospital Brightstar Corp Bt Group Plc Bunge Limited Burda Media Burgan Bank Ca Technologies Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Canica As Cantor Fitzgerald Lp Canyon Partners Llc Capital Bank Cardinal Health Inc Cargill Incorporated Carlsberg a S Cengage Learning Centene Corporation Centrica Plc Cf Industries Holdings Inc Chevron Corporation China Minsheng Investment Corp Ltd Chobani Cisco Citi Citic Capital Holdings Limited Cjsc Ulmart Clariant International Ltd Clayton Dubilier Rice Llc Clifford Chance Llp Cls Bank International Cnbc Cofra Holding Ag Cognizant Technology Solutions Comision Federal de Electricidad Cfe Compagnie Financiere Tradition Comscore Inc Consolidated Contractors Company Ccc Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd Construction Products Holding Company Cpc Corporacion America Credit Suisse Ag Crescent Enterprises Crescent Petroleum Cvc Capital Partners Luxembourg Sarl Cvs Health Corporation Dalian Wanda Group co Ltd Dana gas Pjsc Danfoss a S Dangote Group Deloitte Dentsu Inc Desso Holding Bv Deutsche Bank Ag Deutsche Borse Ag Deutsche Post dhl Group Development Bank of Southern Africa Digitalglobe Inc Dnb Asa Dogan tv Holding Dtvh Dogus Group Dong Energy Dp World Dst Global Advisors Limited Duke University Medical Center and Health System Dupont Ebay Inc Ecobank Transnational Inc Ecolab Inc Edelman Edmond de Rothschild Edmond de Rothschild Sa Egon Zehnder Elliott Management Corporation Emaar Properties Pjsc Embraer Sa Emc Corporation Emirates Group Emirates Nbd Endeavor Enel Spa Engie Eni Spa Eqt Partners Ab Eskom Holdings soc Limited Essar oil Ltd Etihad Airways Eton Park Capital Management Lp Eurasian Resources Group Sarl European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Ebrd European Investment Bank Eib Evonik Industries Ag Ey Facebook Inc Femsa Fis Flex Fluor Corporation Frog Fti Consulting Inc Fujitsu Limited Ge Gems Education General Atlantic Llc General Motors Company Generali Gic Private Limited Glencore Globis Corporation Gmr Group Goldcorp Inc Google Google Inc Granbio Llc Graticule Asset Management Asia Great Eastern Energy Corporation ltd Geecl Greenberg Traurig Llp Grupo Mexico sab de Cv Grupo Mexico sab de cv Duplicated Grupo Multimedia Lauman Sapi de Cv Gsma Guggenheim Partners Llc Guidewell Group Inc Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Habboush Group Hanergy Holding Group Company Ltd Hanwha Energy Hanwha Group Hcl Technologies Ltd Heidrick Struggles Heineken Nv Henkel ag co Kgaa Henry Schein Inc Hero Group Hewlett Packard Enterprise Highbridge Capital Management Llc Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Hilton Worldwide Hinduja Group International Limited Hindustan Construction Company Ltd Hindustan Powerprojects Private Limited Hindustan Power Hitachi Ltd Hna Group co Ltd Home Instead Inc Honeywell Group Hp Trust Hsbc Holdings Plc Htc Via Open Society Foundations 1928 Diagnostics Ab 23andme 360 Digitech Huawei Technologies co Ltd Hyundai Motor Company Iberdrola Icap Plc Icici Bank Ltd Ideo Llc Ihs Illycaffe Spa Imd International Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa ltd Idc Infosys Ltd Ing Group Intel Corporation Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc Intercorp International Finance Corporation Ifc Interproteccion Agente de Seguros y de Fianzas s a de c V Interpublic Group Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Investec Ltd Iron Mountain Information Management Itau Unibanco Sa Ithraa Japan Asia Group Limited Jawbone Jeronimo Martins Sgps Sa Jet Airways India Limited Jll Joh Berenberg Gossler co Kg Johnson Controls Inc Johnson Johnson Jpmorgan Chase Co Jsc Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk Kazyna Jsc vtb Bank Jubilant Bhartia Group Jumeirah Group Kaifeng Foundation Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc Kaspersky Lab Kaspersky lab uk Ltd Kcap Holdings Khazanah Nasional Berhad King Abdullah Economic City Kirin Holdings Company Limited Koc Holding As Kohlberg Kravis Roberts co l P Kpmg International Cooperative Kudelski Group Lanxess Ag Lawson Inc Lazard Lcy Chemical Corp Lenovo Liberty Global Europe Bv Libra Holdings Ltd Link Real Estate Investment Trust Reit Lippo Group Litasco Middle East Dmcc Lixil Group Corporation Lloyd S Lloyds Banking Group Plc Lockheed Martin Corporation Louis Dreyfus Group Lrn Corporation C07753a0 Bd52 4acb Bbbd Fdfeb20a197b Lukoil Overseas West Project Ltd Lulu Financial Group Lulu Group International Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Lynas Corporation Limited Maire Tecnimont Majid al Futtaim Holding Llc Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Manpowergroup Marks Spencer Plc Marriott International Inc Marsh Mclennan Companies Mmc Marubeni Corporation Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company Mastercard Mayo Clinic Mcgraw Hill Financial Mckinsey Company Medtronic Inc Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Mercuria Energy Group Holding Sa Meridiam Infrastructure Meridian Capital Hk Microsoft Corporation Millicom International Cellular Sa Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Mitsubishi Corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd Mitsui co Ltd Mizuho Financial Group Inc Mks Switzerland Sa Mobile Telecommunications Company Kscp Moelis Company Mondelez Global Llc Monitise Group Limited Monsanto Company Moore Capital Management Lp Morgan Stanley Mori Building co Ltd Msd Nasdaq Inc Naspers Limited National Bank of Kuwait Nestle Sa Neusoft Corporation Newmont Mining Corporation Ngp Energy Capital Management Nielsen 9d3d651c 9f36 4746 Bbce B98def89c4b8 Nigeria lng Limited Nike Inc Nikkei Inc Nomura Holdings Inc Norilsk Nickel North Island Northwell Health Novartis Ag Novatek gas Power Gmbh Novo Nordisk a S Novozymes a S Nq Mobile Inc Nyse Oando Plc Ogilvy Public Relations Ojsc Phosagro Old Mutual Plc Omnicom Group Inc Ooredoo Open Joint Stock Company Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation Ophir Holdings Llc Orion Heritage co Ltd Orkla Asa Overseas Infrastructure Alliance India pvt ltd Oiapl Ovg Real Estate Pag Palantir Technologies Pao Lukoil Paypal Inc Pearson Plc Pegasystems Pemex Petroleos Mexicanos Pensiondanmark Pepsico Inc Permira Advisers Llp Pershing Square Capital Management l P Petroleo Brasileiro sa Petrobras Pjsc Gazprom Neft Pjsc Tatneft Point72 Asset Management Poste Italiane Spa Ppf Group Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp Procter Gamble Switzerland Sarl Promotora de Ediciones Electronicas Sa Prudential Plc Pt Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk Pt Indika Energy Tbk Ptt Public Company Limited Publicis Groupe Sa Punj Lloyd Ltd Qalaa Holdings s a E Qi Group Qiagen Nv Qualcomm Incorporated Quest Diagnostics Inc Quexco Inc R Pharm Rabobank Group Rbc Financial Group Rdif Management Company Llc Reckitt Benckiser Plc Reliance Industries Limited Rema 1000 Renault Nissan Bv Renova Group Repsol Sa Rge pte Ltd Rhc Holding pvt Ltd Rio Tinto Plc Rmz Corp Robert Bosch Gmbh Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Rwjf Royal Bafokeng Management Services pty Ltd Royal dsm Nv Royal Dutch Shell Plc Royal Philips Royal Vopak Rwe Ag Sabmiller Plc Salesforce Sarl Sanofi Sap Se Sapurakencana Petroleum Berhad Sas Institute Inc Sasol Limited Saudi Aramco Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sabic Saudi Telecom Group Sberbank Sbi Holdings Inc Schneider Electric Sa Scotiabank Sekunjalo Investment Holdings pty Limited Senvion Holding Gmbh Sequoia Capital China Serum Institute of India Ltd Severstal Sibur Llc Sicpa Holding Sa Siemens Ag Sime Darby Berhad Sinar mas Agribusiness Food Sinosafe General Insurance co Ltd Sk Holdings Skanska Ab Skybridge Capital Snc Lavalin Group Inc Socar Solvay Sa Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc Soros Fund Management Llc Southwest Energy hk Ltd Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited Standard Chartered Bank Standard Poor s Financial Services Llc State Corporation Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Companies State oil Fund of The State oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sofaz Statkraft As Statoil Asa Stena Ab Suez Sumitomo Chemical co Ltd Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Smfg Suncor Energy Inc Suntory Holdings Limited Suzlon Energy Limited Swarovski Gruppe Swift Scrl Swiss International air Lines Ltd Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd Syngenta International Ag Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Tarkett Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Tata Sons Ltd Tcl Corporation Tech Mahindra Limited Technogym Spa Teck Resources Limited Telefonaktiebolaget lm Ericsson Telefonica Sa Telenor Asa Teliasonera Ab Telkom sa soc Limited The Abraaj Group The Blackstone Group The Boston Consulting Group The Carlyle Group The Coca Cola Company The Depository Trust Clearing Corporation Dtcc The dow Chemical Company The dun and Bradstreet Corporation The Durst Organization The Goldman Sachs Group Inc The Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company Kcsc The National Commercial Bank Ncb The new York Times The Olayan Group The Perot Companies The Rock Creek Group The Rockefeller Foundation The Standard Bank Group Limited The Wellcome Trust The Western Union Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Third Point Llc Thomson Reuters Tibco Software Inc Tillman Global Holdings Llc Tokio Marine Holdings Toray Industries Inc Toshiba Corporation Total Towers Watson Toyota Motor Corporation Tpg Global Llc Transnet soc Ltd Trina Solar Schweiz Ag Truecar Tupperware Brands Corporation Turk Telekom Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As Turkish Airlines Inc Tv Azteca sab de Cv Uae Exchange Centre Llc Uber Ubs Switzerland Ag Unicredit Spa Unilever Unison Capital Inc