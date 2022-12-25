A little blog chrissie pressie
I have unlocked all posts
I will lock some of them up again in the New Year. I’m not sure how many yet, the problem with the Substack feature ‘lock all posts beyond xx days’ is that if you unlock some then they seem to get locked up again the next day. I will have to give that some attention.
I’m still flat out so don’t expect any substantial new posts until mid January.
Happy Xmas
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Merry Christmas Rich. Seems you were right about a certain person on here. Sorry for doubting you.
Looks like Substack is going to become drama central next year, dammit.
Good image joke.