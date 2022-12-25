Plebeian Resistance

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baboon
Dec 26, 2022

Merry Christmas Rich. Seems you were right about a certain person on here. Sorry for doubting you.

Looks like Substack is going to become drama central next year, dammit.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Dec 25, 2022

Good image joke.

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