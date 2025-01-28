to the greatest love of my life

a woman I met in France

who joined me in Aosta as my wife

you led me on a wonderful dance

—-—-—-—-

who shares with me a wonderful daughter

I hope that we can raise this love again

On Aphrodite I exhort her

A bring my lover back rephrain

—-—-—-—-

when I die I want you by my side

I want to hold your hand as I slip away

As my life ebbs away with the tide

The last thing I heard would be what you say

—-—-—-—-

But before that I want to walk on the beach

I want to discuss with you our deepest thoughts

I want you to be in my reach

To travel together to French ports

—-—-—-—-

—-—-—-—-

PS there was a photo, with this post, of we two lovers back in about 2011 or so in France, a photograph taken by my daughter who I am also estranged from right now. My wife does not want me to put it up here and I am respecting those wishes even though it is a wonderful photo. The main reason for this estrangement from both is our business, it took too much from us, and in 2020 I made the mistake of restarting it.

In a large part my wife is responsible for this blog as without her support it could not have been done. Unfortunately I’ve only ever earned about $500 from it. Substack does not pay, or at least it only does for the likes of Kirsch and Malone who likely were bought here with retainers.

(an edit of 17/6/25)