This is quite a good little short on the type of Dystopia which Klaus and his minions like to imagine. To me it’s very reminiscent of East Germany in its communist period.
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A man lives in a society where citizens police each other with their mobile phones. Utopia
A short from Youtube
Nov 01, 2022
Dystopia
Posts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.Posts about dystopian tech, the Klaus Haus aka Young Global Leaders, World Economic Forum, NWO (yes it exists refer GW Bush) & various tyrants.
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