Plebeian Resistance

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

A man lives in a society where citizens police each other with their mobile phones. Utopia

A short from Youtube
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Nov 01, 2022

This is quite a good little short on the type of Dystopia which Klaus and his minions like to imagine. To me it’s very reminiscent of East Germany in its communist period.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture