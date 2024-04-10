Plebeian Resistance

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J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn's avatar
J-Pat : Jason Patrick Quinn
Apr 10, 2024

Didn’t you know, Anne Boleyn was a black woman?

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2 replies by Richard Seager and others
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Markker
Apr 10, 2024

My friend's son, had success first as a child actor, then has had parts in various TV and films. Now, however, being a white hetro male, there are no parts, as casting is usually for black or asian actors. TV ads also, have a huge number of mixed race families, as though this is the norm, which it isn't.

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