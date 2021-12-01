Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laurence Flynn's avatar
Laurence Flynn
Dec 2, 2021

I also disagree with Eugyppius's assessment. There is an agenda and there are many sub-agendas at work here. While it's true that societal consciousness can be a self-sustaining engine, it also requires someone at the wheel.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Richard Seager and others
Machival's avatar
Machival
Dec 3, 2021

"governments are all funding that particular agenda which is anti-women"

what are you smoking my friend? there has only been anti male propaganda and a push of retarded feminism.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture