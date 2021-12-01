There really is no such thing as a physical virus. I’ll add some substantification for this in another post next week but I just want it out in the ether for now. You are the virus, the virus can also be the madness that has swept the world in the last few years. But it cannot be spread physically.

If you read the media on this basis a lot more will make sense to you. Is it unconscious or conscious? An element of both I’d suggest. As much as I respect the opinion of Eugyppius I disagree that this tyranny is being spread by academics. Of course you need agreement of a vast number of people to install a tyranny but the initial spread can be purchased to give it the impression of popularity*. Anyone who has come up against the tyranny of gender in the last few years knows this. The pharmaceutical industry, Soros & other billionaires, governments are all funding that particular agenda which is anti-women in the extreme. An inquisition level viciousness.

Ok enough bad stuff. We need an alternative, and we need to start imagining it. So we need to identify why some are trying to bring this system about and to nullify their arguments and to take some of those academics away from the cliff face. Climate, scarcity of resources and the financial system on its last legs are all relevant here. As is the Church. There is also a real push on ‘smart cities’ going on around the world. This, the internet of things and the internet of bodies, if we even want any of these, need to be under our control. We need democracy and that’s not the democracy of old, the one that was so easily corrupted by a few dollars, euros, yen or pounds, but a resilient democracy. Democracy by the way comes from the root word in Ancient Greek for a local area, Demos (δῆμος).

* Especially in 2021 where you don’t need real people, just bots or trolls.