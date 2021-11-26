Health & Human RightsA PhD is no guarantee against stupidityAs evidenced in this videoRichard SeagerNov 26, 202123ShareWhere the stupidity is off the scale.23Share
Hi Rich, you are an absolute legend for posting this, it's like all of us have some kind of hive mind thing going on.
I found this video the other day and have been trying to find out who the Scottish woman is. It's definitely the same person, isn't it? You've saved me hours of research - thank you.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ioZQ9MDF97Xv/
I love the way she casually states in the video I linked "yeah, we just totally trusted the CCP with their genome sequence, all good, totally nothing dodgy about that, I would totally download a Chinese app without doing any research into it". It's mind-boggling how stupid these people are.