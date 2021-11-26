Plebeian Resistance

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baboon
Nov 26, 2021

Hi Rich, you are an absolute legend for posting this, it's like all of us have some kind of hive mind thing going on.

I found this video the other day and have been trying to find out who the Scottish woman is. It's definitely the same person, isn't it? You've saved me hours of research - thank you.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ioZQ9MDF97Xv/

I love the way she casually states in the video I linked "yeah, we just totally trusted the CCP with their genome sequence, all good, totally nothing dodgy about that, I would totally download a Chinese app without doing any research into it". It's mind-boggling how stupid these people are.

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