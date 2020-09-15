In an increasingly authoritarian police state put into place by the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

![](https://i.snap.as/BV0CNP9.png)<br>

Man deliberately run over by police car in Epping, Melbourne.

![](https://i.snap.as/Wm3Z47Q.png)<br>

Same man has his head stomped on by police and put into coma as a result. Daniel Andrews, Victorian Premier states that he shouldn't protest (he wasn't, he was psychotic and had been rejected by Austin & Northern Hospitals for care).

![](https://i.snap.as/BLlcsok.jpg)<br>

Someone leaves boots outside a barn as a protest (i.e. kick him out). Mr Andrews on Tuesday said the person who made that protest should feel 'shame'

Must be so difficult for Daniel Andrews. He has to put up with **so much**.

#politics #fascistscryingintotheirmilk #covid19