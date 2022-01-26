First of all, how the hell is the NZ Government going to cover for this? For those out of NZ - ACC = Accident Compensation Commission - basically they’re a government agency (although now acting somewhat the capitalist) set up in the 70s by the last radical Labour Government in New Zealand to stop NZ from going down the path of Lawyers suing for every footpath or playground accident.

It looks like they’re about to be ravaged by the claims that Pfizer should be made to pay under threat of mob justice.

Thanks to Tim in Brisbane for that bit of news.

I just sent the following to a friend in Melbourne, so might as well put it up here as well.

Some real news

All North American truckers are heading to Ottawa to make their point, no vax mandates. Wheres Trudeau?

Reason for Netherlands backing down?

&

NSW only the vaccinated die young

This Croatian politician is correct



And some preparations for the aftermath, the reason that I can’t substack for a while.

If you want to contribute to the truckers heading to Ottawa, here’s the GoFundMe page (I think they may have taken it down earlier so good to see it up)

https://www.gofundme.com/f/taking-back-our-freedom-convoy-2022