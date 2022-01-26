Plebeian Resistance

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C.H.
Jan 26, 2022

Will miss your newsletters/stacks. But take all the time you need!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 26, 2022Edited

"The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist."

Nahhh the greatest trick the devil pulled was that the devil is someone else, whether real or imaginary.

https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/why-nobody-can-find-a-virus/

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