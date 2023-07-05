Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Jul 5, 2023

I have updated the email address as the one I gave originally is not working.

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BDBinc
Jul 5, 2023

They are busy destroying govt businesses of universities (following the primary school dumb down).

Replacing science with propaganda studies.

Lots of "drs of propaganda" and with increased fees they will all have to be well off upper middle/rich/ Maori.

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