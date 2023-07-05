First of all I’d like the document referred to here.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/fears-proposed-science-curriculum-will-turn-out-ill-informed-students/LWUHI37MSNEBFAZVRHG7OAPT3I/

The f’wits who have been a pain the arse on Twitter for several years have been hard at work on nonsense. If you have the document please email it to me at

richard@southernindependents.co.nz (updated as .nz does not seem to be working)

And if you have anything on Robert, Steve and their 77 type hangers on please do the same. The above email. Thanks.