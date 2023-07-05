A request for information
On a couple of topics
First of all I’d like the document referred to here.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/fears-proposed-science-curriculum-will-turn-out-ill-informed-students/LWUHI37MSNEBFAZVRHG7OAPT3I/
The f’wits who have been a pain the arse on Twitter for several years have been hard at work on nonsense. If you have the document please email it to me at
richard@southernindependents.co.nz (updated as .nz does not seem to be working)
And if you have anything on Robert, Steve and their 77 type hangers on please do the same. The above email. Thanks.
I have updated the email address as the one I gave originally is not working.
They are busy destroying govt businesses of universities (following the primary school dumb down).
Replacing science with propaganda studies.
Lots of "drs of propaganda" and with increased fees they will all have to be well off upper middle/rich/ Maori.