Suze Wilson who is a Massey University academic (guffaw..) and the 2014 recipient of the International Leadership Association’s* “Fredric M. Jablin Doctoral Dissertation Award” recently wrote this piece in defence of our now very unpopular Prime Minister. She bases this defence on calling us all misogynists and extreme right wingers.

News for you Suze, you’re not going to gaslight us into extending this POS’s mandate (click the graphic to go to the article).

You need to tell Jacinda to resign. Now.