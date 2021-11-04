Substack is pretty good for the information that is about its various blogs. But there’s one problem, the cost. Most substacks are one person. I’m signed up to one at the moment and it costs me £5 a month. That’s about $10 NZD a month. I can probably sign up to get my local newspaper for that cost, which is not too bad as far as newspapers go.

I can’t afford to sign up to my 15 favourite substackers. Or if I can then I’m privileged and 90% of the population does not have the same privilege. I want a world where everyone has the info. Not one where the info is only for the already privileged. Sure that world might be a little ‘random’ but this world, a world where you’re protecting your wealth, is dying. Substack needs to, somehow, go democratic.

I’d suggest that substack drop’s their minimum rate which is currently quite high, 5 NZD a month is the lowest that I was able to set mine (I only restrict to paying subscribers when I’m having a go at Siouxsie Wiles as I figure if she wants to see it she has to pay).

I’d like to get 10 substackers, or more, blogs for that price.