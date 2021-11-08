Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Nov 8, 2021

And it might be jarring, him being Republican, but you should contact Ron DeSantis to discuss the way forward. Bolsonaro is another one you could talk to. Yes he's right wing too. It's not the peoples fault that the left deserted us.

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