Jacinda, your hold on the PM role is becoming weaker by the day. You know it, we know it. The worst outcome for you (not for us) would be that you were overthrown and executed (it is definitely a possibility right now).

You have a way of saving it. Ditch the mandates, arrest the promoters of the vaccines such as Siouxsie Wiles, Michael Baker and Ashley Bloomfield. Tell the Pharmaceutical companies to leave NZ forever. Cancel Three Waters. Cancel all the covid restrictions. Confiscate all Pfizer assets, and as their shareholders are the banks that’s easy.

Call a national Hui of those who have opposed the vaccines from start go (or close to it) to decide on how to move forward. Center Simon Thornley from Plan B as an ‘expert’ and invite others from overseas as well. Make sure the Hui is democratic, no favours to your mates.

Have Aotearoa/NZ promoting Terrain Theory over Germ Theory.

It would be your nuclear free moment x a hundred or more. You’d be loved by the people around the world for putting an end to this nonsense.