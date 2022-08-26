Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 26, 2022

https://wellington.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2022-elections/information-for-voters/candidate-information/mayoral-candidates/donald-newtown-mcdonald

This is the first mayoral candidate I have looked at. Divergent thinker.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 26, 2022

I am interested in how you are doing, but I should concentrate on my own backyard.

Wish you well.

Cairn

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12 replies by Richard Seager and others
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