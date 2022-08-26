A suggestion to subscribers
If you don't want my election material
Just go here;
https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/account?
And un-click your notifications to elections and media (and maybe to interviews although these will be less frequent).
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As it’s going to get a little full on over the next 6 weeks or so.
Seager for Mayor (.co.nz & .nz 😉) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://wellington.govt.nz/your-council/elections/2022-elections/information-for-voters/candidate-information/mayoral-candidates/donald-newtown-mcdonald
This is the first mayoral candidate I have looked at. Divergent thinker.
I am interested in how you are doing, but I should concentrate on my own backyard.
Wish you well.
Cairn