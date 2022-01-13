A Sydney MP and a Sydney PM get to decide on the future viability of a Melbourne Grand Slam
No worries!
One Northern Suburbs boy (left above);
And one Eastern Suburbs boy (right above);
Deciding on a Grand Slam event that Sydney of course has no interest in;
Where would the Australian Open be held at if Sydney stole it?
White City?
That will go down well in Balmain. Or Homebush.
They both attend Hillsong - so will there be forgiveness
Never have so many leaders have been so despised by so many around the world.
Vile subhuman traitors. Just wanting to kill us all