Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Jan 13, 2022

They both attend Hillsong - so will there be forgiveness

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1 reply by Richard Seager
John Raymond's avatar
John Raymond
Jan 18, 2022

Never have so many leaders have been so despised by so many around the world.

Vile subhuman traitors. Just wanting to kill us all

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