A troll through history
With jabs
Invented Socrates
Invented Charlemagne
Invented Napoleon
Invented the internet
Invented Paypal
Invented blackness
Invented?
P.S. I will add links to the other images later (after I’ve returned from my coffee - it is a beautiful day here) for those who are not getting the reference. For now only the last one has a link.
It's all too beautiful this light and dark interplay in early North Hemisphere spring of 2022 A.D. where evil is just a glance away on the cellphone or lap top. Marching units of time affix bayonets or syringes as need be as per orders from On High. Creon speaks! Tremble and obey.
Dr Malone invented the two faced limited hangout bullshit
But then, he's probably saying what he's saying to cover his ass for the vaccine trials he ran in Brazil which was later blamed on zika.