Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Apr 25, 2022

It's all too beautiful this light and dark interplay in early North Hemisphere spring of 2022 A.D. where evil is just a glance away on the cellphone or lap top. Marching units of time affix bayonets or syringes as need be as per orders from On High. Creon speaks! Tremble and obey.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 25, 2022

Dr Malone invented the two faced limited hangout bullshit

But then, he's probably saying what he's saying to cover his ass for the vaccine trials he ran in Brazil which was later blamed on zika.

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