Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Mar 27, 2022

Transgender is a very laborious way of sterilisation. More suitable as a mind game to discombobulate the masses as it just actually wrecks a few.

Truly tragic for parents of the victims.

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