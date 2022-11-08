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the unhinged came at me today it whinged about what I had to say I parried fed its attempts it rallied but more unkempt how many times has their kombi been dinged how many crimes has the zombi sat pinged si j'espere si je respond madame mal mère c'est encore mon monde oh mars god of war take this warring faim embolden the poor for I will not be le meme not now, not ever