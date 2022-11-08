Plebeian Resistance

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Jun 17, 2023

i like it as well

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Richard Seager
Jun 17, 2023

I did send it out by email!

Was going through these drafts and found this one, so published it again.

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