My bet is that you havn’t heard much if anything about the ICLEI/ICLEIO that Hawkins is prominent in (a poor reflection on them);

I first discussed Aaron Hawkins membership of the above organisations here;

Well there’s been some follow up. I put an LGOIMA request to the Dunedin City Council on the 31st August about the relationship;

To whom it may concern; this is an LGOIMA request for all correspondence between Aaron Hawkins and the ICLEI (iclei.org) and the ICLEIO (icleioceania.org) Havn't you been quiet about it aye? Regards Richard

It took a full 4 weeks for the Council to reply (28th September and the last date to reply by the Act) but what a reply it is - 300+ emails;

Kia Ora Richard I refer to your e-mail below requesting correspondence between Aaron Hawkins and the ICLEI and the ICLEIO. We have reviewed and considered your request and made the decision to provide the correspondence as requested, subject to any grounds for withholding certain information under LGOIMA. As there are a substantial number of e-mails to review (300+), this information will be provided to you within the next 2 weeks. For your information please note that Mayor Aaron Hawkins has declared his involvement in the ICLEIO in his Declaration of Interest. Kā mihi Jennifer Lapham

I now look forward to receiving them in a suitable timeframe which is not defined as far as I can see but 5 business days will see them receive a hurry up from me.

I know Jennifer somewhat. She is formerly of Generation Zero (or maybe still is?) and she interviewed me, along with her colleague, in 2019 (reluctantly as Gen Zero is astroturfed so she’d obviously been told to stay away from me). The interview, once it finally happened, went fine but then Gen Zero scored me lower than Scout River which is a joke. This year I’ve refused to fill in a few of these groups surveys for exactly that reason.

Jennifer later drilled me about cycling infrastructure at a council event (because I guess she realized that I knew more than her about it).

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens