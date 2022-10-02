Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 4, 2022

How can you bear to have that smug Aaron mug on your Substack Richard.

Remember the *Turn Adern* movement. I never did it, but wish I had.

You know Bill Gates of Hell, well he's another that should be given the *Turn Adern* treatment.

I was talking with a couple of glaziers today. They don't have the wool pulled over their eyes like the lawyer types whom I have been mixing with lately.

I don't know if I can generalise to lots of tradesmen, but they do talk to each other, so I am going to assume that there is a lot of awareness of the global cult agenda. The dystopian WEF agenda being played out right in front of our eyes.

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7 replies by Richard Seager and others
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Oct 4, 2022

Yes, Aaron has a qualification in communication, Orwellian speak for propaganda.

Shoulder tapped like the WEF Young Leaders.

Maybe Aaron models himself on Canada's Turdeau.

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