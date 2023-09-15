Apologies if I’m bombarding you this morning (8:48 NZST) with a few reposts and now this, but I feel like I have to write something but am off to the Farmers Market in a few minutes. So whatever I write has to be fast.

Whether or not Napoleon, Caesar & Alexander were real or not (I tend to the view that none of them were) the fact is that the things that they were alleged to have done and the things that they were alleged to have said all make them somewhat ‘larger than life’ or more to the point completely unbelievable. They are historical inventions, nothing more and nothing less. For Alexander our sources for him are at least 150 years or more after his death, for Caesar there are many who say that his initials hint at something even more ‘otherworldly’ and numismatics, for one, has a hard time justifying his existence in any timeline. Finally Napoleon was just a little too much like maybe a new god, maybe N’Apollon? (Apollo for those slow ones down the back). He also, after having …