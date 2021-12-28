So in the end it wasn’t the dastardly United Nations that bought in George Herbert Walker Bush’s One World Government, but the World Economic Forum. The World Economic Forum that was instigated by Henry Kissenger via Klaus Schwab. A very capitalist concept.

In the WEF’s pockets according to Klaus below are;

Corporates, religion, politics, NGOs, media - more or less the definition of fascism.

Maybe the socialists are second fiddle?