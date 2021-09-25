These adverse reactions (15,598 individuals) indicate the harms of this Pfizer ‘vaccine’ rollout. Remember that NZ’s adverse reactions agency based here in Dunedin states that (at most) only 5% of harms/adverse reactions are reported (so in reality we can count on at least 312,000 people having had adverse reactions from this ‘vaccine’*).

Anybody still pushing this ‘vaccine’ at this stage is looking very much like a criminal. And war criminals are subject to treason charges which still carries the death penalty in this country. Further there are no political parties (with representation) opposing this ‘vaccine’ rollout as far as I’m aware. Fascists the lot of them it would seem.

Never again right?

Clicking on this → link ← will download the spreadsheet of harms/adverse reactions from the Medsafe website as referenced in the below graphic.

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18th October 2021 update, this post was censored heavily on “Super Saturday”. I had registered supersaturday.co.nz and had it pointing to this article. It went from around 70 unique views (not the same as hits) a few days earlier to 4 on the day in question. There are other indications in the stats of censorship as well.

#vaxathon vaxxathon.co.nz vaxathon.co.nz vaxathon.org.nz vaxathon.net.nz “Super Saturday” COVID-19 #deltavariant “delta variant” TV3 “Maori Television” “Māori Television” “Super Saturday” “Patrick Gower” #jabofdeath #malthusians #genocide #nazisinnz