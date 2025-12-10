Plebeian Resistance

BDBinc
Dec 10

I cant take mag sups, too strong, it does effect my heart (I have both tachycardia and bradycardia) and complex medical conditions

"Let food be your medicine"

magnesium found in Leafy Greens: Spinach, chard.

My favorite source... dark chocolate

Beans, peas, soy products (tofu).

Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds.

Brown rice, millet.

Avocados, bananas, dried apricots

Rob D
Dec 11

We certainly should be careful with taking any kind of supplements, and thoroughly research the supplement *and* the manufacturer. Most of us are deficient in Magnesium and I agree with another comment that mentioned finding foods that are high in Magnesium over taking a pill or capsule. The nice thing about supplements (assuming they contain what they are supposed to) is it is nearly impossible to harm oneself with them unless we really go overboard. Sorry you had that horrible experience Richard.

