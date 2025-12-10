When I was in Cambridge, NZ a few months ago I purchased some magnesium supplements from a (supposed) health shop. I took one as soon as I was back on the street again but it came apart in my mouth and I could not breathe for about 30 seconds or so and had problems breathing for about the next 5 minutes or more. Was it the magnesium or the shit additives that they use in these ‘supplements’?

I don’t know for sure but I had forgotten that little episode enough to buy some more tablets this time checking that silica (ground glass basically) was not an ingredient. Supposedly not but maybe Australian laws regarding listing of ingredients are not good enough. Well this time the tablet had not gone down well and I coughed it up but it split at the top of my throat. Boy that was unpleasant, stinging at back of throat and similar breathing issues (although not quite as bad).

Magnesium or additive? Does it matter? Don’t go near it.

Medicine Girl has something to say on this topic as well. And she follows that up with part 2 with magnesium supplanted falsely into the soil it is time to implant it into you.

