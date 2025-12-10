Advice, don't take magnesium supplements
As they are poison no matter how many Naturopaths say otherwise.
When I was in Cambridge, NZ a few months ago I purchased some magnesium supplements from a (supposed) health shop. I took one as soon as I was back on the street again but it came apart in my mouth and I could not breathe for about 30 seconds or so and had problems breathing for about the next 5 minutes or more. Was it the magnesium or the shit additives that they use in these ‘supplements’?
I don’t know for sure but I had forgotten that little episode enough to buy some more tablets this time checking that silica (ground glass basically) was not an ingredient. Supposedly not but maybe Australian laws regarding listing of ingredients are not good enough. Well this time the tablet had not gone down well and I coughed it up but it split at the top of my throat. Boy that was unpleasant, stinging at back of throat and similar breathing issues (although not quite as bad).
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Magnesium or additive? Does it matter? Don’t go near it.
Medicine Girl has something to say on this topic as well. And she follows that up with part 2 with magnesium supplanted falsely into the soil it is time to implant it into you.
Cambridge by the way, the older part of it anyway, is a very nice little town. I spent a bit of time at this Italian restaurant.
Cheers.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I cant take mag sups, too strong, it does effect my heart (I have both tachycardia and bradycardia) and complex medical conditions
"Let food be your medicine"
magnesium found in Leafy Greens: Spinach, chard.
My favorite source... dark chocolate
Beans, peas, soy products (tofu).
Almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds.
Brown rice, millet.
Avocados, bananas, dried apricots
We certainly should be careful with taking any kind of supplements, and thoroughly research the supplement *and* the manufacturer. Most of us are deficient in Magnesium and I agree with another comment that mentioned finding foods that are high in Magnesium over taking a pill or capsule. The nice thing about supplements (assuming they contain what they are supposed to) is it is nearly impossible to harm oneself with them unless we really go overboard. Sorry you had that horrible experience Richard.