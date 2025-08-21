Plebeian Resistance

Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 21

I need some more options.

I have not personally interacted with it, just as I don't take candies (lollies) from strange men.

Rob D
Aug 21

It will be interesting to see what happens when all of the public endures blackouts and brownouts and goes without heat and air conditioning for the sole purpose of making sure that "AI" has all the power it needs to do.... what exactly? Track? Trace? Spy? AI serves absolutely no real/tangible function. Just like with a lot of other so-called "technologies", we did just fine (and better) without them and lived for thousands of years without them...

4 replies by Richard Seager and others
