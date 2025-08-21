Will evolve into superintelligence

Chief evangelist of this view is Sam Altman of ChatGPT or OpenAI

Gary Marcus seems to be Sam’s chief critic;

GPT-5: Overdue, overhyped and underwhelming. And that’s not the worst of it.

Will crash & burn

There is a shitload of money being pushed through into AI which is supposed to be short for Artificial Intelligence but actually has more in common with auto-correct than the human species (which is allegedly intelligent). According to the Guardian they have spent “more than the US government has spent on education, training, employment and social services in the 2025 fiscal year so far”. Open AI is burning roughly 8 billion USD for every 3-4 billion invested in it (increasingly by the likes of Microsoft). Anthropic which is an AI competitor to OpenAI has just raised 3.5b USD on sales of 3b USD (in other words it is likely burning cash at the same rate as OpenAI). A lot of people, including myself, think this will result in the crash and burn of AI.

90%+ of future output will be lies

I mean why stop at 90%? I had two threads open in Claude (by Anthropic) recently and they were telling me conclusions that were exactly the opposite of each other on more or less the same input. And anyway why would the input matter to an intelligence?

AI is well known for hallucinations. I have seen this myself, it makes up precedent (i.e. ficticous cases) in the Legal jurisdiction for example. When I have corrected it after searching for the case that it has just made up it often apologises and then makes another case up immediately. It is coded after all to make you happy. Well initially anyway, a few weeks later after your court case that may no longer be the case.

Will survive but less prominent

This view has been expressed a few times, I do not have the time right now to chase down the links but it assumes AI will survive its coming capital crisis and have something useful to say.

As above I think that it will crash and burn. It is an insane amount of money going into what is really only glorified auto-correct that has a bias to telling you lies so as to keep you happy enough to continue your subscription.