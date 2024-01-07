Plebeian Resistance

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jan 7, 2024

The most important part of the multiple stages of human extinction is that it is funny. Comedy is always tragic.

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Kay's avatar
Kay
Jan 13, 2024

Actually it’s right in line with their (WEF) Agenda. They have 175 Global Governments & 300+ Corpos & old money. The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos starts Jan 15, so does the Republican Primary. Coincidence? The German farmers have blockaded Berlin, the Dutch Farmers, who voted out their government, are heading to Germany to support the German Farmers. Personally, I think we the people they want rid of should lay siege to DAVOS. Keep them contained while we sort everything out.

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