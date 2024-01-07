Ain't it funny
That this call to action is a little ahead of its time
I was looking around this document throwing it in archive.org and looking at the meta data but I couldn’t find what I was looking for, a date too soon. I mean the metadata said that the document had been raised on 17th January 2020, quick of course but not “too soon”.
Yes there’s a link on the image. To John Hopkins.
And there is this….
Medical Countermeasures (pdf via archive.org)
And this;
“Event 201 was supported by funding from the Open Philanthropy Project.”
Soros. (in fact there is a link with Soros in the header
n.b. Everything below the line was added about an hour after the post.
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The most important part of the multiple stages of human extinction is that it is funny. Comedy is always tragic.
Actually it’s right in line with their (WEF) Agenda. They have 175 Global Governments & 300+ Corpos & old money. The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos starts Jan 15, so does the Republican Primary. Coincidence? The German farmers have blockaded Berlin, the Dutch Farmers, who voted out their government, are heading to Germany to support the German Farmers. Personally, I think we the people they want rid of should lay siege to DAVOS. Keep them contained while we sort everything out.