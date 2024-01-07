I was looking around this document throwing it in archive.org and looking at the meta data but I couldn’t find what I was looking for, a date too soon. I mean the metadata said that the document had been raised on 17th January 2020, quick of course but not “too soon”.

Event 201 call to action

Yes there’s a link on the image. To John Hopkins.

And there is this….

Medical Countermeasures (pdf via archive.org)

And this;

“Event 201 was supported by funding from the Open Philanthropy Project.”

Soros. (in fact there is a link with Soros in the header

n.b. Everything below the line was added about an hour after the post.