In New Zealand there is an acronym JAFA which stands for ‘just another fucking Aucklander’. I’ve never really given it as much credence as others have as I’d not really noticed it so much. But lately it has started to grate. For starters NZ’s politicians tend to congregate there as there are plenty of carpet baggers in the ‘provinces’ and Auckland anyway should have 28% of the MPs just due to its share of the population. But it’s more likely that they have 50% of them with half of them pretending that they live somewhere else (one of those has a house across the road from us so I can confirm that she does not spend much time there at all).

In January 2021 I arrived back in New Zealand and had to spend 2 weeks in quarantine for a non-existent virus (they are all non-existent) before I could travel on to Dunedin. The only city that you could fly into in New Zealand at that time was Auckland. And when you were released from your Auckland prison/hotel room after your two weeks of theatre, …