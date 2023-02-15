Plebeian Resistance

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
Feb 15, 2023

I know whatever the official story is it's not that. I know these are signs of power going out of control.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Feb 15, 2023

Weird that BlackRock et al would want to blow up their own railway.

Weird also this desire to wreck everything. Did someone have an unhappy childhood.

I'm not into UFO, even if I see them.

Thought I saw some when I was a child, but they were Japanese squid boats fishing at night.

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