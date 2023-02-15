Not sure what to think of this, the first part sounds plausible. The second not so much. But thoughts everyone?

The complete absence of main stream media on the “Chernobyl” event in East Palestine Ohio, with a recent movie with more or less the exact same storyline is both damning of the establishment, who have done nothing to fix this issue and in fact seem to have decided to light it up rather than clean it up. It’s also damning of Vanguard and Blackrock who are those who owned this train. And is just as damning of all the fake enviromentalists around such as Greta Thunberg and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez otherwise known as AOC who has yet to mention the incident although she has retweeted one story on it, about the Unions who warned everyone supposedly (I have my doubts as they’re as corrupt as any).

Updated 16th Feb 2023: Owner of the train, information courtesy of Whisk

There are people complaining about the pollution and its effects on them as far away as Niagara in Canada (370kms or so or about 229 miles) and there’s reports of dead fish and chickens all around the local area. It seems that the United States establishment really couldn’t give a flying fu&k for this region, the Flint, Michigan (475km or 295 miles) water supply issues around lead in the water being further evidence of this.

Thoughts?