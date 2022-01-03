Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fay's avatar
Fay
Jan 3, 2022

Very Interesting. Thanks.

Reply
Share
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Jan 3, 2022

Why would anyone want to harrass Sucksy?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Seager and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture