Bleet, bleet, bleet.

Siouxsie and Sean are the two worst ones. But there’s also Micheal Plank at Canterbury (now Mike and hiding his Canterbury association), Kate Hannah at Auckland who has an Arts degree but researches in the Physics department of Auckland (i.e. maybe with some help from that bore Hendy), Tara McAllister* who pains the country with her attempts to wrap herself in the woke version of Maori Culture (Te Gender Maori) and Tze Ming Mok a woke Green Party supporter who projects what she does on others (basically huge amounts of racism).

None of them work in the interests of New Zealand citizens. Those mentioned above have been the most vocal and painful over the last two years but the number of ‘principal investigators’ has expanded greatly in that time frame and they all deserve to be sacked. Let whoever is paying Te Punaha Matatini (likely Gates) pay their salaries. They do not deserve to be employed by the State.

* and has 9179 saved tweets in Archive.org for 2021 alone.

Update: Sean and Siouxsie were awarded $6 million (NZD) by Ardern back in October for their ‘models’. Is that $1 for every victim?