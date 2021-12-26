Know your enemy series.

20220224: This spreadsheet has now been updated with 1993-2005 participants (2004 seems to have been a hiatus year);

A spreadsheet for easier manipulation of the data is linked at bottom.

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Alec Oxenford , 2006 IT-Information Technology Argentina

Eugenio Burzaco , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Argentina

Armen Darbinian , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Armenia

Joe Hockey , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Kurt Koenigsfest , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Bolivia

Antonio Bonchristiano , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Brazil

Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Brazil

Chanthol Oung , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Cambodia

Cyrille Nkontchou , 2006 PS-Professional Services Cameroon

Christopher Alexander , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Irshad Manji , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Mack Gill , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Canada

Payam Akhavan , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Rouzbeh Pirouz , 2006 PI-Private Investors Canada

Tyler Brûlé , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada

Juan Carlos Eichholz , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Chile

Paula Escobar , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Chile

Luis Guillermo Plata , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Colombia

Lamees A. Al Hadidi , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Egypt

Tero Ojanpera , 2006 TC-Telecommunications Finland

Esther Duflo , 2006 NA-Not Applicable France

Frank Krings , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Mehmet Gürcan Daimagüler , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Philipp Justus , 2006 PS-Professional Services Germany

Siu Yat , 2006 IT-Information Technology Hong Kong SAR

Thomas Wu , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Hong Kong SAR

Livia Járóka , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Hungary

Nilda Bullain , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Hungary

Olafur Eliasson , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Iceland

Manish Kejriwal , 2006 II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices India

Nikhil Meswani , 2006 OG-Oil & Gas India

Cherie Nursalim , 2006 MI-Multi Industry Indonesia

Veronica Colondam , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Caroline Casey , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Ireland

Paola Lanzarini , 2006 AU-Automotive Italy

Mineko Kengaku , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Emile Najib Cubeisy , 2006 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export Jordan

Khaldoon Tabaza , 2006 PI-Private Investors Jordan

Ndungi Githuku , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Kenya

Hanson Cheah , 2006 PI-Private Investors Malaysia

Justin Leong , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Malaysia

Andrey Zarur , 2006 PI-Private Investors Mexico

Oyun Sanjaasuren , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia

Erik Charas , 2006 PI-Private Investors Mozambique

Maja Kuzmanovic , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Debo Adesina , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria

Hafsat Abiola-Costello , 2006 PS-Professional Services Nigeria

Joseph Adelegan , 2006 UN-Unknown Nigeria

Johann O. Koss , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Norway

Bo Shao , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare People's Republic of China

He Fan , 2006 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Qin Min , 2006 PS-Professional Services People's Republic of China

Xu Ming , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development People's Republic of China

Paolo Benigno Aquino IV , 2006 PI-Private Investors Philippines

Jacek Olechowski , 2006 PS-Professional Services Poland

Tiago Monteiro , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Portugal

Ruben K. Vardanian , 2006 PI-Private Investors Russian Federation

Sergei Guriev , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation

Kamal A. S. Bahamdan , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Saudi Arabia

Nimah I. Nawwab , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Elvis Gbanabom Hallowell , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Sierra Leone

Chim Kang Chua , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Singapore

Darko Horvat , 2006 PS-Professional Services Slovenia

Brian Molefe , 2006 LT-Logistics & Transportation South Africa

Paul Kapelus , 2006 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Raenette Taljaard , 2006 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Treasure Maphanga , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Swaziland

John Nevado , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Sweden

Christophe Beck , 2006 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Switzerland

David J. Blumer , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Switzerland

Patrick Chappatte , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Switzerland

Nahathai Thewphaingarm , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Thailand

Murat Sarayli , 2006 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Turkey

Osman F. Boyner , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Turkey

Suzan Sabanci Dinçer , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Igor Shevchenko , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Ukraine

Charmian Gooch , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Hilary Cottam , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Justin Forsyth , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Katherine Garrett-Cox , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Mark Read , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Richard Punt , 2006 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Adam C. Bird , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA

Alice Jacobs , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Amish Mehta , 2006 PI-Private Investors USA

Brian Behlendorf , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA

Corinna E. Lathan , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Devin Wenig , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Ernest Darkoh , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Faiza Saeed , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA

Hakam Kanafani , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA

J. Joseph Kim , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Janet Mountain , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA

John B. Osborn , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Jorge R. Blanco , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA

Joshua Cooper Ramo , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA

Kevin J. Martin , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA

Maria Bartiromo , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Matthew Anestis , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA

Michael R. Auslin , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA

Nilmini G. Rubin , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA

Scott J. Freidheim , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA

Shamil Idriss , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA

Shezad Rokerya , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Tad Smith , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA

Collen Gwiyo , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe

Tony Fadell , 2007 IT-Information Technology

Andrew L. Cohen , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Christopher Schläffer , 2007 RS-Renewable Energy Shapers Austria

Hessa Khalifa Al Khalifa , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Bahrain

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa , 2007 IN-Institutional Bahrain

H.R.H. Princess Mathilde of Belgium , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Belgium

Carlos Jereissati Junior , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Brazil

Fernando Madeira , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Brazil

Renato Amorim , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Brazil

Adam Bly , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada

Marc Kielburger , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Eduardo Navarro Beltran , 2007 EN-Energy Chile

Catalina Cock Duque , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Colombia

Juan Mario Laserna , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Colombia

Kevin Casas-Zamora , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Costa Rica

Andrés A. van der Horst , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Dominican Republic

Mustafa Abdel-Wadood , 2007 PI-Private Investors Egypt

Alain Demarolle , 2007 PI-Private Investors France

Erwann Michel-Kerjan , 2007 NA-Not Applicable France

Fabrice Seiman , 2007 PI-Private Investors France

Henrik Naujoks , 2007 PS-Professional Services Germany

Klaus Rosenfeld , 2007 AU-Automotive Germany

Michael Krause , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany

Peter Würtenberger , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Amit Burman , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia , 2007 NA-Not Applicable India

Madhu Kannan , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Naveen Jindal , 2007 MM-Mining & Metals India

Satish Reddy , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Tanya Dubash , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods India

Tarun Khanna , 2007 NA-Not Applicable India

Zainab Salbi , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Iraq

David McWilliams , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Ireland

Siobhan Walsh , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Ireland

Anousheh Ansari , 2007 IT-Information Technology Islamic Republic of Iran

Alessandra Galloni , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Italy

Paolo Ribotta , 2007 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Italy

Etsuko May Okajima , 2007 PS-Professional Services Japan

Keisuke Tsumura , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Kohei Nishiyama , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Japan

Kohey Takashima , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Japan

Kouta Matsuda , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Kumi Fujisawa Tsunoda , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Ryuhei Kawada , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Tomomi Nishimoto , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Japan

Ennis Rimawi , 2007 PI-Private Investors Jordan

Kamel A. Husseini , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Jordan

Azmi Mikati , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Lebanon

Julian Rachlin , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Lithuania

Omar Mustapha , 2007 PS-Professional Services Malaysia

Enrique Peña Nieto , 2007 IN-Institutional Mexico

Idalia Cruz , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico

Coen van Oostrom , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Netherlands

H.R.H. Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Ronald De Jong , 2007 IT-Information Technology Netherlands

Jubril Adewale Tinubu , 2007 OG-Oil & Gas Nigeria

Osayi Alile Oruene , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria

Feng Jun , 2007 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China

Li Wenzi , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Wen Yunsong , 2007 PI-Private Investors People's Republic of China

Álvaro Vargas Llosa , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Peru

Joaquín F. Leguía Orezzoli , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Peru

Tomasz Lis , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Poland

H. S. Cho , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Republic of Korea

Alexander Ivlev , 2007 PS-Professional Services Russian Federation

Muna Abu Sulayman , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Rolph Antoine Payet , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Seychelles

Christine Ramon , 2007 OG-Oil & Gas South Africa

Leslie W. Maasdorp , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Natalie Simons , 2007 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Phuti Malabie , 2007 MI-Multi Industry South Africa

Ana María Plaza , 2007 IT-Information Technology Spain

Daniel Sachs , 2007 PS-Professional Services Sweden

Adriana Ospel-Bodmer , 2007 PS-Professional Services Switzerland

Carolina Müller-Möhl , 2007 PI-Private Investors Switzerland

Felix R. Graf , 2007 EN-Energy Switzerland

Ahmet Olcay Sunucu , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Turkey

Andrew Rugasira , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Uganda

Christopher Wing To , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

David de Rothschild , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Hannah Jones , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods United Kingdom

Jamie C. Drummond , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Kate Garvey , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Kate Roberts , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Michael Sherwood , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Ozwald Boateng , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods United Kingdom

Rachel Campbell , 2007 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Salim Amin , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Adena Friedman , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA

Andrew R. Sorkin , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Bethann Brault , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA

Dan Shine , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Daniel Lubetzky , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA

Ian Bremmer , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA

Jehane Noujaim , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Jimmy Wales , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA

John Partilla , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Karim Sadjadpour , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Leo M. Tilman , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA

Lera Auerbach , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Lila Ibrahim , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA

Nancy Lublin , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Neal Goldman , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA

Neeraj Bharadwaj , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA

Patricia Menendez-Cambo , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA

Peter A. Thiel , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA

Peter Bisanz , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

R. Marcelo Claure , 2007 TC-Telecommunications USA

Rajiv J. Shah , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Raju Narisetti , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Richard Stromback , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA

Robert Wiesenthal , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA

Sheryl Sandberg , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Siamak Namazi , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA

Subhash Dhar , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA

Alberto C. Vollmer , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Venezuela

Alex Zubillaga , 2007 PS-Professional Services Venezuela

Alfredo Romero , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Venezuela

Nguyen Thanh Hung , 2007 AU-Automotive Vietnam

Pham Thi Hue , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam

Arthur G. Mutambara , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe

Patterson F. Timba , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Zimbabwe

Kirstine Stewart , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information

Rory Stewart , 2008 NA-Not Applicable

Susan Athey , 2008 NA-Not Applicable

Yannick Bolloré , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information

Ahmad Nader Nadery , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan

Gazmend Haxhia , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Albania

Andy Freire , 2008 PS-Professional Services Argentina

Martin Lousteau , 2008 UN-Unknown Argentina

Adrian D. Cheok , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Jeremy Philips , 2008 PS-Professional Services Australia

André Esteves , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil

Ricardo Villela Marino , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil

Rodrigo Hübner Mendes , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Achankeng Leke , 2008 PS-Professional Services Cameroon

Aaron Pereira , 2008 UN-Unknown Canada

Axel Christensen , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Chile

Cristina Bitar , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Chile

Juan Carlos Ortiz , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Colombia

Luis Camargo , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Colombia

Laura Alfaro Maykall , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Costa Rica

Darys Estrella , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Dominican Republic

Arturo Condo , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Ecuador

Christophe Villemin , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals France

Gabriel Naouri , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods France

Mohamed Elkeiy , 2008 NA-Not Applicable France

Tariq Krim , 2008 IT-Information Technology France

Tristan Lecomte , 2008 NA-Not Applicable France

Alain Hippe , 2008 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Germany

Björn Czinczoll , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Carola Ferstl , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

David Frederik von Rosen-von Hoewel , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany

Lars Hinrichs , 2008 IT-Information Technology Germany

Melanie Kreis-Wilczak , 2008 LT-Logistics & Transportation Germany

Thomas Buberl , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Germany

Deborah Kan , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Hong Kong SAR

Anoushka Shankar , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India

Barkha Dutt , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India

C. V. Madhukar , 2008 PS-Professional Services India

Sandeep Parekh , 2008 PS-Professional Services India

Suhas Gopinath , 2008 IT-Information Technology India

Muhammad Lutfi , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Thomas T. Lembong , 2008 PI-Private Investors Indonesia

Bahman Ghobadi , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Islamic Republic of Iran

Hideki Makihara , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Koichi Mizutome , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Norika Fujiwara , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Risa Wataya , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Japan

Taku Otsuka , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Teruhide Sato , 2008 IT-Information Technology Japan

Soraya Salti , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Jordan

James Shikwati , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Kenya

Mugo Kibati , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Kenya

Omar K. Alghanim , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Kuwait

Alejandro Werner , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Mexico

Carlos Loret de Mola , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico

Merieme Chadid , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Morocco

Aashmi Rajya Lakshmi Rana , 2008 MI-Multi Industry Nepal

Dennis Karpes , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Karien van Gennip , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Netherlands

David Skilling , 2008 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand

Mark Weldon , 2008 PI-Private Investors New Zealand

Kola Karim , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Nigeria

Hina Rabbani Khar , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Munizae Jahangir , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Pakistan

Alejandro Ferrer , 2008 PS-Professional Services Panama

Lei Liang , 2008 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Shen Bing , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Carlos Añaños Jeri , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru

Fernando Zavala , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru

Kurt Holle , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Peru

Ewa Sadowska , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Poland

Gustavo Cardoso , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Portugal

Ellana Lee , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Republic of Korea

Hur Sae-Hong , 2008 OG-Oil & Gas Republic of Korea

Kirill Androsov , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation

Nikolay Pryanishnikov , 2008 IT-Information Technology Russian Federation

Makarem Batterjee , 2008 UN-Unknown Saudi Arabia

Karim Wade , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Senegal

Allon Raiz , 2008 PS-Professional Services South Africa

David Munro , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Kuseni Douglas Dlamini , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management South Africa

Lisa Kropman , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Mark Williams , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Michael Jordaan , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Sunette Steyn , 2008 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Tumi Makgabo , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa

Yolanda Cuba , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals South Africa

Enric Sala , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Spain

Jesus Encinar , 2008 IT-Information Technology Spain

Mattias Klum , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Sweden

Daniel Rimer , 2008 PI-Private Investors Switzerland

Kongpan Pramoj Na Ayudhaya , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Thailand

Ayla Göksel , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Turkey

Murat Özyegin , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Umit Kumcuoglu , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Andriy Kolodyuk , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Ukraine

Nasser Alshaali , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development United Arab Emirates

Aaron McCormack , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Cameron Sinclair , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

David Jones , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Jamie Mitchell , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage United Kingdom

Jitesh Gadhia , 2008 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Kate Hampton , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Liz Lloyd , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Mark Leonard , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Adam H. Putnam , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

Andrea Sanke , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Betsy Fischer , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Casey Wasserman , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Charles Chao , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Chen Xiaowei , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Daniel Shapiro , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

Diana Chen , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

Eric Anderson , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA

Geoff Davis , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

George Walker , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Jared Genser , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA

Jennifer Elisseeff , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jonathan Korngold , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA

Joseph Sigelman , 2008 EN-Energy USA

Lydia Polgreen , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Paul van Zyl , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA

Pierre Gentin , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Rodney E. Hood , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Roy C. Harvey , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals USA

Stephanie Pullings Hart , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA

Vikram K. Akula , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

William Foote , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA

Wilmot Allen , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Fawzia Koofi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan

Orzala Ashraf Nemat , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan

Benjamin Gray , 2009 PI-Private Investors Australia

Hamish Douglass , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Jason Li Yat-Sen , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Karen Bell , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Le Tan , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia

Michael Cannon-Brookes , 2009 IT-Information Technology Australia

Paul Bassat , 2009 PS-Professional Services Australia

Verena Knaus , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Austria

Werner Wutscher , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Austria

Arif Dowla , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Bangladesh

Kamal Quadir , 2009 IT-Information Technology Bangladesh

Aleh Tsyvinski , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Belarus

Sandro José De Souza , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Jeremy Hockenstein , 2009 IT-Information Technology Cambodia

Christopher Logan , 2009 LT-Logistics & Transportation Canada

François-Philippe Champagne , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada

George Gosbee , 2009 PI-Private Investors Canada

John McArthur , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Patrick McWhinney , 2009 PS-Professional Services Canada

Salimah Yvette Ebrahim , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada

Samantha Nutt , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Yael Maguire , 2009 IT-Information Technology Canada

Matias De Tezanos , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Costa Rica

Jens Martin Skibsted , 2009 PS-Professional Services Denmark

Marisol Argueta de Barillas , 2009 NA-Not Applicable El Salvador

Tewodros Ashenafi , 2009 EN-Energy Ethiopia

Alexander Stubb , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Finland

Julien Faye , 2009 PS-Professional Services France

Scott Weber , 2009 NA-Not Applicable France

Immanuel Hermreck , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Klaus Schweinsberg , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Philipp Freise , 2009 PI-Private Investors Germany

Alexandros Manos , 2009 TC-Telecommunications Greece

Salvador Paiz , 2009 PI-Private Investors Guatemala

Marie So , 2009 PS-Professional Services Hong Kong SAR

Shalini Mahtani , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR

Amit Wanchoo , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Bhavneet Singh , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India

Boria Majumdar , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India

Malini Mehra , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India

Monisha Shah , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India

Pooja Jain , 2009 IT-Information Technology India

Reuben Abraham , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India

Siddhartha Lal , 2009 AU-Automotive India

Sminu Jindal , 2009 MM-Mining & Metals India

Anies Baswedan , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Butet Manurung , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Nia Dinata , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia

Silverius O. Unggul , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Damian Gammell , 2009 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Ireland

Efrat Peled , 2009 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Israel

Yair Goldfinger , 2009 IT-Information Technology Israel

Alessia Maria Mosca , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Marco Fiorese , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Monica Regazzi , 2009 PS-Professional Services Italy

Roberto Bolle , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Selene Biffi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Richard Powell , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Jamaica

Chikara Funabashi , 2009 PS-Professional Services Japan

Hideyuki Inoue , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Kazuyo Katsuma , 2009 PS-Professional Services Japan

Nami Matsuko , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Japan

Toru Hashimoto , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Samer I. Asfour , 2009 PS-Professional Services Jordan

Yasar Jarrar , 2009 PS-Professional Services Jordan

James Wanjohi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Kenya

Julie Gichuru , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Kenya

Mubarak A. Al Sabah , 2009 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export Kuwait

Musaed Al Saleh , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Kuwait

Maria Lisitsyna , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Kyrgyzstan

Habib Haddad , 2009 IT-Information Technology Lebanon

Ganhuyag Chuluun Hutagt , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia

Laila Lalami , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Morocco

Andre Faaij , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Steven Everts , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Felix A. Maradiaga , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua

Akinwale Ojomo , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria

Kingsley Bangwell , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria

Bjarte Reve , 2009 PS-Professional Services Norway

Imtiaz Ali , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Kasim M. Kasuri , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Ba Shusong , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Deng Yaping , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Dora Liu , 2009 PS-Professional Services People's Republic of China

Li Ruigang , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Liu Zhouwei , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Ping Jia , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Wen Bo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Antonio Simoes , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Portugal

Brent Hoberman , 2009 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Portugal

Jeong Jaeseung , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea

Ioana Popescu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Romania

Elena Barmakova , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation

Kirill Dmitriev , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation

Ksenia Yudaeva , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation

Yuri Soloviev , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation

Calvin Cheng , 2009 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Singapore

Christopher De Souza , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Eunice Olsen , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Lee Huei-Min , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Emilia Sicáková-Beblavá , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Slovakia

Andrej Nabergoj , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Slovenia

Adria Greene , 2009 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Alan Knott-Craig , 2009 TC-Telecommunications South Africa

Anthony Miller , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Brent Stirton , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa

Euvin Naidoo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Vinny Lingham , 2009 IT-Information Technology South Africa

Vuyo Jack , 2009 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Javier Garcia-Martinez , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Spain

Javier Santiso , 2009 TC-Telecommunications Spain

Jimena Blázquez Abascal , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Spain

Suranga Chandratillake , 2009 IT-Information Technology Sri Lanka

Christian Wenk , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Switzerland

Christoph Sutter , 2009 PS-Professional Services Switzerland

Francois-Xavier de Mallmann , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Switzerland

Mirjam Staub-Bisang , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Switzerland

Pascale Bruderer-Wyss , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland

Seraina Maag , 2009 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Switzerland

Abdulsalam Haykal , 2009 IT-Information Technology Syria

Kritaya Sreesunpagit , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Thailand

Omar Ghobash , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates

Andrew Wales , 2009 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage United Kingdom

Dambisa Moyo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

David Novak , 2009 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Faisel Rahman , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Fidel Jonah , 2009 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Jake Leslie Melville , 2009 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Jo Cox , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Luke Dowdney , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Mina Al Oraibi , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Neil Chugani , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Nik Kafka , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Ashish Gadnis , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA

Ashok Vemuri , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA

Boris Nikolic , 2009 IN-Institutional USA

Caroline Boudreaux , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Chad Hurley , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA

David Chiu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Eboo Patel , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jacob Julius Seid , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA

Jonathan Harris , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Josh Silverman , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA

Josh Spear , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA

Kristin Rechberger , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Lisa Huddleson , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Mark Hanis , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Mark Zuckerberg , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Michele Wucker , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Natalia Allen , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA

Navin Chaddha , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA

Parag Khanna , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Peggy Liu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Peter B. Kellner , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA

Premal Shah , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Priya Haji , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA

Ronit Avni , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Roy Sosa , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Sanjeev Khagram , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA

Shahzad A. Bhatti , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA

Shen Wei , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Teresa K. Kennedy , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Zarrar Sehgal , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA

Marco De la Rosa , 2009 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology Venezuela

David Thai , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Vietnam

Khuat Thi Hai Oanh , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam

Marianne Knuth , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe

Philipp Rösler , 2010 NA-Not Applicable

Esteban Bullrich , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Argentina

Benjamin Soemartopo , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Ian Thorpe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Australia

James Gifford , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Mina Guli , 2010 PI-Private Investors Australia

Eva Dichand , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Austria

Nathalie van Ypersele de Strihou , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Belgium

Vincent Van Quickenborne , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Belgium

Tashi Wangmo , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Bhutan

Christina K. Lopes , 2010 PI-Private Investors Brazil

Jill Otto , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil

Rodrigo Brito , 2010 PS-Professional Services Brazil

Eric Kacou , 2010 PS-Professional Services CÃ´te d'Ivoire

Brett House , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Canada

Désirée McGraw , 2010 UN-Unknown Canada

Elissa Golberg , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada

K. Kellie Leitch , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Mark Turrell , 2010 IT-Information Technology Canada

Ricken Patel , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Felipe Aldunate , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Chile

Leo Schlesinger , 2010 PP-Pulp and Paper Chile

Irena Jolic Simovic , 2010 TC-Telecommunications Croatia

Tomá Pojar , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Czech Republic

Raghda El Ebrashi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Egypt

Alejandro Poma , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development El Salvador

Abebe Gellaw , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Ethiopia

Anu Bradford , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Finland

Fatmir Besimi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Dirk Hoke , 2010 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology Germany

Felicitas von Peter , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Gregor Hackmack , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Jan Bayer , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Michael Drexler , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Moritz Lehmkuhl , 2010 PS-Professional Services Germany

Oliver Niedermaier , 2010 PS-Professional Services Germany

Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia , 2010 PS-Professional Services Ghana

Franklin Cudjoe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Ghana

Luis Von Ahn , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Guatemala

James Law , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Hong Kong SAR

Tamas Landesz , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Hungary

Anand Chandrasekaran , 2010 TC-Telecommunications India

Ashok Aram , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Ashok Giri Durgesh , 2010 PS-Professional Services India

Manisha Girotra , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Sandeep A. Naik , 2010 PI-Private Investors India

Sangeeth Varghese , 2010 NA-Not Applicable India

Sangita Singh , 2010 IT-Information Technology India

Sanjeev Sanyal , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Tejpreet Singh Chopra , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development India

Tadhg Flood , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Ireland

Gila Demri Gamliel , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Israel

Consuelo Remmert , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Davide Serra , 2010 PI-Private Investors Italy

Irene Tinagli , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Marco Magnani , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Italy

Marlene Patricia Malahoo Forte , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Jamaica

Daisuke Iwase , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Japan

Yoshinobu Nagamine , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Kimmie Weeks , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Liberia

Suryani Senja Alias , 2010 II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices Malaysia

Alfredo Capote , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Mexico

José Ignacio Peralta Sanchez , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Mexico

Zorigt Dashdorj , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia

Ismail Douiri , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Morocco

Zoya Phan , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Myanmar

Lucy Hockings , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information New Zealand

Simon J. Power , 2010 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand

Lorna Solis , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua

H.R.H. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Norway

Amir Jahangir , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Muhammad Ali Tabba , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Pakistan

Umar Saif , 2010 IT-Information Technology Pakistan

Xiang Xi , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Karen Davila , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines

Winston Damarillo , 2010 IT-Information Technology Philippines

Stephan Morais , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Portugal

Hong Jeongdo , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Republic of Korea

Stanislav Voskresenskiy , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation

H.R.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Saudi Arabia

Daniel Koh , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Singapore

Tan Chin Hwee , 2010 PI-Private Investors Singapore

Tan Ye Peng , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Jonitha Gugu Msibi , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Khanyi Dhlomo , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa

Mandla Sibeko , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Martyn Davies , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Sonja Sebotsa , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Zabulon Vilakazi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Carlos Barrabés , 2010 PS-Professional Services Spain

Carme Chacón , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Spain

Marcel Pinas , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Suriname

Lawrence Kego Masha , 2010 PS-Professional Services Tanzania

Cenk Aydin , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Serpil Timuray , 2010 TC-Telecommunications Turkey

Nabil Alyousuf , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates

Najla Al Awadhi , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Arab Emirates

Anthony Stevens , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management United Kingdom

Daniel Edwards , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Lewis Gordon Pugh , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Lisa Heydlauff , 2010 UN-Unknown United Kingdom

Lucian Tarnowski , 2010 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom

Peter Lacy , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Scott Spirit , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Sebastian Bishop , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Shauneen Lambe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Calvin Chin , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA

Christopher Deri , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

David G. Rosenberg , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Elizabeth Maw , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

George Hu , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA

Heather Fleming , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Henry Nguyen Hoang , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA

Jacob Hsu , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA

Jacob Lief , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jayne Plunkett , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA

Josh Viertel , 2010 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA

Julia Novy-Hildesley , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Julián Castro , 2010 UN-Unknown USA

Kelly Grier , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Kevin Lu , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Lisa Witter , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Margo Drakos , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA

Marissa Mayer , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA

Michelle Rhee , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Nathan D. Wolfe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Pawan Patil , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Peter L. Corsell , 2010 RS-Renewable Energy Shapers USA

Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Rebecca D. Onie , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Roberto Milk , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Rossanna Figuera , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Sam Goldman , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Sanjay Gupta , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA

Shamina Singh , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA

Sriram Raghavan , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA

Tal Keinan , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA

Yi Kuk , 2010 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA

Courtney O'Donnell , 2011 NA-Not Applicable

Maria Eugenia Vidal , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Argentina

Wenceslao Casares , 2011 IT-Information Technology Argentina

Christian Behrenbruch , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia

David Hill , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia

Geraldine Chin Moody , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia

Jeremy Heimans , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia

Jimmy Pham , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Kala Mulqueeny , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Murad Sofizade , 2011 PI-Private Investors Azerbaijan

Naheed Nenshi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Scott Gilmore , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Zoe Keating , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Eric Parrado , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Chile

Tomás Recart , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Chile

Juan Carlos Pinzón Bueno , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Colombia

Marin Soljacic , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Croatia

Eduardo A. Cruz , 2011 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Dominican Republic

Tamim Khallaf , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Egypt

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Ethiopia

Olivier Oullier , 2011 NA-Not Applicable France

André Loesekrug-Pietri , 2011 PI-Private Investors Germany

Brigitte Sitzberger , 2011 IN-Institutional Germany

Christian Angermayer , 2011 PI-Private Investors Germany

Katharina Borchert , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Katinka Barysch , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Katrin Ley , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany

Martin Seidenberg , 2011 LT-Logistics & Transportation Germany

Stefan Reichenbach , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Greece

Salvador Biguria , 2011 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Guatemala

Yara Argueta , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Guatemala

Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir , 2011 PS-Professional Services Iceland

Anu Acharya , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Bhavin Turakhia , 2011 IT-Information Technology India

Chetan Maini , 2011 AU-Automotive India

Deepender Singh Hooda , 2011 NA-Not Applicable India

Manish Khera , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Shaffi Mather , 2011 NA-Not Applicable India

Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan , 2011 IT-Information Technology India

M. Arsjad Rasjid P. Mangkuningrat , 2011 EN-Energy Indonesia

Najwa Shihab , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia

Valerie Casey , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Ireland

Ofra Anne Eshed , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Israel

Diana Verde Nieto , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Italy

Francesca Colombo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Lily Lapenna , 2011 UN-Unknown Italy

Pasquale Salzano , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas Italy

Kanae Doi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Koichi Yamauchi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Naoko Yamazaki , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Japan

Shinjiro Koizumi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan

William H. Saito , 2011 PS-Professional Services Japan

Yoshikazu Tanaka , 2011 IT-Information Technology Japan

Ory Okolloh , 2011 IT-Information Technology Kenya

Naif Al Mutawa , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Kuwait

Georges Harik , 2011 UN-Unknown Lebanon

Rima Maktabi , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Lebanon

Cheng Ming Yu , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Malaysia

Carlos Mota , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico

Guillermo Romo , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Mexico

Mario Martin Delgado Carrillo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Mexico

Ashutosh Tiwari , 2011 UN-Unknown Nepal

Lucas Simons , 2011 PS-Professional Services Netherlands

David Rodin , 2011 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand

Mitchell Khoa Dang Pham , 2011 IT-Information Technology New Zealand

Ricardo Terán Terán , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua

Funmi Iyanda , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria

Mir Ibrahim Rahman , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Pakistan

Saleem Ali , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Annabelle Long , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Liu Yingxia , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development People's Republic of China

Pan Haidong , 2011 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China

Zhou Xun , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Rex Bernardo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Philippines

Sheila Lirio Marcelo , 2011 PS-Professional Services Philippines

H.E. Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani , 2011 IN-Institutional Qatar

Na Sung-Kyun , 2011 IT-Information Technology Republic of Korea

Milos Ristic , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Republic of Serbia

Andrei Elinson , 2011 MM-Mining & Metals Russian Federation

Fahd Al Rasheed , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Saudi Arabia

Loulwa M. Bakr , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Saudi Arabia

May Al Dabbagh , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Magatte Wade , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Senegal

Areena Loo , 2011 IT-Information Technology Singapore

Carlos Fernandes , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Singapore

Avril Halstead , 2011 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Basetsana Kumalo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Tebogo Skwambane , 2011 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Vuyo D. Kahla , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas South Africa

Zibusiso Mkhwanazi , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa

David del Ser , 2011 IT-Information Technology Spain

Lucas Carné , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Spain

Sasja Beslik , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Sweden

Elsie S. Kanza , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Tanzania

Susan Mashibe , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Tanzania

Nick Pisalyaput , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Thailand

Asli Karahan-Ay , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Ozlem Denizmen , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey

Badr Jafar , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas United Arab Emirates

Zaid Daoud Al Siksek , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates

Caroline Watson , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Clare Lockhart , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Dawood Azami , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Gemma Mortensen , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Pete Cashmore , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Rani Raad , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Stephen Frost , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Adam Werbach , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Alexa von Tobel , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA

Alexandra Cousteau , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Andrew Lee , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

April Rinne , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Charles Rutstein , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA

Dan Senor , 2011 PI-Private Investors USA

danah boyd , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA

Daniel Cruise , 2011 MM-Mining & Metals USA

Dylan E. Taylor , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA

E. Benjamin Skinner , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Ellen Gonda , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA

Fawad Ahmad Muslim , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA

Gita Gopinath , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Grace Chiang Nicolette , 2011 PI-Private Investors USA

Jaime Nack , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jamail Larkins , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA

Jane McGonigal , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Jayme Martin , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA

Kang Hyun-Jung , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA

Liliana Gil , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA

Margaret de Heinrich , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Melanie Walker , 2011 IN-Institutional USA

Niko Canner , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA

Rye Barcott , 2011 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology USA

Sandeep Chatterjee , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA

Sophal Ear , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Vivek Kundra , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA

Westley Moore , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA

Yan E. Yanovskiy , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA

Jacqueline Musiitwa , 2011 PS-Professional Services Zambia

Facundo Garreton , 2012 IT-Information Technology Argentina

Amanda McCluskey , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Kathleen Reen , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Australia

Lisa MacCallum Carter , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Australia

Olebile Makhupe , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Botswana

David Hertz , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Denis B. Minev , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Brazil

Samuel Elia , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Vanessa Vilela , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Brazil

Yana Buhrer Tavanier , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Bulgaria

Adrian Cheng , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada

David Boehmer , 2012 PS-Professional Services Canada

George Stroumboulopoulos , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada

Kaliya Hamlin , 2012 IT-Information Technology Canada

Rebecca Saxe , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Sami Khoreibi , 2012 EN-Energy Canada

Tim Wu , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Felipe Kast Sommerhoff , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Chile

H.R.H. Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Denmark

Soulaima Gourani , 2012 PS-Professional Services Denmark

Carlos Moncayo , 2012 PS-Professional Services Ecuador

Ayman Ismail , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Egypt

Diego de Sola , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development El Salvador

Alexis Bonte , 2012 IT-Information Technology France

Christel Heydemann , 2012 TC-Telecommunications France

Nabila Ramdani , 2012 NA-Not Applicable France

Sandrine Joseph , 2012 TC-Telecommunications France

Vera Kobalia , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Georgia

Andrea Stürmer , 2012 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Germany

Christian Wessels , 2012 PS-Professional Services Germany

Daniel Bahr , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Bright Simons , 2012 IT-Information Technology Ghana

Fred Swaniker , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Ghana

Kimathi Kuenyehia Sr , 2012 PS-Professional Services Ghana

Francis Ngai Wah Sing , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR

Lo Sze Ping , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR

Adarsh Kumar , 2012 PI-Private Investors India

Alok Kshirsagar , 2012 PS-Professional Services India

Ashwin Naik , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Binoy Job , 2012 NA-Not Applicable India

Chhavi Rajawat , 2012 NA-Not Applicable India

Rajamanohar (Raja) Somasundaram , 2012 TC-Telecommunications India

Sanjiv Rai , 2012 IT-Information Technology India

Subhashini Chandran , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage India

V. R. Ferose , 2012 IT-Information Technology India

Aldi Haryopratomo , 2012 IT-Information Technology Indonesia

Ananda Siregar , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia

Niall Dunne , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Ireland

Eli Beer , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Israel

Jonathan Adiri , 2012 AU-Automotive Israel

Angela Morelli , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Junya Kondo , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan

Kentaro Iemoto , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan

Kunihiko Shimada , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Lin Kobayashi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Mitsuru Izumo , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Japan

Satoru Yamamoto , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Japan

Shokei Suda , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan

Toshihiro Nakamura , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan

Dina Shoman , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Jordan

Lama Hourani , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Jordan

Isis Nyong'o , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Kenya

Steven Sim Chee Keong , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Malaysia

Emilio Ricardo Lozoya Austin , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Mexico

Gina Badenoch , 2012 PS-Professional Services Mexico

Santiago Cosio Pando , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Mexico

Mbarka Bouaida , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Morocco

Claire Boonstra , 2012 IT-Information Technology Netherlands

Privahini Bradoo , 2012 MM-Mining & Metals New Zealand

Maria Nelly Rivas , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua

Akudo Anyanwu Ikemba , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria

Biola Alabi , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria

Simon Kolawole , 2012 PS-Professional Services Nigeria

Nauman Khan , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Pakistan

Shahzada Dawood , 2012 CH-Chemicals Pakistan

Nisreen Haj Mohammed Shahin , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Palestinian Territories

Carolina Freire , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Panama

Nick Yang Ning , 2012 PI-Private Investors People's Republic of China

Tian Ning , 2012 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China

Wang Shuo , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Analisa Balares , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Philippines

Benedict Carandang , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines

Diosdado Rey Banatao , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Philippines

Therese Fernandez-Ruiz , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Philippines

Michal Krupinski , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Poland

Kim Hana , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea

Rebeca Hwang Eun Young , 2012 IT-Information Technology Republic of Korea

Denis Morozov , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation

Nick Dobrovolskiy , 2012 IT-Information Technology Russian Federation

Clare Akamanzi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Rwanda

Amadou Hott , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Senegal

Tan Yinglan , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Victor Tong Joo Chuan , 2012 IT-Information Technology Singapore

Yap Kwong Weng , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Martin Bruncko , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Slovakia

Jasandra Nyker , 2012 EN-Energy South Africa

Oya-Hazel Gumede , 2012 PS-Professional Services South Africa

Alvaro Fernández Ibáñez , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Spain

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sri Lanka

Emmanuel Jal , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sudan

Birgitta Ohlsson , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sweden

Pasha Bakhtiar , 2012 PI-Private Investors Switzerland

Mohammed Dewji , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Tanzania

Cina Lawson , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Togo

Ohood Al Roumi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates

Ashish J. Thakkar , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom

Brendan Cox , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Danny Cohen , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Ian Pearman , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Jane Burston , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Jem Bendell , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Lutfey Siddiqi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Maggie Berry , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom

Martha Lane Fox , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Rain Newton-Smith , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Rajeeb Dey , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Robyn Scott , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom

Roland Nash , 2012 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Sam Gregory , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Tara Comonte , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Tim Levene , 2012 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Tom Hulme , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Adam Lowry , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA

Aimee Mullins , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Binta Niambi Brown , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Candy Chang , 2012 OG-Oil & Gas USA

Cesar Conde , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Dalia Mogahed , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Dave Hanley , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

David Fischer , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

David Wayne Callaway , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Drue Kataoka , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Eunice Nuekie Cofie , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Georgie Benardete , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Gregory McKeown , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Hilal Ahmed Lashuel , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jane Marie Chen , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

John Legend , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Jonathan Levin , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Joshua Dubois , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Joshua G. James , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Ken Howery , 2012 PI-Private Investors USA

Kristin Groos Richmond , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA

Lara Setrakian , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Lena Janel Bansal , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Lynn Loo , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Neil Blumenthal , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA

Pardis Sabeti , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Rachel Sterne , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Salman Khan , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Scott Harrison , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Suzanne Ehlers , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Valerie Keller , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA

Vandana Goyal , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA

Vimbayi Kajese , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Zimbabwe

Slim Amamou , 2012 IT-Information Technology

Tony Abrahams, 2013 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Australia

Jeremy Balkin, 2013 President Australia

Rachel Botsman, 2013 Founder Australia

Jeremy Howard, 2013 President and Chief Scientist Australia

Gordon Hughes, 2013 Managing Director Australia

Jane McAdam, 2013 Professor and Australian Research Council Future Fellow Australia

Alex Wyatt, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Australia

Vannarith Chheang, 2013 Executive Director Cambodia

Dumith Fernando, 2013 Managing Director, Regional Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific Hong Kong SAR

Claire Hsu, 2013 Co-Founder and Executive Director Hong Kong SAR

Jennifer Zhu Scott, 2013 Founder and Managing Partner Hong Kong SAR

Arif P. Rachmat, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Indonesia

Masami Komatsu, 2013 President and Chief Executive Officer Japan

Shoukei Matsumoto, 2013 Managing Director and Buddhist Monk Japan

Taro Otsuka, 2013 President Japan

Yohei Shibasaki, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Japan

Naomichi Suzuki, 2013 Mayor of Yubari Japan

Daisuke Tsuda, 2013 Journalist, Media Activist and Chief Executive Officer Japan

Joel Neoh, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Malaysia

HH Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, 2013 Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Malaysia

Bayartsetseg Jigmiddash, 2013 Secretary of State Mongolia

Thura Ko, 2013 Founder and Managing Director Myanmar

Win Win Tint, 2013 Managing Director Myanmar

Jamil Anderlini, 2013 Beijing Bureau Chief New Zealand

Simon Bridges, 2013 Minister of Labour and of Energy and Resources New Zealand

Ron Cao, 2013 Co-Founder and Managing People's Republic of China

Richard Lin Chen, 2013 Managing Director Yifei Group People's Republic of China

Chen Qiqing, 2013 Deputy Director Central Party School of the Communist Party of China People's Republic of China

Judy Leissner, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Grace Vineyard People's Republic of China

Qin Jun, 2013 Chairman Tuspark Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd. People's Republic of China

Qiu Huanguang, 2013 Associate Professor Center for Chinese Agricultural Policy (CCAP) People's Republic of China

Wan Tailei, 2013 Head of International Cooperation Department National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) People's Republic of China

Ninie Yan Wang, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pinetree Senior Services Pte Ltd People's Republic of China

Winston Ma Wenyan, 2013 Managing Director and Deputy Chief Representative China Investment Corporation (CIC) People's Republic of China

Zong Fuli, 2013 President Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. People's Republic of China

John Echauz, 2013 Executive Vice President Standard Insurance Co., Inc. Philippines

Ronald Mendoza, 2013 Executive Director AIM Policy Center, Asian Institute of Management Philippines

Kim Dong Kwan, 2013 Managing Director Hanwha Group Republic of Korea

Lee Joosung, 2013 Director SeAH Group Republic of Korea

Lian Pin Koh, 2013 Assistant Professor of Applied Ecology and Conservation ETH Zürich Singapore

Aaron Maniam, 2013 Director Institute of Policy Development, Singapore Civil Service College Singapore

Dispanadda Diskul, 2013 Chief Development Officer Doi Tung Development Project Thailand

Nitsara Karoonuthaisiri, 2013 Head, Microarray Laboratory National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) Thailand

Gian Tu Trung, 2013 Education Activist Institute for Research on Educational Development (IRED) Vietnam

Le Thi Thu Thuy, 2013 Vice-Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Vingroup Joint Stock Company Vietnam

Dries Buytaert, 2013 Founder and Project Lead Drupal Belgium

Almira Zejnilagic, 2013 Director FTI Consulting Bosnia & Herzegovinia

Jesper Buch, 2013 Angel and Seed investor Jesper Buch Denmark

Ida Auken, 2013 Minister of the Environment Denmark

Lars Jannick Johansen, 2013 Chief Executive Officer The Social Capital Fund Denmark

Urmas Paet, 2013 Minister of Foreign Affairs Estonia

Jacques Beltran, 2013 Senior Vice-President, Europe, CIS, Turkey Alstom International France

Christian Mandl, 2013 Chairman Maporama Solutions France

Laetitia Puyfaucher, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pelham Media France

Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, 2013 Minister of Women's Rights of France and Spokesperson of the French Government France

Arnaud Ventura, 2013 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer PlaNet Finance France

Florence Verzelen, 2013 Managing Director GDF SUEZ France

Alexander Atzberger, 2013 China Strategy Head SAP AG Germany

Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2013 Writer and Film Director Germany

Christine Graeff, 2013 Director-General, Communications and Language Services European Central Bank Germany

Eun-Kyung Park, 2013 Managing Director, Sixx Prosiebensat.1 Media AG Germany

Kristina Schröder, 2013 Federal Minister of Family Affairs and Senior Citizens Germany

Elinros Lindal, 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Creative Director and Founder ELLA Iceland

Mark Pollock, 2013 Adventurer, Athlete and Author MarkPollock.Com Ireland

Fabrizio Campelli, 2013 Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Strategy and Planning Deutsche Bank AG Italy

Silvia Console Battilana, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Auctionomics (and xSwan) Italy

Michel Martone, 2013 Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Policies Italy

Martina Viarengo, 2013 Assistant Professor, International Economics The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Italy

Igor Luksic, 2013 Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro Montenegro

Philipp Jan Flach, 2013 Managing Director DeSeizoenen Netherlands

Judith Lingeman, 2013 Head of Charities Dutch Postcode Lottery (Nationale Postcode Loterij) Netherlands

Catherine E. de Vries, 2013 Professor of European Politics, Department of Politics and International Relations University of Oxford Netherlands

Silje Vallestad, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bipper Norway

Thomas Wilhelmsen, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group Norway

Vuk Jeremic, 2013 President United Nations General Assembly , 67th Session Republic of Serbia

Srdja Popovic, 2013 Executive Director CANVAS Republic of Serbia

Dana Costache, 2013 Founder, Global Culture and Leadership Consultant MindSpeaker Global Culture and Leadership Romania

Codrut Pascu, 2013 Managing Partner, Black Sea Region Roland Berger Strategy Consultants Romania

Nikolay Nikiforov, 2013 Minister of Communications and Mass Media Russian Federation

Elizaveta Osetinskaya, 2013 Editor-in-Chief Forbes Russia Russian Federation

Gilles Mentré, 2013 Special Advisor Lazard Slovakia

Bruno Sánchez-Andrade Nuño, 2013 Director, Science and Technology Global Adaptation Institute (GAIN) Spain

Daniel Ek, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spotify Ltd Sweden

Pierre Maudet, 2013 Member of the Executive Council of the State of Geneva in Charge of Security City of Geneva Switzerland

Matthew Parish, 2013 Partner Holman Fenwick Willan LLP Switzerland

Aymeric Sallin, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer NanoDimension Switzerland

Celine Herweijer, 2013 Partner PwC United Kingdom

Katie Jackson, 2013 Senior Vice-President, Mergers and Acquisitions Statoil (UK) Limited United Kingdom

Deepak Madnani, 2013 Founder and Managing Director Solar Exports Ltd United Kingdom

Anna Marrs, 2013 Group Head of Strategy and Corporate Development Standard Chartered United Kingdom

Melisande Middleton, 2013 Founder and Director Center for International Media Ethics (CIME) United Kingdom

Vikas Pota, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Varkey GEMS Foundation United Kingdom

Magnus Renfrew, 2013 Director, Asia Art Basel United Kingdom

Lord Nathanael Wei Ming- Yan, 2013 Member of the House of Lords United Kingdom

Ahmed Mater, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Ailish Campbell, 2014 IN-Institutional Canada

Alan Ricks, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Alexander Geiser, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Ali J. Siddiqui, 2014 MI-Multi Industry Pakistan

Alison Loat, 2014 PS-Professional Services Canada

Amy J.C. Cuddy, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Andrea Pasinetti, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Angellah Jasmine Kairuki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Tanzania

Anoop Ratnaker Rao, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India

Anthony Smare, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Papua New Guinea

Anton du Plessis, 2014 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Antony Bugg-Levine, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Anurag Thakur, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India

Asma Siddiki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Augusto Townsend Klinge, 2014 PI-Private Investors Peru

Austin Ramirez, 2014 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation USA

Avani Davda, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India

Banafsheh Geretzki, 2014 PS-Professional Services Germany

Bayanjargal Byambasaikhan, 2014 PS-Professional Services Mongolia

Belinda Parmar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Bernice Dapaah, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Ghana

Bettina Hein, 2014 IT-Information Technology Germany

Brooke Ellison, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Candice Beaumont, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Cassandra Chiu, 2014 PS-Professional Services Singapore

Catherine Howarth, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Chen Wei, 2014 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export People's Republic of China

Chiki Sarkar, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India

Christian Hernandez Gallardo, 2014 PI-Private Investors El Salvador

Claudia Belmont, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Peru

Claudia Sender Ramirez, 2014 AT-Aviation &Travel; Brazil

Courtney Leimkuhler, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA

Daniella Ballou-Aares, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Danladi Verheijen, 2014 PI-Private Investors Nigeria

Daron Roberts, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Dave Duarte, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

David Berry, 2014 PI-Private Investors USA

David Karp, 2014 IT-Information Technology USA

Dee Poon, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Hong Kong SAR

Deng Fei, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China

Devesh Raj, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Dhanurjay Patil, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Dominique Anglade, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Dongning Yang, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Dorjee Sun, 2014 EU- Energy Utilities Australia

Earl M. Valencia, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Philippines

Eikei Suzuki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Eyal Gura, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Israel

Fabrice Franzen, 2014 PS-Professional Services Belgium

Francesca Carlesi, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Italy

Francesca McDonagh, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Ganzorig Vanchig, 2014 AU-Automotive Mongolia

Gassan Al Kibsi, 2014 PS-Professional Services Yemen

Giulio Boccaletti, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Gonzalo Begazo, 2014 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru

Gugu Nxiweni, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare South Africa

Hajo van Beijma, 2014 TC-Telecommunications Netherlands

Hanli Prinsloo, 2014 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Hanneli Rupert, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle South Africa

Hassan El Houry, 2014 AT-Aviation &Travel; Lebanon

Hayley Warren, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia

Ida Liu, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Ilias Chantzos, 2014 IT-Information Technology Greece

Irina Anghel-Enescu, 2014 PI-Private Investors Romania

Ivan Vatchkov, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Iwao Aso, 2014 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Japan

Jacinda Ardern, 2014 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand

James Moore, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Jared Cohen, 2014 IT-Information Technology USA

Jennifer Nichols, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA

Jessica Long, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Johannes Weber, 2014 PI-Private Investors Germany

Jonathan Rake, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management South Africa

Jose Enrique Concejo, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Spain

Josh Nesbit, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Julia Andrea R. Abad, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Philippines

Julia Bacha, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Julia R. Greer, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Julien Steimer, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management France

Julio Hector Estrada, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Guatemala

Kanini Mutooni, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom

Katarzyna Pisarska, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Poland

Kathryn Dovey, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Kavita Patel, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Keisuke Goda, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Ken Endo, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Japan

Ken Tun, 2014 EN-Energy Myanmar

Kentaro Ichiki, 2014 PS-Professional Services Japan

Keyu Jin, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Khalid Alkhudair, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Khin Zaw Latt, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Myanmar

Kieron Boyle, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Kitty Parry, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Leah Busque, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Lee Xiaodong, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Leila Hoteit, 2014 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Leila Velez, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Brazil

Lena Ng, 2014 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Singapore

Lila Preston, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Luca H. Neghesti, 2014 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Tanzania

Lynn Jurich, 2014 EN-Energy USA

Maria Doris Dumlao, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines

Maria Teresa Kumar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Mariame McIntosh Robinson, 2014 PI-Private Investors Jamaica

Marietje Schaake, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands

Marion Poetz, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Austria

Marlon Parker, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Maseena Ziegler, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Michael Acton Smith, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Michael Macharia, 2014 IT-Information Technology Kenya

Michelle Zatlyn, 2014 IT-Information Technology Canada

Mohit Joshi, 2014 IT-Information Technology India

Mona Al Marri, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Arab Emirates

Mosharraf Zaidi, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Nandini Piramal, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India

Natalia Vodianova, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation

Nate Morris, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Nathalie Dauriac-Stoebe, 2014 NA-Not Applicable France

Nguyen Hoang Long, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam

Nicolás Shea Carey, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Chile

Niel Harper, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Barbados

Nikolina Angelkova, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Bulgaria

Nina Jensen, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Norway

Nkosana Mashiya, 2014 IN-Institutional South Africa

Nneka Mobisson-Etuk, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria

Noura Al Kaabi, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Arab Emirates

Olivia Leland, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Omezzine Khelifa, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Tunisia

Pallavi S. Aiyar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India

Parmesh Shahani, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India

Patricia Cobian, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Spain

Patrick Allen, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Philipp Missfelder, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Pierre Kosciusko Morizet, 2014 PS-Professional Services France

Rachael Chong, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Rachel Carrell, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare New Zealand

Rajiv Pant, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Ratheesan Yoganathan, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Sri Lanka

Ray Tong Zhilei, 2014 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China

Rayid Ghani, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Rebecca Weintraub, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

René Redzepi, 2014 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Denmark

Ricky Wong, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Malaysia

Rishad Premji, 2014 IT-Information Technology India

Rodrigo Teijeiro, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Argentina

Rohan Silva, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom

Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Poland

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 2014 IT-Information Technology India

Sabeen Mahmud, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan

Sabrina Chao, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Hong Kong SAR

Sachin Bansal, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India

Salomon Chertorivski Woldenberg, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Mexico

Sandhya Venkatachalam, 2014 PI-Private Investors USA

Sandro Salsano, 2014 PI-Private Investors Italy

Sara Menker, 2014 PI-Private Investors Ethiopia

Sara Sutton Fell, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Shahrzad Rafati, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Islamic Republic of Iran

So-Young Kang, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA

Soichiro Swimmy Minami, 2014 PS-Professional Services Japan

Sonia Medina, 2014 IN-Institutional Spain

Sony Kapoor, 2014 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom

Soraya Darabi, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle USA

Souad Mekhennet, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany

Steven Fulop, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA

Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Thomas Aeschi, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland

Tonni Agustiono Kurniawan, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia

Valerie Feldmann, 2014 ET- Energy Technologies Germany

Vania Masías, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Peru

Vincent W. Bagiire, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Uganda

Vishwarupe (Vish) Narain, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India

Wladimir Klitschko, 2014 PS-Professional Services Ukraine

Xiaohong Gao, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets People's Republic of China

Zhivko Mukaetov, 2014 PS-Professional Services Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

Abdelmalek Alaoui, 2015 PS-Professional Services Morocco

Abid Butt, 2015 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Pakistan

Adam Grant, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Aditya Ghosh, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; India

Alberto Alemanno, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Italy

Alexander De Croo, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Belgium

Alexander Torrenegra, 2015 IT-Information Technology USA

Alix Zwane, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Andrea Armani, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Andrea Cooper, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Andres Simon Gonzalez-Silen, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Italy

Andrew Bastawrous, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare United Kingdom

Asha De Vos, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Sri Lanka

Ashish Goyal, 2015 PI-Private Investors India

Bengi Korkmaz, 2015 PS-Professional Services Turkey

Bodour Al Qasimi, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates

Brian Forde, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Brian Gallant, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Canada

Burcu Geris, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Turkey

Carlota Mateos, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; Spain

Caroline Berube, 2015 PS-Professional Services Canada

Daan Roosegaarde, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Netherlands

Dana Leong, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Danae Bezantakou, 2015 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Greece

Donald Patrick Lim, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information

Edwin Macharia, 2015 PS-Professional Services Kenya

Fahad Aldhubaib, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia

Funeka Montjane, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa

Guillaume Barazzone, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland

Gunhild A. Stordalen, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Norway

Helen Hai, 2015 IN-Institutional United Kingdom

Henrik Lind, 2015 PI-Private Investors Denmark

Hua Fung Teh, 2015 PI-Private Investors

Hugh Whalan, 2015 EU- Energy Utilities

Ian Walsh, 2015 PS-Professional Services Ireland

Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Brazil

Imani Duncan-Price, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Jamaica

James Chau, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom

Jean Liu, 2015 AU-Automotive

Jeffrey Tau Hoong Lim, 2015 PI-Private Investors Malaysia

Juliana Chan, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Julie Smolyansky, 2015 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA

Kakha Kaladze, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Georgia

Katharina Beumelburg, 2015 ET- Energy Technologies Germany

Khaled Al Sabawi, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada

Kirsten Parker, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Krithi Karanth, 2015 NA-Not Applicable India

Kuok Meng Wei, 2015 PI-Private Investors Singapore

Landry Signe, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Cameroon

Lauren Koopman, 2015 PS-Professional Services USA

Lina Ben Mhenni, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Tunisia

Luis Felipe Carrillo, 2015 EU- Energy Utilities Peru

Maria Antonia Arroyo, 2015 PS-Professional Services Philippines

Marina Kolesnik, 2015 PS-Professional Services Russian Federation

Matthew Tilleard, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia

Max Liu, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Max Neukirchen, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA

Melike Yetken, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Meng Liu, 2015 NA-Not Applicable

Michelle Dipp, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA

Mokena Makeka, 2015 NA-Not Applicable South Africa

Mustapha Mokass, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Morocco

Nadia Saqqaf, 2015 NA-Not Applicable

Naomi Koshi, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Japan

Nariman Sadri, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Islamic Republic of Iran

Nasser Bin Nasser, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Jordan

Neha Kirpal, 2015 NA-Not Applicable India

Nicolas Hazard, 2015 NA-Not Applicable France

Pablo Jenkins, 2015 IN-Institutional Costa Rica

Pablo Salazar Rojo, 2015 PS-Professional Services Mexico

Pan Jiang, 2015 NA-Not Applicable

Park Yu-Hyun, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea

Patricia Dwyer, 2015 PS-Professional Services Philippines

Paula Marcela Moreno Zapata, 2015 NA-Not Applicable

Philip Tinari, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA

Pingtjin Thum, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Rachel Schutt, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA

Rafat Akhali, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Yemen

Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, 2015 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Saudi Arabia

Rory Hunter, 2015 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Australia

Ruzwana Bashir, 2015 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom

Sadiq Gillani, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; United Kingdom

Safak Pavey, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Turkey

Sheri Hickok, 2015 AU-Automotive USA

Ska Keller, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Germany

Stela Mocan, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Moldova

Steve Arora, 2015 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA

Stuart Cook, 2015 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Australia

Tinna Nielsen, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Denmark

Tristram Stuart, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom

Tshering Lama, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Nepal

Victoria Ransom, 2015 IT-Information Technology

Vivian Claire Liew, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore

Yang Lin, 2015 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China

Zachary Bogue, 2015 PI-Private Investors USA

Zoe Butt, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Australia

Zulfikar Ali Bader, 2015 PS-Professional Services Pakistan

Abayomi Awobokun, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Oando Downstream Nigeria

Ada Osakwe, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Agrolay Ventures Ghana

Christopher Ategeka, 2016 Founder and CEO, Rides for Lives Uganda

Farida Bedwei, 2016 Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Logiciel Ltd Ghana

James Mworia, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Centum Investment Company Limited Kenya

Juliana Rotich, 2016 Venture Partners, Africa Technology Ventures Kenya

Mary Vilakazi, 2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, MMI Holdings Limited South Africa

Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria Nigeria

Nima Elbagir, 2016 Senior International Correspondent, CNN International Sudan

Victor Ochen, 2016 Executive Director, African Youth Initiative Network-Uganda Uganda

Zukie Siyotula, 2016 Executive Head: Oil and Gas, Thebe Investment Corporation South Africa

Aroon Hirdaramani, 2016 Owner/Director, Hirdaramani Group Sri Lanka

Fahim Hashimy, 2016 CEO, Hashimy Group Afghanistan

Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, 2016 Member of Parliament, Afghanistan Government Afghanistan

Hassina Syed, 2016 Owner, Syed Group Afghanistan

Hina Butt, 2016 Minister, Government of Punjab Pakistan

Kanika Dewan, 2016 President, BRAMCO GROUP India

Romana Abdullah, 2016 CEO and Founder, Highpoint Ventures (Pvt.) Limited Pakistan

Shaurya Veer Himatsingka, 2016 Deputy Managing Director, India Carbon Limited India

Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Maharogi Sewa Samiti India

Umer Cheema, 2016 Executive Director, Center for Investigative Reporting in Pakistan Pakistan

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, 2016 Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Bangladesh

Andy Moon, 2016 CEO, Sunfarmer USA

Aria Finger, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, DoSomething.org USA

Ashton Kutcher, 2016 Co-Founder, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children USA

Avid Larizadeh-Duggan, 2016 Partner, Google Ventures USA

Cheryl Perera, 2016 Founder and Executive Director, OneChild Network and Support Inc. Canada

Danae Ringelmann, 2016 Founder and Chief Development Officer, Indiegogo USA

David Bray, 2016 Chief Information Officer, Federal Communication Commission USA

Dhivya Suryadevara, 2016 Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, General Motors Company USA

Joe Gebbia, 2016 Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Airbnb Inc. USA

John Green, 2016 Novelist and YouTuber, vlogbrothers USA

Julie Yoo, 2016 Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Kyruus USA

Leslie Dewan, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Transatomic Power Corporation USA

Melanie Joly, 2016 Minister for Canadian Heritage, Ministry of Canadian Heritage of Canada Canada

Michael Lefenfeld, 2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, SiGNa Chemistry Inc. USA

Michelle Rempel, 2016 Federal member of parliament, Government of Canada Canada

Monica Yunus, 2016 Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Sing for Hope USA

Nina Tandon, 2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, EpiBone Inc. USA

Penny Abeywardena, 2016 Commissioner of International Affairs, Mayor's Office USA

Rohit Chopra, 2016 Managing Director, Lazard USA

Roland G. Fryer, 2016 Professor of Economics, Harvard University USA

Roy Hessel, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Clearly Canada

Sam Altman, 2016 President, Y Combinator USA

Sarah Daubenspeck, 2016 Managing Director, CFO and Enterprise Value Group USA

Seth Moulton, 2016 Congressman from Massachusetts (D), 6th District USA

Shivani Siroya, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, InVenture USA

Vanessa Kerry, 2016 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seed Global Health USA

Yao Zhang, 2016 Founder and CEO, RoboTerra USA

, 2016 President, Al Bawsala Tunisia

Ayman Hariri, 2016 Deputy CEO, Saudi Oger Ltd Saudi Arabia

Badr Olama, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Strata Manufacturing PJSC Morocco

Forsan Hussein, 2016 Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zaitoun Ventures Israel

Khadija Idrissi Janati, 2016 Entrepreneur and Civil Society Actor, KMK Group Morocco

Majid Jafar, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum United Arab Emirates

Patrick Youssef, 2016 Deputy Director of Operations, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Lebanon

Shireen Shelleh, 2016 Partner and Managing Director, Center for Engineering and Planning Palestinian Territories

Suleiman Bakhit, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Factor Jordan

Wafa Makhlouf, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Proclean Tunisia

, 2016 Vice President, International Policy Brazil

Jonathan Nathusius, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, CEMACO Guatemala

Maria Lopez Castano, 2016 Director, Semana Sostenible Magazine Colombia

Patricia Ellen, 2016 Principal, McKinsey & Company Brazil

Pia Mancini, 2016 Chairwoman, The Democracy Earth Foundation Argentina

Simón Gaviria Muñoz, 2016 Director, National Planning Department of Colombia Colombia

Stephanie Villedrouin, 2016 Minister of Tourism, Haiti Government Haiti

Anna Fang Hamm, 2016 Zhen Fund,

Carol Li Rafferty, 2016 Managing Director, Yale University China

Chih-Han Yu, 2016 Appier,

Donald Tang, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Greater China Honk Kong

Rebecca Yuancao Yang, 2016 CEO, IPCN LTD China

Sheng Fu, 2016 CEO, Cheetah Mobile China

Shu Wang, 2016 Deputy Director, National Development and Reform Commission China

Wei Shi, 2016 Director, Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry China

Xiaohua Ji, 2016 Founder and CEO, Guokr.com; Guokr MOOC Academy China

Yan Shi, 2016 Director, Shared Harvest Farm China

Yanliang Miao, 2016 Senior Advisor to the Administrator and Head of Research, State Administration of Foreign Exchange China

Yao Chen, 2016 Actress, Beijing Chen Xin Culture and Art Studio China

Yinuo Li, 2016 Director, China Country Office China

Hanna Hopko, 2016 Member of Parliament, Parliament of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada) Ukraine

Julia Shakhnovskaya, 2016 Director, Polytechnic Museum Russia

Lila Tretikov, 2016 Executive Director, Wikimedia Foundation Inc. Russia

Mustafa Nayyem, 2016 Blogger and Journalist, Newspaper Ukrainskaja Pravda Ukraine

Daniel M. Shin, 2016 Head of Corporate Development (Executive Director), MCM Korea

Divya Seshamani, 2016 Partner, TPG Europe LLP Singapore

James Song, 2016 Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Faircap Partners Myanmar

Kentaro Katayama, 2016 Non-residential fellow, SAIS John Hopkins University Japan

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, 2016 Director, The Criminal Justice Division at Attorney-General’s Chambers Singapore

Nomin Chinbat, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Mongol TV Mongolia

Ohtani Kojun, 2016 Head Priest, Jodo-shinshu Temple Japan

Pham Thi Ngan, 2016 Co-founder, Nguyencomm Vietnam

Samantha Freebairn, 2016 Squadron Leader and Pilot, Royal Australian Air Force Australia

Sarah Hanson-Young, 2016 Senator of South Australia, Government of South Australia Australia

Simon Smiles, 2016 Managing Director, UBS Switzerland AG Australia

Sotaro Uemura, 2016 Professor, University of Tokyo Japan

Thaung Su Nyein, 2016 Managing Director / CEO, Information Matrix Co. Myanmar

William Tanuwijaya, 2016 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tokopedia Indonesia

Yeen Seen Ng, 2016 COO, Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) Malaysia

Amal Clooney, 2016 Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers United Kingdom

Byron Vassiliades, 2016 Chairman, Antipollution S.A Greece

Daniel Klier, 2016 Global Head, Strategy Germany

Demet Mutlu, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol.com Turkey

Dilek Ayhan, 2016 State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Norway

Eleni Antoniadou, 2016 Chief of Science, Transplants Without Donors Greece

Emmanuel Macron, 2016 Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs of France France

Hadia Tajik, 2016 Member of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), Storting (Norwegian Parliament) Norway

Javier Olivan, 2016 Vice-President, Growth Spain

Jens Spahn, 2016 State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany Germany

Julie Chappell, 2016 Partner, Hawthorn United Kingdom

Kalin Anev Janse, 2016 Secretary-General, European Stability Mechanism Luxembourg

Laura Storm, 2016 CEO, Sustainia Denmark

Maelle Gavet, 2016 Executive Vice President, Global Operations France

Nima Elmi, 2016 Senior Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland United Kingdom

Pedro Moneo Lain, 2016 Founder and CEO, Opinno Spain

Peter Rutland, 2016 Partner, CVC Capital Partners Ltd United Kingdom

Poppy Allonby, 2016 Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock's Energy Business, BlackRock Inc. United Kingdom

Sebastian Kurz, 2016 Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Austria

Torsten Lichtenau, 2016 Partner, Bain & Company Inc. Switzerland

Verena Pausder, 2016 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fox & Sheep Germany

William Marshall, 2016 Co-Founder and CEO, Planet Labs United Kingdom

Jamila Abass, 2017 Country Director GiveDirectly Morocco

Faisal Abbas, 2017 Editor-in-Chief Arab News Saudi Arabia

Malak Jehad Al Akiely, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Ltd Jordan

Samar Ali, 2017 President and Chief Executive Officer Millions of Conversations USA

Eyad Alkassar, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Rocket Internet ME United Arab Emirates

Omar Al-Madhi, 2017 Co-Head Direct Investments Saudi Arabia

Bernise Ang, 2017 Chief Alchemist Zeroth Labs Singapore

Lois Auta, 2017 Founder and Executive Director Cedar Seed Foundation Nigeria

Terry Beech, 2017 Member of Parliament; Parliamentary Secretary Department of Fisheries Canada

Dan Berelowitz, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spring Impact USA

Mohamed Alami Berrada, 2017 General Manager Yasmine Orfèvres de l'immobilier Morocco

Rwitwika Bhattacharya-Agarwal, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Swaniti Initiative India

Alejandro Brenes, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Enertiva Costa Rica

Sercan Celebi, 2017 Co-Founder and President Oy ve Otesi Turkey

Chen Man, 2017 Founder Beijing Man Xiang Ya Tian Advertising Ltd People's Republic of China

Calvin Choi, 2017 Chairman AMTD China

Sangeet Paul Choudary, 2017 Founder Platformation Labs Singapore

Abdourahmane Cissé, 2017 Secretary General in the Presidency Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire Côte d'Ivoire

Molly Crockett, 2017 Assistant Professor of Psychology Yale University USA

Rana El Kaliouby, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Affectiva USA

Mouhamed Moustapha Fall, 2017 Chair African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Senegal

Fan Ling, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tezign People's Republic of China

Rio Ferdinand, 2017 Presenter BT Group United Kingdom

Nili Gilbert, 2017 Chairwoman of the Investment Committee David Rockefeller Fund USA

Chido Govera, 2017 Founder and Director The Future of Hope Foundation Zimbabwe

Mona Hammami, 2017 Senior Director Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Osman Haneef, 2017 Author United Kingdom

Atsumi Hasegawa, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Litalico Inc. Japan

Brad Henderson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer P33 USA

Katie Hill, 2017 Global Director Power and Strategy Kenya

Florian Hoffmann, 2017 Founder The DO Germany

Christine Hsu, 2017 Managing Director Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group China

Lydie Hudson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Sustainability USA

Roberto Ibarra, 2017 Chief Technology Officer Expediente Azul Mexico

Ramzi Jaber, 2017 Director e.construct Fz LLC United Arab Emirates

Ankur Jain, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kairos USA

Faten Kallel, 2017 Politician Independent Tunisia

Shira Kaplan, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cyverse Switzerland

Neema Kaseje, 2017 Surgeon Médecins Sans Frontières Switzerland

Sam Kass, 2017 Partner Acre Venture Partners USA

Adam Kinzinger, 2017 Congressman from Illinois (R) 16th District USA

Insa Klasing, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer TheNextWe Germany

Juan Pablo Larenas, 2017 Executive Director B Lab Chile

Naisula Lesuuda, 2017 Member of Parliament Kenyan Parliament Kenya

Bill Liu Zihong, 2017 Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer People's Republic of China

Brie Loskota, 2017 Executive Director Center for Religion and Civic Culture USA

Emilia Macarie, 2017 Chief Financial Officer BBVA Allianz Allianz Spain

Nadeen Matthews, 2017 Chief Digital and Marketing Officer National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited Jamaica

Billy Mawasha, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Kolobe Nala Investment Company South Africa

M. Yasmina McCarty, 2017 Chief Executive Officer New Growth Innovation Network USA

Rebeca Minguela, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Clarity USA

Ambarish Mitra, 2017 Co-Founder Greyparrot United Kingdom

Jesse Moore, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder M-KOPA Solar Kenya

Mike Moradi, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sensulin USA

Subha Nagarajan, 2017 Managing Director Global Capital Advisory USA

Maria Soledad Nuñez Mendez, 2017 Academic Director Public Policy Programme Paraguay

Claudia Olsson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Stellar Capacity Sweden

Sputniko! Ozaki, 2017 Associate Professor Tokyo University of the Arts Japan

Sarah Parcak, 2017 Director GlobalXplorer USA

Qin Yuefei, 2017 Poverty Reduction Worker Serve For China People's Republic of China

Maliha M. Quadir, 2017 Founding Managing Director Shohoj Limited Bangladesh

Rapelang Rabana, 2017 Founder Rekindle Learning South Africa

Nina Rawal, 2017 Founder Emerging Health Ventures Sweden

Sheila Redzepi, 2017 Vice-President for External and Corporate Affairs World Bank USA

Edward Santow, 2017 Professor - Responsible Technology University of Technology Australia

Hindol Sengupta, 2017 Vice-President Invest India India

Stav Shaffir, 2017 Leader of Israeli Green Party Israeli Green Party Israel

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Paytm India

Shruti Shibulal, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Director Tamara Leisure Experiences India

Navrina Singh, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer www.credo.ai USA

Richard Socher, 2017 Chief Executive Officer You.com USA

Aarti Takoordeen, 2017 Chief Financial Officer Johannesburg Stock Exchange South Africa

Rodrigo Tavares, 2017 Founder and President Granito Group United Kingdom

Natznet Tesfay, 2017 Executive Director Africa United Kingdom

Graves Tompkins, 2017 Global Head Capital Partnering USA

Ganzorig Ulziibayar, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Golomt Bank Mongolia

Rebecca van Bergen, 2017 Founder and Executive Director Nest USA

Lisa Walker, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Ecosphere+ United Kingdom

Douglas C K Woo, 2017 Chairman and Managing Director Wheelock and Company Ltd People's Republic of China

Yang Luhan, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Qihan Biotech People's Republic of China

Farzana Yaqoob, 2017 Chief Executive Officer MANTAQ Center for Research Pakistan

Yeoh Pei Lou, 2017 Executive Director FrogAsia Sdn Bhd Malaysia

Nino Zambakhidze, 2017 Chairwoman Georgian Farmers' Association Georgia

Feng Zhang, 2017 James and Patricia Poitras Professor in Neuroscience Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, 2018 General Partner Future Africa Nigeria

Samuel Alemayehu, 2018 Managing Director Cambridge Industries USA

Razan Al Mubarak, 2018 President International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) United Arab Emirates

Sarah Al Suhaimi, 2018 Chairperson of the Board of Directors Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Arabia

Heba Aly, 2018 CEO The New Humanitarian Switzerland

Riad Armanious, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Eva Pharma Egypt

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, 2018 Senior Vice-President Corporate Strategy USA

Fatoumata Ba, 2018 Founder and Executive Chair Janngo Côte d'Ivoire

Angela Baker, 2018 Chief Sustainability Officer Qualcomm USA

Barbara Ann Bernard, 2018 Founder and Chief Investment Officer Wincrest Capital Ltd Bahamas

Oana Bizgan-Gayral, 2018 Member of Parliament Parliament of Romania Romania

Kelly Buchanan, 2018 Senior Vice-President; Mergers and Acquisitions Integration Executive Mastercard Europe Service Ltd United Kingdom

Valeri Chekheria, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Adjara Group Hospitality Georgia

Nami Chung, 2018 Director Asan Nanum Foundation Republic of Korea

Nighat Dad, 2018 Founder and Executive Director Digital Rights Foundation Pakistan

Akim Daouda, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Gabonese Sovereign Wealth Fund (FGIS) Gabon

Miroslava Duma, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Future Tech Lab Russian Federation

Joy Dunn, 2018 Head Operations USA

Xavier Duportet, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Eligo Bioscience France

Reem Fadda, 2018 Director Cultural Foundation United Arab Emirates

Michael Faye, 2018 Chief Executive Officer GiveDirectly USA

Rayan Fayez, 2018 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) Saudi Arabia

Mathieu Flamini, 2018 Founder GFBiochemicals S.p.A United Kingdom

Gloria Fluxa Thienemann, 2018 Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer Iberostar Group Spain

Maya Foa, 2018 Director Reprieve United Kingdom

Kerstin Forsberg, 2018 Founder and Director Planeta Océano Peru

Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, 2018 Member of Parliament Parliament of Finland (Eduskunta) Finland

Camilla Hagen Sørli, 2018 Member of the Board Canica Norway

Solveigh Hieronimus, 2018 Senior Partner McKinsey & Company Germany

Kent Ho, 2018 Founder and General Partner S28 Capital China

Ho Ren Hua, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Thai Wah Public Company Limited Thailand

Khaled Igué, 2018 Founder and President Club , 2030 Afrique France

Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp, 2018 Chairperson Ronesans Holding Turkey

Bhairavi Jani☆, 2018 Executive Director SCA Group of Companies India

Sébastien Kadio-Morokro, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Petro Ivoire S.A. Côte d'Ivoire

Unathi Kamlana, 2018 Commissioner Financial Sector Conduct Authority South Africa

Joseph P. Kennedy III, 2018 United States

Reem Khouri, 2018 Founder and Partner Kaamen Jordan

Elaine Kim, 2018 Co-Founder Trehaus Singapore

Sebastián Kind, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Green Map Belgium

Christian Kroll, 2018 Scientific Co-Director SDG Index Germany

Li Jia, 2018 Adjunct Professor Stanford University School of Medicine USA

Li Sixuan, 2018 Anchor China Central Television (CCTV) People's Republic of China

Liu Xiao, 2018 Chief Partner Beijing Vanke People's Republic of China

Tamer Makary, 2018 Founder Ethica Partners USA

Alejandro Malgor, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Xinca Argentina

Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Ecoware Solutions Private Limited India

Lucy McRae, 2018 Science Fiction Artist Body Architect Australia

Nadeem Meghji, 2018 Senior Managing Director Blackstone Group USA

Gaurav Mehta, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dharma Life India

Wenjuan Mi, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer VIPKID People's Republic of China

Kapil Mohabir, 2018 Founding Managing Partner Plympton Farms Guyana

Alisha Moopen, 2018 Deputy Managing Director Aster DM Healthcare United Arab Emirates

Karabo Morule, 2018 Founder Amara Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd South Africa

Kaila Murnain, 2018 General Secretary New South Wales Branch Australia

Armstrong Pame, 2018 Administrator Government of Manipur India

Juan Jose Pocaterra, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer ViKua Venezuela

Anushka Ratnayake, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer myAgro USA

Catherine Raw, 2018 CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER NORTH AMERICA Canada

John Riady, 2018 Chief Executive Officer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk Indonesia

Albert Rivera Díaz, 2018 Leader of Citizens party Spain

Susannah Rodgers, 2018 Technical Adviser Disability Inclusion United Kingdom

Nico Rosberg, 2018 Greentech Entrepreneur and F1 , 2016 World Champion Monaco

Lily Sarafan, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Home Care Assistance USA

Arvind Satyam, 2018 Chief Commercial Officer Pano AI USA

Marlène Schiappa, 2018 French writer and politician, serving as Minister Delegate in charge of Citizenship, attached to the Minister of the Interior France

Fern Shaw, 2018 President Southern California District USA

Simon Sheikh, 2018 Managing Director Future Super Australia

Alok Shetty, 2018 Principal Architect and Founder Bhumiputra Architecture India

Taejun Shin, 2018 Founder Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer Japan

David Sin, 2018 Co-Founder Group President and Deputy Chairman Singapore

Jagmeet Singh, 2018 Leader Canada's New Democrats Canada

Edward Smith, 2018 Partner DLA Piper LLP USA

Tom Szaky, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer TerraCycle USA

Shoko Takahashi, 2018 Representative Director Genequest Inc. Japan

Kanika Tekriwal, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd India

Leo Varadkar, 2018 Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Ireland

Wai Wai Nu, 2018 Founder and Executive Director Women Peace Network Myanmar

Harry (Huai) Wang, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Linear Capital People's Republic of China

Wang Wen, 2018 Food Scientist Nestlé R&D Centre Singapore Singapore

Leana Wen, 2018 Visiting Professor of Health Policy and Management George Washington University USA

Hannah Yeoh, 2018 Member of Parliament Segambut Family and Community Development of Malaysia

Carol Yu Ying, 2018 Producer and Host Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd People's Republic of China

Zhang Lu, 2018 Founding and Managing Partner Fusion Fund USA

Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, 2019 Head Active Investments Qatar Investment Authority Qatar

Ibrahim AlMojel, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Saudi Industrial Development Fund Saudi Arabia

Victoria Alonsoperez, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chipsafer Uruguay

Carlos Alvarado Quesada, 2019 President of Costa Rica Costa Rica Government Costa Rica

Rima Assi, 2019 Managing Partner Abu Dhabi Senior Partner McKinsey & Company LME Limited United Arab Emirates

Nick Ayers, 2019 Managing Partner Ayers Neugebauer & Co. USA

Priyanka Bakaya, 2019 N Renew Oceans USA

Mamuka Bakhtadze, 2019 Prime Minister of Georgia (, 2018 - , 2019) Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia Georgia

Jean-Jacques Barbéris, 2019 Member of the Executive Committee Co-Head Institutional Clients Coverage Amundi Asset Management France

Pablo Alberto Barrera Lopez, 2019 Executive Vice-President Strategy and Communications Yara International Norway

Diane Binder, 2019 Founding Partner Regenopolis France

Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, 2019 Member of Parliament Parliament of Malaysia Malaysia

Sarah bint Yousif Al-Amiri, 2019 Minister of State for Advanced Technology Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates

Ketevan Bochorishvili, 2019 Chief Executive Officer JSC Anaklia City Georgia

Julie Bonamy, 2019 CEO Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore Saint-Gobain (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Singapore

Ruba Borno, 2019 Senior Vice President / General Manager CX Centers and Managed Services Cisco USA

Geoffrey Bouquot, 2019 Group Vice-President Corporate Strategy and External Relations Valeo France

Agnes Budzyn, 2019 Co-Founder and Managing Partner SFI USA

Jessica Burgner-Kahrs, 2019 Associate Professor University of Toronto Mississauga Canada

Peter Buttigieg, 2019 Secretary of Transportation US Department of Transportation USA

Kamissa Camara, 2019 Minister of Digital Economy and Forecasting Ministry of Digital Economy Information and Communication of Mali Mali

Chang Seung-Joon, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Maekyung Media Group Republic of Korea

Serene Chen Huijing, 2019 Managing Director Deutsche Bank Singapore

Rohit Chopra, 2019 Commissioner Federal Trade Commission USA

David Chubak, 2019 Head Global Retail Bank and Consumer Lending Citibank NA USA

Lucy d'Arville, 2019 Partner Bain International Inc. Australia

Eric Dayton, 2019 Co-Founder & CEO Askov Finlayson USA

Daniel de Boer, 2019 Chief Executive Officer ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Netherlands

Deshal De Mel, 2019 Economic Adviser to the Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka Sri Lanka

M. Bilge Demirkoz, 2019 Professor Department of Physics Middle East Technical University Turkey

Jean-François Gagné, 2019 VP AI Canada

Chao (Amy) Gao, 2019 Founder Shanghai May Foundation People's Republic of China

Angela Daniella Garcia Moreno, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elemental School Bolivia

Gong Yingying, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Chairwoman and Founder Yidu Tech People's Republic of China

Fernando Grostein Andrade, 2019 Filmmaker USA

Anne-Sophie Grouchka, 2019 Member of the Executive Board France Chief Customer Officer Allianz France

Matthew Guilford, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Common Health Malaysia

Cyrus Habib, 2019 Priest Society of Jesus (Jesuits) USA

Yalda Hakim, 2019 Anchor International Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) United Kingdom

Nathaniel Harding, 2019 Managing Partner Cortado Ventures USA

Cal Henderson, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Slack USA

Halla Hrund Logadottir, 2019 Co-Founder Arctic Initiative Harvard Kennedy School of Government USA

Huang Dinglong, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Malong Technologies People's Republic of China

Lisa Ivers, 2019 Partner and Managing Director Boston Consulting Group (BCG) USA

Wanuri Kahiu, 2019 Filmmaker AFROBUBBLEGUM Kenya

Daria Kaleniuk, 2019 Executive Director Anti-Corruption Action Centre Ukraine

Ahd Kamel, 2019 Director and Actress Odd Camel Saudi Arabia

Aminata Kane Ndiaye, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Orange Sierra Leone Sierra Leone

Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, 2019 Member of Parliament The National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana Botswana

Nora Khaldi, 2019 Founder and Chief Science Officer Nuritas Ireland

Faisal Khan, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peshawar 2.0 Pakistan

Tigran Khudaverdian, 2019 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yandex Russian Federation

Emily Kirsch, 2019 Founder and Managing Partner Powerhouse Ventures USA

Joseph Konzelmann, 2019 Partner Global Head Client and Capital Formation Group TPG USA

Stefanie Kurniadi, 2019 Founder PT. Citarasa Prima Indonesia Berjaya Indonesia

Farhan Latif, 2019 President El-Hibri Foundation USA

Sam Lee, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer IndeCollective USA

Guillaume Lefevre, 2019 Managing Director New Ventures and Business Development Zurich Insurance Group Switzerland

Gary Liu, 2019 Chief Executive Officer South China Morning Post Hong Kong SAR China

Liu Qian, 2019 Managing Director The Economist Group China People's Republic of China

Lokesh Nara, 2019 Member Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council India

Poonam Mahajan, 2019 Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central Maharashtra Parliament of India India

Jonathan Malagon, 2019 Minister of Housing Cities and Territory Ministry of Housing Cities and Territory of Colombia Colombia

Nadia Maqbool, 2019 Founding Partner 23 Degrees North Oman

Richard Martinez, 2019 Vice President for Countries Inter-American Development Bank USA

Yasukane Matsumoto, 2019 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Raksul Co. Ltd Japan

José Manuel Moller, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Algramo Chile

Sucharita Mukherjee, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kaleidofin India

Nerissa Naidu, 2019 Chief Executive Officer āxil USA

Sarah Nicholls, 2019 Global Head of ESG Sourcing & Procurement Jones Lang LaSalle Limited Netherlands

Genki Oda, 2019 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Remixpoint Japan

Umra Omar, 2019 Founder and Executive Director Safari Doctors Kenya

Clare O'Neil, 2019 Member of Parliament for Hotham Parliament of Australia Australia

Tolu Oni, 2019 Professor School of Public Health and Family Medicine University of Cambridge United Kingdom

Melanie Perkins, 2019 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Canva Pty Ltd Australia

Carol Reiley, 2019 Founder and Member of the Board Drive.ai USA

Carlos Reines, 2019 President and Co-Founder RubiconMD Spain

Maya Roy, 2019 Chief Executive Officer YWCA Canada Canada

Aurelie Adam-Soule Zoumarou, 2020 Minister of the Digital Economy and Communication Ministry of Digital Economy and Communication Benin

Paula Ingabire, 2020 Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda Rwanda

Tunde Kehinde, 2020 Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Lidya Holdings Inc Nigeria

Yetnebersh Nigussie Molla, 2020 President and Co-Founder Ethiopian Lawyers with Disabilities Association Ethiopia

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 2020 Minister of Information Ministry of Information and Media Relations of Ghana Ghana

Faraja Nyalandu, 2020 Founder and executive director Shule Direct Tanzania

Chinny Ogunro, 2020 Chief Executive Officer WellSpring Health Nigeria

Fredros Okumu, 2020 Director Science Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) Tanzania

Mayur Patel, 2020 Group Chief Operating Officer Cassava Fintech Zimbabwe

Shani Senbetta, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kidame Mart Plc Ethiopia

Cherrie Atilano, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Agrea Philippines

Cham Krasna, 2020 Chief Executive Officer SOMA Group Cambodia

Veronika Linardi, 2020 Chief Executive Officer PT. Qareer Harapan Asia Indonesia

Grace Natalie Louisa, 2020 Co-Founder and Chairwoman Partai Solidaritas Indonesia - PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party) Indonesia

Jeffrey Lu, 2020 CEO and Co-Founder Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd Singapore

Henry Motte-Muñoz, 2020 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Edukasyon.ph Philippines

Vivek Salgaocar, 2020 Director Vimson Group Singapore

Wan Nadiah Wan Mohd Abdullah Yaakob, 2020 Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer TMC Life Sciences Berhad Malaysia

Golriz Ghahraman, 2020 Member of Parliament New Zealand Parliament New Zealand

Niklas Adalberth, 2020 Founder and Executive Chairman Norrsken Foundation Sweden

Annalena Baerbock, 2020 Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Federal Foreign Office of Germany Germany

Matthew Caruana Galizia, 2020 Director Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation Malta

Marga Gual Soler, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer SciDipGLOBAL Spain

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, 2020 Chief Executive Officer France

Niki Kerameus, 2020 Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Ministry of Education Research and Religious Affairs of Greece Greece

Elisha London, 2020 Founder United for Global Mental Health (United GMH) United Kingdom

Mette Lykke, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Too Good To Go Denmark

Caroline Malcolm, 2020 Head Global Blockchain Policy Centre Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) France

Sanna Marin, 2020 Prime Minister of Finland Office of the Prime Minister of Finland Finland

Akshay Naheta, 2020 Senior Vice-President SoftBank Group United Kingdom

Atika Rehman, 2020 Deputy Editor United Kingdom

Ludovic Subran, 2020 Chief Economist Allianz Germany

Stacey Tank, 2020 Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer Heineken International B.V. Netherlands

Anahita Thoms, 2020 Partner International Trade Practice Baker McKenzie Germany

Christian Zeinler, 2020 Chief Strategy Officer UBS Switzerland AG Switzerland

Fabio Ziemssen, 2020 Partner Zintinus Germany

He Jin, 2020 Co-Founder and Vice-President Maimai People's Republic of China

Jiang Ying, 2020 Professor Peking University People's Republic of China

Stephanie Lo, 2020 Managing Director Shui On Investment Company Limited Hong Kong SAR China

Qiaomei Fu, 2020 Professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology Chinese Academy of Sciences People's Republic of China

Fang (Miranda) Qu, 2020 Founder Xiaohongshu People's Republic of China

Weiwei Xing, 2020 Partner Bain & Company Inc. Hong Kong SAR China

Nancie Zhu, 2020 Anchor Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd Hong Kong SAR China

Zhu Xiaoxuan, 2020 Deputy Director China Science and Technology Exchange Center Ministry of Science and Technology People's Republic of China

Fumiaki Kobayashi, 2020 Member House of Representatives The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Japan

Akiko Naka, 2020 CEO Wantedly Inc Japan

Katsuya Uenoyama, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer PKSHA Technology Inc. Japan

Yasui Yoshiki, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Yasui & Company Japan

Bernardo Asuaje, 2020 Co-Founder and Managing Director Grupo Attia (Colombia) Colombia

Jesús Cepeda (Chuy), 2020 Founder and Executive Director Onesmart Technology SA de CV Mexico

Komal Dadlani, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Lab4U Chile

Delfina Irazusta, 2020 Founder and Executive Director Asociacion Civil Red de Innovacion Local (Local Innovation Network) Argentina

Eduardo Leite, 2020 Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul Brazil

Gabriel Marcolongo, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Incluyeme.com Argentina

Viridiana Rios, 2020 Spanish Columnist New York Times Mexico

Susana Sierra, 2020 Partner and Executive Director BH Compliance Chile

Otto Sonnenholzner, 2020 Digital Member Ecuador

Elisa Vegas, 2020 Artistic Director Fundación Orquesta Sinfónica Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Venezuela

Lamya Al Haj, 2020 Associate Professor of Molecular Biology Sultan Qaboos University Oman

Faisal Alibrahim, 2020 Minister of Economy and Planning Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, 2020 Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates

Bhavin Shah, 2020 Senior Advisor Roland Berger Middle East United Arab Emirates

Fainy Sukenik, 2020 Founder and Chairperson Ba'asher Telchi Israel

Noor Sweid, 2020 General Partner Global Ventures United Arab Emirates

Raya Yusuf-Sbitany, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Mineraline Palestinian Territories

Kate Brandt, 2020 Sustainability Officer Google USA

Pamela Chan, 2020 Global Head BlackRock Alternative Solutions Chief Investment Officer BlackRock USA

Sarah Chen, 2020 Co-Founder and Managing Partner The Billion Dollar Fund for Women USA

Aslihan Denizkurdu, 2020 Managing Director Chief Operating Officer of Risk Management Citigroup USA

Joelle Faulkner, 2020 President and Chief Executive Officer Area One Farms Canada

Kate Gallego, 2020 Mayor of Phoenix Arizona City of Phoenix USA

Karina Gould, 2020 Minister of Families Children and Social Development Employment and Social Development Canada Canada

Rebecca M. Heller, 2020 Executive Director International Refugee Assistance Project USA

Jukay Hsu, 2020 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pursuit USA

Mei Mei Hu, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Vaxxinity USA

Karen Karniol-Tambour, 2020 Co-Chief Investment Officer Sustainability Bridgewater Associates USA

Larry Madowo, 2020 North America Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) USA

Katherine Maher, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Wikimedia Foundation USA

Leland Maschmeyer, 2020 Co-Founder Sway USA

Barbara Maul (Mulvee), 2020 Managing Director Credit Suisse AG USA

Griffin R. Myers, 2020 Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Oak Street Health USA

Emi Nakamura, 2020 Chancellor‘s Professor of Economics University of California Berkeley USA

James Rogers, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Apeel Sciences USA

Michele Romanow, 2020 Co-Founder and President Clear Finance Technology Inc - Clearbanc Canada

Kush Saxena, 2020 Executive Vice President U.S. Merchants and Acceptance Mastercard USA

Kabir Sehgal, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tiger Turn Productions USA

Sally Shin, 2020 Executive Editor Business Tech and Media USA

Gregg Treinish, 2020 Executive Director Adventure Scientists USA

Nicole Vogrin, 2020 Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer Western Union USA

Shauna Aminath, 2020 Minister of Environment Climate Change and Technology Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Technology of the Republic of Maldives Maldives

Muhammad Hammad Azhar, 2020 Minister for Energy Ministry of Energy of Pakistan Pakistan

Ugyen Dorji, 2020 Minister of Home and Cultural Affairs Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs of Bhutan Bhutan

Swapan Mehra, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Iora Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd. India

Vinati Mutreja, 2020 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinati Organics Limited India

Byju Raveendran, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer BYJU'S India

Tara Singh Vachani, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Antara Senior Living Pvt. Ltd India

Tendayi Achiume, 2021 Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Zambia

Vera Daves de Sousa, 2021 Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Angola Angola

Sangu Delle, 2021 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Africa Health Holdings Ghana

Clarisse Iribagiza, 2021 Chief Executive Officer HeHe Rwanda

Ronald Lamola, 2021 Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa South Africa

Wawira Njiru, 2021 Founder and Executive Director Food for Education Kenya

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 2021 President Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Chad

Obi Ozor, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kobo360 Nigeria

Roongchat Boonyarat, 2021 Director Chief Executive & Operating Officer Malee Group PCL Thailand

Francesca Chia, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer GoGet Malaysia

Rohan Ramakrishnan, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer The ASEAN Post Malaysia

Paul Rivera, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kalibrr Technology Ventures Philippines

Kishin RK, 2021 Chief Executive Officer RB Capital Limited Singapore

Anneliese Schulz, 2021 Chief Sales Officer Syncron AB Singapore

Tanit Chearavanont, 2021 Managing Director Siam Makro Plc Thailand

Gareth Wong, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Mitbana Pte Ltd Singapore

Achmad Zaky, 2021 Founder Bukalapak Indonesia

Andrew Bragg, 2021 Senator for New South Wales Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia Australia

Jessica Mauboy, 2021 Artist Maven Agency Australia

Suren Aloyan, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dasaran EdTech Company Armenia

Andrey A. Guryev, 2021 Chief Executive Officer PhosAgro Russian Federation

ANULIKA AJUFO, 2021 Venture Partner Europe Middle East and Africa Sagana United Kingdom

Erica Alessandri, 2021 Member of the Board Technogym Italy

Christoph Bornschein, 2021 Chief Executive Officer TLGG Germany

Sinéad Burke, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Tilting The Lens Ireland

Matthew Chamberlain, 2021 Chief Executive Officer London Metal Exchange United Kingdom

Lucy Cooper, 2021 Managing Director Head Innovation Europe Accenture United Kingdom

Thomas Crowther, 2021 Assistant Professor of Global Ecosystem Ecology ETH Zurich Switzerland

Rose Damen, 2021 Managing Director Damen Yachting Netherlands

Alexander de Carvalho, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Public Group International Limited United Kingdom

Anne-Laure de Chammard, 2021 Chief Executive Officer ENGIE Solutions International ENGIE Group France

Amélie de Montchalin, 2021 Minister of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service France

Cristina Fonseca, 2021 Partner Indico Capital Partners Portugal

Laure Forgeron, 2021 Managing Director Head Facultative Underwriting Europe Switzerland

Laura Gersch, 2021 Member of the Board of Management Corporate Pensions Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG Germany

Nari Kahle, 2021 Head Strategic Programmes CARIAD Volkswagen Group Germany

Catherine Lenson, 2021 Managing Partner SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited United Kingdom

Burcu Ozturk, 2021 Chief Financial Officer MLP Saglık Hizmetleri A.Ş. Turkey

Gregoire Pictet, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Pictet North America Advisors SA Switzerland

Virginijus Sinkevicius, 2021 Commissioner for Environment Oceans and Fisheries European Commission Belgium

Devi Sridhar, 2021 Professor of Global Public Health University of Edinburgh United Kingdom

Claudia Vergueiro Massei, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Oman Siemens Germany

Lea Wermelin, 2021 Minister for Environment Ministry of the Environment of Denmark Denmark

Silvia Wiesner, 2021 General Manager Belgium and Luxembourg Unilever Belgium

He Zhengyu, 2021 Principal Scientist Ant Group People's Republic of China

Hu Ge, 2021 Actor Hu Ge Studio People's Republic of China

Li Ni, 2021 Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Bilibili Inc. People's Republic of China

Li Yifan, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Hesai Technology People's Republic of China

Lu Chaoyang, 2021 Professor of Physics University of Science and Technology of China People's Republic of China

Zhuang Qian, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer KnowYourself People's Republic of China

Wang Guan, 2021 News Anchor and Host China Global Television Network People's Republic of China

Chen Wu, 2021 Professor at the National Cancer Center Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences People's Republic of China

Xue Peng, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Beijing Tongcheng Biying Technology Ltd People's Republic of China

Zolzaya Batkhuyag, 2021 Co-Founder Adviser and Member of the Board Women for Change Mongolia

Sophie Seula Kim, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kurly Republic of Korea

Seung Gun Lee, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Viva Republica (Toss) Republic of Korea

Nathalia Arcuri, 2021 Founder/CEO Me Poupe! Conteudo e Servicos Financeiros Eireli Brazil

Luis Felipe Cervantes Legorreta, 2021 Managing Director Head Mexico Office General Atlantic Mexico

Alberto de Belaunde, 2021 Congressman Congress of Peru Peru

Martín Guzmán, 2021 Minister of Economy Ministry of Economy of Argentina Argentina

Luiza Mattos, 2021 Partner Head of Healthcare South America Bain & Company Brazil

Adriana Ortiz, 2021 President National Handcraft Institute (IPA) Paraguay

Roberto Patiño, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Convive Venezuela

Izkia Siches, 2021 President Medical College of Chile Chile

Ricardo Weder, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer JUSTO INC. Mexico

Esraa Al-Buti, 2021 Partner EY Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Al Hashemi, 2021 Country Head Majid Al Futtaim Saudi Arabia

Elham Al Qasim, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Digital14 United Arab Emirates

Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani, 2021 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Qatar

El Seed Faouzi, 2021 Artist & Founder El Seed Studio Tunisia

Fawaz Farooqui, 2021 Chief Advisor to the Minister Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia

Dalal Saeb Iriqat, 2021 Vice-President International Relations Arab American University-Palestine Palestinian Territories

Dana Juffali, 2021 Member of the Board Juffali and Brothers Saudi Arabia

Sanae Lahlou, 2021 Director of the African Business Unit Mazars Morocco Morocco

Kira Radinsky, 2021 Founder & Chief Technology Officer Diagnostic Robotics Israel

Daniel Ahn, 2021 Global Fellow The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars USA

Peter Biar Ajak, 2021 Visiting Fellow and Adjunct Faculty Africa Center for Strategic Studies USA

Adriana Cargill, 2021 Independent Radio Journalist USA

Arvan Chan, 2021 Senior Vice-President Chief Operating Officer International Centene USA

Alexis Crow, 2021 Global Head Geopolitical Investing PwC USA

Abasi Ene-Obong, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Founder 54gene USA

Jocelyn Formsma, 2021 Executive Director National Association of Friendship Centres Canada

Garlin Gilchrist II, 2021 Lieutenant Governor State of Michigan USA

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, 2021 Senior Vice-President Delivery Uber Technologies USA

Megan Greenfield, 2021 Partner McKinsey & Company USA

Jessica Jackson, 2021 Chief Advocacy Officer Reform Alliance USA

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, 2021 Senior Special Envoy North America The Jewish Agency USA

Brian Kaufmann, 2021 Head Private Investments Portfolio Manager Member of the Management Committee USA

Conrod Kelly, 2021 Managing Director Chile Merck & Co. Inc USA

Ibram X Kendi, 2021 Director of the Center for Antiracist Research Boston University USA

Haley Lowry, 2021 Global Sustainability Director Dow USA

Lukas Nelson, 2021 Band Leader Promise of The Real USA

Amit Paley, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director The Trevor Project USA

Emily Serazin, 2021 Managing Director and Partner Boston Consulting Group (BCG) USA

Liam Sobey, 2021 Vice-President Merchandising Sobeys Inc. Canada

Vasudha Vats, 2021 Vice-President Pfizer USA

Hitesh Wadhwa, 2021 Vice-President Sales and Strategic Initiatives Tech Mahindra USA

David Alexander Walcott, 2021 Founder and Managing Partner Novamed USA

Aditi Avasthi, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Embibe India

Maleeka Bokhari, 2021 Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan Pakistan

Srikanth Bolla, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Bollant Industries Pvt Ltd India

Nirvana Chaudhary, 2021 Managing Director Chaudhary Group Nepal

Gazal Kalra, 2021 Co-Founder Rivigo India

Shreevar Kheruka, 2021 Managing Director Borosil Ltd. India

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, 2021 Captain Bangladesh Cricket Team Bangladesh

Ameya Prabhu☆, 2021 Managing Director NAFA Capital India