Know your enemy series.
20220224: This spreadsheet has now been updated with 1993-2005 participants (2004 seems to have been a hiatus year);
A spreadsheet for easier manipulation of the data is linked at bottom.
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Alec Oxenford , 2006 IT-Information Technology Argentina
Eugenio Burzaco , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Argentina
Armen Darbinian , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Armenia
Joe Hockey , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Kurt Koenigsfest , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Bolivia
Antonio Bonchristiano , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Brazil
Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Brazil
Chanthol Oung , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Cambodia
Cyrille Nkontchou , 2006 PS-Professional Services Cameroon
Christopher Alexander , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Irshad Manji , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Mack Gill , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Canada
Payam Akhavan , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Rouzbeh Pirouz , 2006 PI-Private Investors Canada
Tyler Brûlé , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada
Juan Carlos Eichholz , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Chile
Paula Escobar , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Chile
Luis Guillermo Plata , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Colombia
Lamees A. Al Hadidi , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Egypt
Tero Ojanpera , 2006 TC-Telecommunications Finland
Esther Duflo , 2006 NA-Not Applicable France
Frank Krings , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Mehmet Gürcan Daimagüler , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Philipp Justus , 2006 PS-Professional Services Germany
Siu Yat , 2006 IT-Information Technology Hong Kong SAR
Thomas Wu , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Hong Kong SAR
Livia Járóka , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Hungary
Nilda Bullain , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Hungary
Olafur Eliasson , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Iceland
Manish Kejriwal , 2006 II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices India
Nikhil Meswani , 2006 OG-Oil & Gas India
Cherie Nursalim , 2006 MI-Multi Industry Indonesia
Veronica Colondam , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Caroline Casey , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Ireland
Paola Lanzarini , 2006 AU-Automotive Italy
Mineko Kengaku , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Emile Najib Cubeisy , 2006 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export Jordan
Khaldoon Tabaza , 2006 PI-Private Investors Jordan
Ndungi Githuku , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Kenya
Hanson Cheah , 2006 PI-Private Investors Malaysia
Justin Leong , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Malaysia
Andrey Zarur , 2006 PI-Private Investors Mexico
Oyun Sanjaasuren , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia
Erik Charas , 2006 PI-Private Investors Mozambique
Maja Kuzmanovic , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Debo Adesina , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria
Hafsat Abiola-Costello , 2006 PS-Professional Services Nigeria
Joseph Adelegan , 2006 UN-Unknown Nigeria
Johann O. Koss , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Norway
Bo Shao , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare People's Republic of China
He Fan , 2006 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Qin Min , 2006 PS-Professional Services People's Republic of China
Xu Ming , 2006 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development People's Republic of China
Paolo Benigno Aquino IV , 2006 PI-Private Investors Philippines
Jacek Olechowski , 2006 PS-Professional Services Poland
Tiago Monteiro , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Portugal
Ruben K. Vardanian , 2006 PI-Private Investors Russian Federation
Sergei Guriev , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation
Kamal A. S. Bahamdan , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Saudi Arabia
Nimah I. Nawwab , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Elvis Gbanabom Hallowell , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Sierra Leone
Chim Kang Chua , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Singapore
Darko Horvat , 2006 PS-Professional Services Slovenia
Brian Molefe , 2006 LT-Logistics & Transportation South Africa
Paul Kapelus , 2006 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Raenette Taljaard , 2006 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Treasure Maphanga , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Swaziland
John Nevado , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Sweden
Christophe Beck , 2006 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Switzerland
David J. Blumer , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Switzerland
Patrick Chappatte , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Switzerland
Nahathai Thewphaingarm , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Thailand
Murat Sarayli , 2006 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Turkey
Osman F. Boyner , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Turkey
Suzan Sabanci Dinçer , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Igor Shevchenko , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Ukraine
Charmian Gooch , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Hilary Cottam , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Justin Forsyth , 2006 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Katherine Garrett-Cox , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Mark Read , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Richard Punt , 2006 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Adam C. Bird , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA
Alice Jacobs , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Amish Mehta , 2006 PI-Private Investors USA
Brian Behlendorf , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA
Corinna E. Lathan , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Devin Wenig , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Ernest Darkoh , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Faiza Saeed , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA
Hakam Kanafani , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA
J. Joseph Kim , 2006 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Janet Mountain , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA
John B. Osborn , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Jorge R. Blanco , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA
Joshua Cooper Ramo , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA
Kevin J. Martin , 2006 PS-Professional Services USA
Maria Bartiromo , 2006 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Matthew Anestis , 2006 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA
Michael R. Auslin , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA
Nilmini G. Rubin , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA
Scott J. Freidheim , 2006 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA
Shamil Idriss , 2006 NA-Not Applicable USA
Shezad Rokerya , 2006 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Tad Smith , 2006 TC-Telecommunications USA
Collen Gwiyo , 2006 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe
Tony Fadell , 2007 IT-Information Technology
Andrew L. Cohen , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Christopher Schläffer , 2007 RS-Renewable Energy Shapers Austria
Hessa Khalifa Al Khalifa , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Bahrain
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Essa Al Khalifa , 2007 IN-Institutional Bahrain
H.R.H. Princess Mathilde of Belgium , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Belgium
Carlos Jereissati Junior , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Brazil
Fernando Madeira , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Brazil
Renato Amorim , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Brazil
Adam Bly , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada
Marc Kielburger , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Eduardo Navarro Beltran , 2007 EN-Energy Chile
Catalina Cock Duque , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Colombia
Juan Mario Laserna , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Colombia
Kevin Casas-Zamora , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Costa Rica
Andrés A. van der Horst , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Dominican Republic
Mustafa Abdel-Wadood , 2007 PI-Private Investors Egypt
Alain Demarolle , 2007 PI-Private Investors France
Erwann Michel-Kerjan , 2007 NA-Not Applicable France
Fabrice Seiman , 2007 PI-Private Investors France
Henrik Naujoks , 2007 PS-Professional Services Germany
Klaus Rosenfeld , 2007 AU-Automotive Germany
Michael Krause , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany
Peter Würtenberger , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Amit Burman , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia , 2007 NA-Not Applicable India
Madhu Kannan , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Naveen Jindal , 2007 MM-Mining & Metals India
Satish Reddy , 2007 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Tanya Dubash , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods India
Tarun Khanna , 2007 NA-Not Applicable India
Zainab Salbi , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Iraq
David McWilliams , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Ireland
Siobhan Walsh , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Ireland
Anousheh Ansari , 2007 IT-Information Technology Islamic Republic of Iran
Alessandra Galloni , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Italy
Paolo Ribotta , 2007 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Italy
Etsuko May Okajima , 2007 PS-Professional Services Japan
Keisuke Tsumura , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Kohei Nishiyama , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Japan
Kohey Takashima , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Japan
Kouta Matsuda , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Kumi Fujisawa Tsunoda , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Ryuhei Kawada , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Tomomi Nishimoto , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Japan
Ennis Rimawi , 2007 PI-Private Investors Jordan
Kamel A. Husseini , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Jordan
Azmi Mikati , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Lebanon
Julian Rachlin , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Lithuania
Omar Mustapha , 2007 PS-Professional Services Malaysia
Enrique Peña Nieto , 2007 IN-Institutional Mexico
Idalia Cruz , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico
Coen van Oostrom , 2007 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Netherlands
H.R.H. Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Ronald De Jong , 2007 IT-Information Technology Netherlands
Jubril Adewale Tinubu , 2007 OG-Oil & Gas Nigeria
Osayi Alile Oruene , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria
Feng Jun , 2007 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China
Li Wenzi , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Wen Yunsong , 2007 PI-Private Investors People's Republic of China
Álvaro Vargas Llosa , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Peru
Joaquín F. Leguía Orezzoli , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Peru
Tomasz Lis , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Poland
H. S. Cho , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Republic of Korea
Alexander Ivlev , 2007 PS-Professional Services Russian Federation
Muna Abu Sulayman , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Rolph Antoine Payet , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Seychelles
Christine Ramon , 2007 OG-Oil & Gas South Africa
Leslie W. Maasdorp , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Natalie Simons , 2007 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Phuti Malabie , 2007 MI-Multi Industry South Africa
Ana María Plaza , 2007 IT-Information Technology Spain
Daniel Sachs , 2007 PS-Professional Services Sweden
Adriana Ospel-Bodmer , 2007 PS-Professional Services Switzerland
Carolina Müller-Möhl , 2007 PI-Private Investors Switzerland
Felix R. Graf , 2007 EN-Energy Switzerland
Ahmet Olcay Sunucu , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Turkey
Andrew Rugasira , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Uganda
Christopher Wing To , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
David de Rothschild , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Hannah Jones , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods United Kingdom
Jamie C. Drummond , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Kate Garvey , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Kate Roberts , 2007 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Michael Sherwood , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Ozwald Boateng , 2007 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods United Kingdom
Rachel Campbell , 2007 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Salim Amin , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Adena Friedman , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA
Andrew R. Sorkin , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Bethann Brault , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA
Dan Shine , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Daniel Lubetzky , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA
Ian Bremmer , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA
Jehane Noujaim , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Jimmy Wales , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA
John Partilla , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Karim Sadjadpour , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Leo M. Tilman , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA
Lera Auerbach , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Lila Ibrahim , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA
Nancy Lublin , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Neal Goldman , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA
Neeraj Bharadwaj , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA
Patricia Menendez-Cambo , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA
Peter A. Thiel , 2007 PI-Private Investors USA
Peter Bisanz , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
R. Marcelo Claure , 2007 TC-Telecommunications USA
Rajiv J. Shah , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Raju Narisetti , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Richard Stromback , 2007 PS-Professional Services USA
Robert Wiesenthal , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA
Sheryl Sandberg , 2007 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Siamak Namazi , 2007 NA-Not Applicable USA
Subhash Dhar , 2007 IT-Information Technology USA
Alberto C. Vollmer , 2007 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Venezuela
Alex Zubillaga , 2007 PS-Professional Services Venezuela
Alfredo Romero , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Venezuela
Nguyen Thanh Hung , 2007 AU-Automotive Vietnam
Pham Thi Hue , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam
Arthur G. Mutambara , 2007 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe
Patterson F. Timba , 2007 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Zimbabwe
Kirstine Stewart , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information
Rory Stewart , 2008 NA-Not Applicable
Susan Athey , 2008 NA-Not Applicable
Yannick Bolloré , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information
Ahmad Nader Nadery , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan
Gazmend Haxhia , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Albania
Andy Freire , 2008 PS-Professional Services Argentina
Martin Lousteau , 2008 UN-Unknown Argentina
Adrian D. Cheok , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Jeremy Philips , 2008 PS-Professional Services Australia
André Esteves , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil
Ricardo Villela Marino , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil
Rodrigo Hübner Mendes , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Achankeng Leke , 2008 PS-Professional Services Cameroon
Aaron Pereira , 2008 UN-Unknown Canada
Axel Christensen , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Chile
Cristina Bitar , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Chile
Juan Carlos Ortiz , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Colombia
Luis Camargo , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Colombia
Laura Alfaro Maykall , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Costa Rica
Darys Estrella , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Dominican Republic
Arturo Condo , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Ecuador
Christophe Villemin , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals France
Gabriel Naouri , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods France
Mohamed Elkeiy , 2008 NA-Not Applicable France
Tariq Krim , 2008 IT-Information Technology France
Tristan Lecomte , 2008 NA-Not Applicable France
Alain Hippe , 2008 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Germany
Björn Czinczoll , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Carola Ferstl , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
David Frederik von Rosen-von Hoewel , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany
Lars Hinrichs , 2008 IT-Information Technology Germany
Melanie Kreis-Wilczak , 2008 LT-Logistics & Transportation Germany
Thomas Buberl , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Germany
Deborah Kan , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Hong Kong SAR
Anoushka Shankar , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India
Barkha Dutt , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India
C. V. Madhukar , 2008 PS-Professional Services India
Sandeep Parekh , 2008 PS-Professional Services India
Suhas Gopinath , 2008 IT-Information Technology India
Muhammad Lutfi , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Thomas T. Lembong , 2008 PI-Private Investors Indonesia
Bahman Ghobadi , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Islamic Republic of Iran
Hideki Makihara , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Koichi Mizutome , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Norika Fujiwara , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Risa Wataya , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Japan
Taku Otsuka , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Teruhide Sato , 2008 IT-Information Technology Japan
Soraya Salti , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Jordan
James Shikwati , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Kenya
Mugo Kibati , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Kenya
Omar K. Alghanim , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Kuwait
Alejandro Werner , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Mexico
Carlos Loret de Mola , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico
Merieme Chadid , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Morocco
Aashmi Rajya Lakshmi Rana , 2008 MI-Multi Industry Nepal
Dennis Karpes , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Karien van Gennip , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Netherlands
David Skilling , 2008 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand
Mark Weldon , 2008 PI-Private Investors New Zealand
Kola Karim , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Nigeria
Hina Rabbani Khar , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Munizae Jahangir , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Pakistan
Alejandro Ferrer , 2008 PS-Professional Services Panama
Lei Liang , 2008 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Shen Bing , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Carlos Añaños Jeri , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru
Fernando Zavala , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru
Kurt Holle , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Peru
Ewa Sadowska , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Poland
Gustavo Cardoso , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Portugal
Ellana Lee , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Republic of Korea
Hur Sae-Hong , 2008 OG-Oil & Gas Republic of Korea
Kirill Androsov , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation
Nikolay Pryanishnikov , 2008 IT-Information Technology Russian Federation
Makarem Batterjee , 2008 UN-Unknown Saudi Arabia
Karim Wade , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Senegal
Allon Raiz , 2008 PS-Professional Services South Africa
David Munro , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Kuseni Douglas Dlamini , 2008 IS-Insurance & Asset Management South Africa
Lisa Kropman , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Mark Williams , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Michael Jordaan , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Sunette Steyn , 2008 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Tumi Makgabo , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa
Yolanda Cuba , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals South Africa
Enric Sala , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Spain
Jesus Encinar , 2008 IT-Information Technology Spain
Mattias Klum , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Sweden
Daniel Rimer , 2008 PI-Private Investors Switzerland
Kongpan Pramoj Na Ayudhaya , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Thailand
Ayla Göksel , 2008 NA-Not Applicable Turkey
Murat Özyegin , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Umit Kumcuoglu , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Andriy Kolodyuk , 2008 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Ukraine
Nasser Alshaali , 2008 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development United Arab Emirates
Aaron McCormack , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Cameron Sinclair , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
David Jones , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Jamie Mitchell , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage United Kingdom
Jitesh Gadhia , 2008 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Kate Hampton , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Liz Lloyd , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Mark Leonard , 2008 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Adam H. Putnam , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
Andrea Sanke , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Betsy Fischer , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Casey Wasserman , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Charles Chao , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Chen Xiaowei , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Daniel Shapiro , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
Diana Chen , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
Eric Anderson , 2008 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA
Geoff Davis , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
George Walker , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Jared Genser , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA
Jennifer Elisseeff , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jonathan Korngold , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA
Joseph Sigelman , 2008 EN-Energy USA
Lydia Polgreen , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Paul van Zyl , 2008 NA-Not Applicable USA
Pierre Gentin , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Rodney E. Hood , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Roy C. Harvey , 2008 MM-Mining & Metals USA
Stephanie Pullings Hart , 2008 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA
Vikram K. Akula , 2008 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
William Foote , 2008 PI-Private Investors USA
Wilmot Allen , 2008 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Fawzia Koofi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan
Orzala Ashraf Nemat , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Afghanistan
Benjamin Gray , 2009 PI-Private Investors Australia
Hamish Douglass , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Jason Li Yat-Sen , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Karen Bell , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Le Tan , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia
Michael Cannon-Brookes , 2009 IT-Information Technology Australia
Paul Bassat , 2009 PS-Professional Services Australia
Verena Knaus , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Austria
Werner Wutscher , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Austria
Arif Dowla , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Bangladesh
Kamal Quadir , 2009 IT-Information Technology Bangladesh
Aleh Tsyvinski , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Belarus
Sandro José De Souza , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Jeremy Hockenstein , 2009 IT-Information Technology Cambodia
Christopher Logan , 2009 LT-Logistics & Transportation Canada
François-Philippe Champagne , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada
George Gosbee , 2009 PI-Private Investors Canada
John McArthur , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Patrick McWhinney , 2009 PS-Professional Services Canada
Salimah Yvette Ebrahim , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada
Samantha Nutt , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Yael Maguire , 2009 IT-Information Technology Canada
Matias De Tezanos , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Costa Rica
Jens Martin Skibsted , 2009 PS-Professional Services Denmark
Marisol Argueta de Barillas , 2009 NA-Not Applicable El Salvador
Tewodros Ashenafi , 2009 EN-Energy Ethiopia
Alexander Stubb , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Finland
Julien Faye , 2009 PS-Professional Services France
Scott Weber , 2009 NA-Not Applicable France
Immanuel Hermreck , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Klaus Schweinsberg , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Philipp Freise , 2009 PI-Private Investors Germany
Alexandros Manos , 2009 TC-Telecommunications Greece
Salvador Paiz , 2009 PI-Private Investors Guatemala
Marie So , 2009 PS-Professional Services Hong Kong SAR
Shalini Mahtani , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR
Amit Wanchoo , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Bhavneet Singh , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India
Boria Majumdar , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India
Malini Mehra , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India
Monisha Shah , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India
Pooja Jain , 2009 IT-Information Technology India
Reuben Abraham , 2009 NA-Not Applicable India
Siddhartha Lal , 2009 AU-Automotive India
Sminu Jindal , 2009 MM-Mining & Metals India
Anies Baswedan , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Butet Manurung , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Nia Dinata , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia
Silverius O. Unggul , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Damian Gammell , 2009 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Ireland
Efrat Peled , 2009 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Israel
Yair Goldfinger , 2009 IT-Information Technology Israel
Alessia Maria Mosca , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Marco Fiorese , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Monica Regazzi , 2009 PS-Professional Services Italy
Roberto Bolle , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Selene Biffi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Richard Powell , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Jamaica
Chikara Funabashi , 2009 PS-Professional Services Japan
Hideyuki Inoue , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Kazuyo Katsuma , 2009 PS-Professional Services Japan
Nami Matsuko , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Japan
Toru Hashimoto , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Samer I. Asfour , 2009 PS-Professional Services Jordan
Yasar Jarrar , 2009 PS-Professional Services Jordan
James Wanjohi , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Kenya
Julie Gichuru , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Kenya
Mubarak A. Al Sabah , 2009 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export Kuwait
Musaed Al Saleh , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Kuwait
Maria Lisitsyna , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Kyrgyzstan
Habib Haddad , 2009 IT-Information Technology Lebanon
Ganhuyag Chuluun Hutagt , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia
Laila Lalami , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Morocco
Andre Faaij , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Steven Everts , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Felix A. Maradiaga , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua
Akinwale Ojomo , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria
Kingsley Bangwell , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria
Bjarte Reve , 2009 PS-Professional Services Norway
Imtiaz Ali , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Kasim M. Kasuri , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Ba Shusong , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Deng Yaping , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Dora Liu , 2009 PS-Professional Services People's Republic of China
Li Ruigang , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Liu Zhouwei , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Ping Jia , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Wen Bo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Antonio Simoes , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Portugal
Brent Hoberman , 2009 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Portugal
Jeong Jaeseung , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea
Ioana Popescu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Romania
Elena Barmakova , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation
Kirill Dmitriev , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation
Ksenia Yudaeva , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation
Yuri Soloviev , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Russian Federation
Calvin Cheng , 2009 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Singapore
Christopher De Souza , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Eunice Olsen , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Lee Huei-Min , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Emilia Sicáková-Beblavá , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Slovakia
Andrej Nabergoj , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Slovenia
Adria Greene , 2009 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Alan Knott-Craig , 2009 TC-Telecommunications South Africa
Anthony Miller , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Brent Stirton , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa
Euvin Naidoo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Vinny Lingham , 2009 IT-Information Technology South Africa
Vuyo Jack , 2009 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Javier Garcia-Martinez , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Spain
Javier Santiso , 2009 TC-Telecommunications Spain
Jimena Blázquez Abascal , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Spain
Suranga Chandratillake , 2009 IT-Information Technology Sri Lanka
Christian Wenk , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Switzerland
Christoph Sutter , 2009 PS-Professional Services Switzerland
Francois-Xavier de Mallmann , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Switzerland
Mirjam Staub-Bisang , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Switzerland
Pascale Bruderer-Wyss , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland
Seraina Maag , 2009 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Switzerland
Abdulsalam Haykal , 2009 IT-Information Technology Syria
Kritaya Sreesunpagit , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Thailand
Omar Ghobash , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates
Andrew Wales , 2009 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage United Kingdom
Dambisa Moyo , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
David Novak , 2009 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Faisel Rahman , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Fidel Jonah , 2009 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Jake Leslie Melville , 2009 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Jo Cox , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Luke Dowdney , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Mina Al Oraibi , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Neil Chugani , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Nik Kafka , 2009 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Ashish Gadnis , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA
Ashok Vemuri , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA
Boris Nikolic , 2009 IN-Institutional USA
Caroline Boudreaux , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Chad Hurley , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA
David Chiu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Eboo Patel , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jacob Julius Seid , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA
Jonathan Harris , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Josh Silverman , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA
Josh Spear , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA
Kristin Rechberger , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Lisa Huddleson , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Mark Hanis , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Mark Zuckerberg , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Michele Wucker , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Natalia Allen , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA
Navin Chaddha , 2009 PI-Private Investors USA
Parag Khanna , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Peggy Liu , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Peter B. Kellner , 2009 IT-Information Technology USA
Premal Shah , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Priya Haji , 2009 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA
Ronit Avni , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Roy Sosa , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Sanjeev Khagram , 2009 NA-Not Applicable USA
Shahzad A. Bhatti , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA
Shen Wei , 2009 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Teresa K. Kennedy , 2009 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Zarrar Sehgal , 2009 PS-Professional Services USA
Marco De la Rosa , 2009 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology Venezuela
David Thai , 2009 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Vietnam
Khuat Thi Hai Oanh , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam
Marianne Knuth , 2009 NA-Not Applicable Zimbabwe
Philipp Rösler , 2010 NA-Not Applicable
Esteban Bullrich , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Argentina
Benjamin Soemartopo , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Ian Thorpe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Australia
James Gifford , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Mina Guli , 2010 PI-Private Investors Australia
Eva Dichand , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Austria
Nathalie van Ypersele de Strihou , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Belgium
Vincent Van Quickenborne , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Belgium
Tashi Wangmo , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Bhutan
Christina K. Lopes , 2010 PI-Private Investors Brazil
Jill Otto , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Brazil
Rodrigo Brito , 2010 PS-Professional Services Brazil
Eric Kacou , 2010 PS-Professional Services CÃ´te d'Ivoire
Brett House , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Canada
Désirée McGraw , 2010 UN-Unknown Canada
Elissa Golberg , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada
K. Kellie Leitch , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Mark Turrell , 2010 IT-Information Technology Canada
Ricken Patel , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Felipe Aldunate , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Chile
Leo Schlesinger , 2010 PP-Pulp and Paper Chile
Irena Jolic Simovic , 2010 TC-Telecommunications Croatia
Tomá Pojar , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Czech Republic
Raghda El Ebrashi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Egypt
Alejandro Poma , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development El Salvador
Abebe Gellaw , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Ethiopia
Anu Bradford , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Finland
Fatmir Besimi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Dirk Hoke , 2010 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology Germany
Felicitas von Peter , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Gregor Hackmack , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Jan Bayer , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Michael Drexler , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Moritz Lehmkuhl , 2010 PS-Professional Services Germany
Oliver Niedermaier , 2010 PS-Professional Services Germany
Elikem Nutifafa Kuenyehia , 2010 PS-Professional Services Ghana
Franklin Cudjoe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Ghana
Luis Von Ahn , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Guatemala
James Law , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Hong Kong SAR
Tamas Landesz , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Hungary
Anand Chandrasekaran , 2010 TC-Telecommunications India
Ashok Aram , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Ashok Giri Durgesh , 2010 PS-Professional Services India
Manisha Girotra , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Sandeep A. Naik , 2010 PI-Private Investors India
Sangeeth Varghese , 2010 NA-Not Applicable India
Sangita Singh , 2010 IT-Information Technology India
Sanjeev Sanyal , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Tejpreet Singh Chopra , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development India
Tadhg Flood , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Ireland
Gila Demri Gamliel , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Israel
Consuelo Remmert , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Davide Serra , 2010 PI-Private Investors Italy
Irene Tinagli , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Marco Magnani , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Italy
Marlene Patricia Malahoo Forte , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Jamaica
Daisuke Iwase , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Japan
Yoshinobu Nagamine , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Kimmie Weeks , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Liberia
Suryani Senja Alias , 2010 II-Institutional Investors, Sovereign Funds, Family Offices Malaysia
Alfredo Capote , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Mexico
José Ignacio Peralta Sanchez , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Mexico
Zorigt Dashdorj , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Mongolia
Ismail Douiri , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Morocco
Zoya Phan , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Myanmar
Lucy Hockings , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information New Zealand
Simon J. Power , 2010 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand
Lorna Solis , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua
H.R.H. Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Norway
Amir Jahangir , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Muhammad Ali Tabba , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Pakistan
Umar Saif , 2010 IT-Information Technology Pakistan
Xiang Xi , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Karen Davila , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines
Winston Damarillo , 2010 IT-Information Technology Philippines
Stephan Morais , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Portugal
Hong Jeongdo , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Republic of Korea
Stanislav Voskresenskiy , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation
H.R.H. Prince Khalid Bin Bandar Bin Sultan , 2010 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Saudi Arabia
Daniel Koh , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Singapore
Tan Chin Hwee , 2010 PI-Private Investors Singapore
Tan Ye Peng , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Jonitha Gugu Msibi , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Khanyi Dhlomo , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa
Mandla Sibeko , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Martyn Davies , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Sonja Sebotsa , 2010 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Zabulon Vilakazi , 2010 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Carlos Barrabés , 2010 PS-Professional Services Spain
Carme Chacón , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Spain
Marcel Pinas , 2010 NA-Not Applicable Suriname
Lawrence Kego Masha , 2010 PS-Professional Services Tanzania
Cenk Aydin , 2010 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Serpil Timuray , 2010 TC-Telecommunications Turkey
Nabil Alyousuf , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates
Najla Al Awadhi , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Arab Emirates
Anthony Stevens , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management United Kingdom
Daniel Edwards , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Lewis Gordon Pugh , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Lisa Heydlauff , 2010 UN-Unknown United Kingdom
Lucian Tarnowski , 2010 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom
Peter Lacy , 2010 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Scott Spirit , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Sebastian Bishop , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Shauneen Lambe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Calvin Chin , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA
Christopher Deri , 2010 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
David G. Rosenberg , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Elizabeth Maw , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
George Hu , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA
Heather Fleming , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Henry Nguyen Hoang , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA
Jacob Hsu , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA
Jacob Lief , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jayne Plunkett , 2010 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA
Josh Viertel , 2010 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA
Julia Novy-Hildesley , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Julián Castro , 2010 UN-Unknown USA
Kelly Grier , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Kevin Lu , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Lisa Witter , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Margo Drakos , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA
Marissa Mayer , 2010 IT-Information Technology USA
Michelle Rhee , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Nathan D. Wolfe , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Pawan Patil , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Peter L. Corsell , 2010 RS-Renewable Energy Shapers USA
Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Rebecca D. Onie , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Roberto Milk , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Rossanna Figuera , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Sam Goldman , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Sanjay Gupta , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA
Shamina Singh , 2010 NA-Not Applicable USA
Sriram Raghavan , 2010 PS-Professional Services USA
Tal Keinan , 2010 PI-Private Investors USA
Yi Kuk , 2010 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA
Courtney O'Donnell , 2011 NA-Not Applicable
Maria Eugenia Vidal , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Argentina
Wenceslao Casares , 2011 IT-Information Technology Argentina
Christian Behrenbruch , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia
David Hill , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia
Geraldine Chin Moody , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia
Jeremy Heimans , 2011 PS-Professional Services Australia
Jimmy Pham , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Kala Mulqueeny , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Murad Sofizade , 2011 PI-Private Investors Azerbaijan
Naheed Nenshi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Scott Gilmore , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Zoe Keating , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Eric Parrado , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Chile
Tomás Recart , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Chile
Juan Carlos Pinzón Bueno , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Colombia
Marin Soljacic , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Croatia
Eduardo A. Cruz , 2011 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Dominican Republic
Tamim Khallaf , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Egypt
Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Ethiopia
Olivier Oullier , 2011 NA-Not Applicable France
André Loesekrug-Pietri , 2011 PI-Private Investors Germany
Brigitte Sitzberger , 2011 IN-Institutional Germany
Christian Angermayer , 2011 PI-Private Investors Germany
Katharina Borchert , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Katinka Barysch , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Katrin Ley , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Germany
Martin Seidenberg , 2011 LT-Logistics & Transportation Germany
Stefan Reichenbach , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Greece
Salvador Biguria , 2011 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Guatemala
Yara Argueta , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Guatemala
Hrund Gunnsteinsdottir , 2011 PS-Professional Services Iceland
Anu Acharya , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Bhavin Turakhia , 2011 IT-Information Technology India
Chetan Maini , 2011 AU-Automotive India
Deepender Singh Hooda , 2011 NA-Not Applicable India
Manish Khera , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Shaffi Mather , 2011 NA-Not Applicable India
Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan , 2011 IT-Information Technology India
M. Arsjad Rasjid P. Mangkuningrat , 2011 EN-Energy Indonesia
Najwa Shihab , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia
Valerie Casey , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Ireland
Ofra Anne Eshed , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Israel
Diana Verde Nieto , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Italy
Francesca Colombo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Lily Lapenna , 2011 UN-Unknown Italy
Pasquale Salzano , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas Italy
Kanae Doi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Koichi Yamauchi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Naoko Yamazaki , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Japan
Shinjiro Koizumi , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Japan
William H. Saito , 2011 PS-Professional Services Japan
Yoshikazu Tanaka , 2011 IT-Information Technology Japan
Ory Okolloh , 2011 IT-Information Technology Kenya
Naif Al Mutawa , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Kuwait
Georges Harik , 2011 UN-Unknown Lebanon
Rima Maktabi , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Lebanon
Cheng Ming Yu , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Malaysia
Carlos Mota , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Mexico
Guillermo Romo , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Mexico
Mario Martin Delgado Carrillo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Mexico
Ashutosh Tiwari , 2011 UN-Unknown Nepal
Lucas Simons , 2011 PS-Professional Services Netherlands
David Rodin , 2011 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand
Mitchell Khoa Dang Pham , 2011 IT-Information Technology New Zealand
Ricardo Terán Terán , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua
Funmi Iyanda , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria
Mir Ibrahim Rahman , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Pakistan
Saleem Ali , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Annabelle Long , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Liu Yingxia , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development People's Republic of China
Pan Haidong , 2011 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China
Zhou Xun , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Rex Bernardo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Philippines
Sheila Lirio Marcelo , 2011 PS-Professional Services Philippines
H.E. Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani , 2011 IN-Institutional Qatar
Na Sung-Kyun , 2011 IT-Information Technology Republic of Korea
Milos Ristic , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Republic of Serbia
Andrei Elinson , 2011 MM-Mining & Metals Russian Federation
Fahd Al Rasheed , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Saudi Arabia
Loulwa M. Bakr , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Saudi Arabia
May Al Dabbagh , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Magatte Wade , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Senegal
Areena Loo , 2011 IT-Information Technology Singapore
Carlos Fernandes , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Singapore
Avril Halstead , 2011 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Basetsana Kumalo , 2011 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Tebogo Skwambane , 2011 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Vuyo D. Kahla , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas South Africa
Zibusiso Mkhwanazi , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information South Africa
David del Ser , 2011 IT-Information Technology Spain
Lucas Carné , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Spain
Sasja Beslik , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Sweden
Elsie S. Kanza , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Tanzania
Susan Mashibe , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism Tanzania
Nick Pisalyaput , 2011 NA-Not Applicable Thailand
Asli Karahan-Ay , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Ozlem Denizmen , 2011 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Turkey
Badr Jafar , 2011 OG-Oil & Gas United Arab Emirates
Zaid Daoud Al Siksek , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates
Caroline Watson , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Clare Lockhart , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Dawood Azami , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Gemma Mortensen , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Pete Cashmore , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Rani Raad , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Stephen Frost , 2011 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Adam Werbach , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Alexa von Tobel , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA
Alexandra Cousteau , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Andrew Lee , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
April Rinne , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Charles Rutstein , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA
Dan Senor , 2011 PI-Private Investors USA
danah boyd , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA
Daniel Cruise , 2011 MM-Mining & Metals USA
Dylan E. Taylor , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA
E. Benjamin Skinner , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Ellen Gonda , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA
Fawad Ahmad Muslim , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA
Gita Gopinath , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Grace Chiang Nicolette , 2011 PI-Private Investors USA
Jaime Nack , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jamail Larkins , 2011 AT-Aviation, Travel & Tourism USA
Jane McGonigal , 2011 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Jayme Martin , 2011 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA
Kang Hyun-Jung , 2011 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development USA
Liliana Gil , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA
Margaret de Heinrich , 2011 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Melanie Walker , 2011 IN-Institutional USA
Niko Canner , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA
Rye Barcott , 2011 UT-Energy Utilities & Technology USA
Sandeep Chatterjee , 2011 IT-Information Technology USA
Sophal Ear , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Vivek Kundra , 2011 NA-Not Applicable USA
Westley Moore , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA
Yan E. Yanovskiy , 2011 PS-Professional Services USA
Jacqueline Musiitwa , 2011 PS-Professional Services Zambia
Facundo Garreton , 2012 IT-Information Technology Argentina
Amanda McCluskey , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Kathleen Reen , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Australia
Lisa MacCallum Carter , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Australia
Olebile Makhupe , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Botswana
David Hertz , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Denis B. Minev , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Brazil
Samuel Elia , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Vanessa Vilela , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Brazil
Yana Buhrer Tavanier , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Bulgaria
Adrian Cheng , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada
David Boehmer , 2012 PS-Professional Services Canada
George Stroumboulopoulos , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Canada
Kaliya Hamlin , 2012 IT-Information Technology Canada
Rebecca Saxe , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Sami Khoreibi , 2012 EN-Energy Canada
Tim Wu , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Felipe Kast Sommerhoff , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Chile
H.R.H. Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth of Denmark , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Denmark
Soulaima Gourani , 2012 PS-Professional Services Denmark
Carlos Moncayo , 2012 PS-Professional Services Ecuador
Ayman Ismail , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Egypt
Diego de Sola , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development El Salvador
Alexis Bonte , 2012 IT-Information Technology France
Christel Heydemann , 2012 TC-Telecommunications France
Nabila Ramdani , 2012 NA-Not Applicable France
Sandrine Joseph , 2012 TC-Telecommunications France
Vera Kobalia , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Georgia
Andrea Stürmer , 2012 IS-Insurance & Asset Management Germany
Christian Wessels , 2012 PS-Professional Services Germany
Daniel Bahr , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Bright Simons , 2012 IT-Information Technology Ghana
Fred Swaniker , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Ghana
Kimathi Kuenyehia Sr , 2012 PS-Professional Services Ghana
Francis Ngai Wah Sing , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR
Lo Sze Ping , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Hong Kong SAR
Adarsh Kumar , 2012 PI-Private Investors India
Alok Kshirsagar , 2012 PS-Professional Services India
Ashwin Naik , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Binoy Job , 2012 NA-Not Applicable India
Chhavi Rajawat , 2012 NA-Not Applicable India
Rajamanohar (Raja) Somasundaram , 2012 TC-Telecommunications India
Sanjiv Rai , 2012 IT-Information Technology India
Subhashini Chandran , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage India
V. R. Ferose , 2012 IT-Information Technology India
Aldi Haryopratomo , 2012 IT-Information Technology Indonesia
Ananda Siregar , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Indonesia
Niall Dunne , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Ireland
Eli Beer , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Israel
Jonathan Adiri , 2012 AU-Automotive Israel
Angela Morelli , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Junya Kondo , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan
Kentaro Iemoto , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan
Kunihiko Shimada , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Lin Kobayashi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Mitsuru Izumo , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Japan
Satoru Yamamoto , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Japan
Shokei Suda , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan
Toshihiro Nakamura , 2012 IT-Information Technology Japan
Dina Shoman , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Jordan
Lama Hourani , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Jordan
Isis Nyong'o , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Kenya
Steven Sim Chee Keong , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Malaysia
Emilio Ricardo Lozoya Austin , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Mexico
Gina Badenoch , 2012 PS-Professional Services Mexico
Santiago Cosio Pando , 2012 TC-Telecommunications Mexico
Mbarka Bouaida , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Morocco
Claire Boonstra , 2012 IT-Information Technology Netherlands
Privahini Bradoo , 2012 MM-Mining & Metals New Zealand
Maria Nelly Rivas , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Nicaragua
Akudo Anyanwu Ikemba , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria
Biola Alabi , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Nigeria
Simon Kolawole , 2012 PS-Professional Services Nigeria
Nauman Khan , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Pakistan
Shahzada Dawood , 2012 CH-Chemicals Pakistan
Nisreen Haj Mohammed Shahin , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Palestinian Territories
Carolina Freire , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Panama
Nick Yang Ning , 2012 PI-Private Investors People's Republic of China
Tian Ning , 2012 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China
Wang Shuo , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Analisa Balares , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Philippines
Benedict Carandang , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines
Diosdado Rey Banatao , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Philippines
Therese Fernandez-Ruiz , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Philippines
Michal Krupinski , 2012 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Poland
Kim Hana , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea
Rebeca Hwang Eun Young , 2012 IT-Information Technology Republic of Korea
Denis Morozov , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation
Nick Dobrovolskiy , 2012 IT-Information Technology Russian Federation
Clare Akamanzi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Rwanda
Amadou Hott , 2012 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Senegal
Tan Yinglan , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Victor Tong Joo Chuan , 2012 IT-Information Technology Singapore
Yap Kwong Weng , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Martin Bruncko , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Slovakia
Jasandra Nyker , 2012 EN-Energy South Africa
Oya-Hazel Gumede , 2012 PS-Professional Services South Africa
Alvaro Fernández Ibáñez , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Spain
Asanga Abeyagoonasekera , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sri Lanka
Emmanuel Jal , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sudan
Birgitta Ohlsson , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Sweden
Pasha Bakhtiar , 2012 PI-Private Investors Switzerland
Mohammed Dewji , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods Tanzania
Cina Lawson , 2012 NA-Not Applicable Togo
Ohood Al Roumi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates
Ashish J. Thakkar , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom
Brendan Cox , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Danny Cohen , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Ian Pearman , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Jane Burston , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Jem Bendell , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Lutfey Siddiqi , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Maggie Berry , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom
Martha Lane Fox , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Rain Newton-Smith , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Rajeeb Dey , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Robyn Scott , 2012 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom
Roland Nash , 2012 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Sam Gregory , 2012 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Tara Comonte , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Tim Levene , 2012 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Tom Hulme , 2012 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Adam Lowry , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA
Aimee Mullins , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Binta Niambi Brown , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Candy Chang , 2012 OG-Oil & Gas USA
Cesar Conde , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Dalia Mogahed , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Dave Hanley , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
David Fischer , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
David Wayne Callaway , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Drue Kataoka , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Eunice Nuekie Cofie , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Georgie Benardete , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Gregory McKeown , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Hilal Ahmed Lashuel , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jane Marie Chen , 2012 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
John Legend , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Jonathan Levin , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Joshua Dubois , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Joshua G. James , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Ken Howery , 2012 PI-Private Investors USA
Kristin Groos Richmond , 2012 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA
Lara Setrakian , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Lena Janel Bansal , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Lynn Loo , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Neil Blumenthal , 2012 RC-Retail & Consumer Goods USA
Pardis Sabeti , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Rachel Sterne , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Salman Khan , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Scott Harrison , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Suzanne Ehlers , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Valerie Keller , 2012 PS-Professional Services USA
Vandana Goyal , 2012 NA-Not Applicable USA
Vimbayi Kajese , 2012 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Zimbabwe
Slim Amamou , 2012 IT-Information Technology
Tony Abrahams, 2013 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Australia
Jeremy Balkin, 2013 President Australia
Rachel Botsman, 2013 Founder Australia
Jeremy Howard, 2013 President and Chief Scientist Australia
Gordon Hughes, 2013 Managing Director Australia
Jane McAdam, 2013 Professor and Australian Research Council Future Fellow Australia
Alex Wyatt, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Australia
Vannarith Chheang, 2013 Executive Director Cambodia
Dumith Fernando, 2013 Managing Director, Regional Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific Hong Kong SAR
Claire Hsu, 2013 Co-Founder and Executive Director Hong Kong SAR
Jennifer Zhu Scott, 2013 Founder and Managing Partner Hong Kong SAR
Arif P. Rachmat, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Indonesia
Masami Komatsu, 2013 President and Chief Executive Officer Japan
Shoukei Matsumoto, 2013 Managing Director and Buddhist Monk Japan
Taro Otsuka, 2013 President Japan
Yohei Shibasaki, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Japan
Naomichi Suzuki, 2013 Mayor of Yubari Japan
Daisuke Tsuda, 2013 Journalist, Media Activist and Chief Executive Officer Japan
Joel Neoh, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Malaysia
HH Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz, 2013 Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Malaysia
Bayartsetseg Jigmiddash, 2013 Secretary of State Mongolia
Thura Ko, 2013 Founder and Managing Director Myanmar
Win Win Tint, 2013 Managing Director Myanmar
Jamil Anderlini, 2013 Beijing Bureau Chief New Zealand
Simon Bridges, 2013 Minister of Labour and of Energy and Resources New Zealand
Ron Cao, 2013 Co-Founder and Managing People's Republic of China
Richard Lin Chen, 2013 Managing Director Yifei Group People's Republic of China
Chen Qiqing, 2013 Deputy Director Central Party School of the Communist Party of China People's Republic of China
Judy Leissner, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Grace Vineyard People's Republic of China
Qin Jun, 2013 Chairman Tuspark Technology Innovation Co.,Ltd. People's Republic of China
Qiu Huanguang, 2013 Associate Professor Center for Chinese Agricultural Policy (CCAP) People's Republic of China
Wan Tailei, 2013 Head of International Cooperation Department National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) People's Republic of China
Ninie Yan Wang, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pinetree Senior Services Pte Ltd People's Republic of China
Winston Ma Wenyan, 2013 Managing Director and Deputy Chief Representative China Investment Corporation (CIC) People's Republic of China
Zong Fuli, 2013 President Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co. People's Republic of China
John Echauz, 2013 Executive Vice President Standard Insurance Co., Inc. Philippines
Ronald Mendoza, 2013 Executive Director AIM Policy Center, Asian Institute of Management Philippines
Kim Dong Kwan, 2013 Managing Director Hanwha Group Republic of Korea
Lee Joosung, 2013 Director SeAH Group Republic of Korea
Lian Pin Koh, 2013 Assistant Professor of Applied Ecology and Conservation ETH Zürich Singapore
Aaron Maniam, 2013 Director Institute of Policy Development, Singapore Civil Service College Singapore
Dispanadda Diskul, 2013 Chief Development Officer Doi Tung Development Project Thailand
Nitsara Karoonuthaisiri, 2013 Head, Microarray Laboratory National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) Thailand
Gian Tu Trung, 2013 Education Activist Institute for Research on Educational Development (IRED) Vietnam
Le Thi Thu Thuy, 2013 Vice-Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Vingroup Joint Stock Company Vietnam
Dries Buytaert, 2013 Founder and Project Lead Drupal Belgium
Almira Zejnilagic, 2013 Director FTI Consulting Bosnia & Herzegovinia
Jesper Buch, 2013 Angel and Seed investor Jesper Buch Denmark
Ida Auken, 2013 Minister of the Environment Denmark
Lars Jannick Johansen, 2013 Chief Executive Officer The Social Capital Fund Denmark
Urmas Paet, 2013 Minister of Foreign Affairs Estonia
Jacques Beltran, 2013 Senior Vice-President, Europe, CIS, Turkey Alstom International France
Christian Mandl, 2013 Chairman Maporama Solutions France
Laetitia Puyfaucher, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Pelham Media France
Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, 2013 Minister of Women's Rights of France and Spokesperson of the French Government France
Arnaud Ventura, 2013 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer PlaNet Finance France
Florence Verzelen, 2013 Managing Director GDF SUEZ France
Alexander Atzberger, 2013 China Strategy Head SAP AG Germany
Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2013 Writer and Film Director Germany
Christine Graeff, 2013 Director-General, Communications and Language Services European Central Bank Germany
Eun-Kyung Park, 2013 Managing Director, Sixx Prosiebensat.1 Media AG Germany
Kristina Schröder, 2013 Federal Minister of Family Affairs and Senior Citizens Germany
Elinros Lindal, 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Creative Director and Founder ELLA Iceland
Mark Pollock, 2013 Adventurer, Athlete and Author MarkPollock.Com Ireland
Fabrizio Campelli, 2013 Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Strategy and Planning Deutsche Bank AG Italy
Silvia Console Battilana, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Auctionomics (and xSwan) Italy
Michel Martone, 2013 Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Policies Italy
Martina Viarengo, 2013 Assistant Professor, International Economics The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Italy
Igor Luksic, 2013 Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro Montenegro
Philipp Jan Flach, 2013 Managing Director DeSeizoenen Netherlands
Judith Lingeman, 2013 Head of Charities Dutch Postcode Lottery (Nationale Postcode Loterij) Netherlands
Catherine E. de Vries, 2013 Professor of European Politics, Department of Politics and International Relations University of Oxford Netherlands
Silje Vallestad, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bipper Norway
Thomas Wilhelmsen, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group Norway
Vuk Jeremic, 2013 President United Nations General Assembly , 67th Session Republic of Serbia
Srdja Popovic, 2013 Executive Director CANVAS Republic of Serbia
Dana Costache, 2013 Founder, Global Culture and Leadership Consultant MindSpeaker Global Culture and Leadership Romania
Codrut Pascu, 2013 Managing Partner, Black Sea Region Roland Berger Strategy Consultants Romania
Nikolay Nikiforov, 2013 Minister of Communications and Mass Media Russian Federation
Elizaveta Osetinskaya, 2013 Editor-in-Chief Forbes Russia Russian Federation
Gilles Mentré, 2013 Special Advisor Lazard Slovakia
Bruno Sánchez-Andrade Nuño, 2013 Director, Science and Technology Global Adaptation Institute (GAIN) Spain
Daniel Ek, 2013 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spotify Ltd Sweden
Pierre Maudet, 2013 Member of the Executive Council of the State of Geneva in Charge of Security City of Geneva Switzerland
Matthew Parish, 2013 Partner Holman Fenwick Willan LLP Switzerland
Aymeric Sallin, 2013 Founder and Chief Executive Officer NanoDimension Switzerland
Celine Herweijer, 2013 Partner PwC United Kingdom
Katie Jackson, 2013 Senior Vice-President, Mergers and Acquisitions Statoil (UK) Limited United Kingdom
Deepak Madnani, 2013 Founder and Managing Director Solar Exports Ltd United Kingdom
Anna Marrs, 2013 Group Head of Strategy and Corporate Development Standard Chartered United Kingdom
Melisande Middleton, 2013 Founder and Director Center for International Media Ethics (CIME) United Kingdom
Vikas Pota, 2013 Chief Executive Officer Varkey GEMS Foundation United Kingdom
Magnus Renfrew, 2013 Director, Asia Art Basel United Kingdom
Lord Nathanael Wei Ming- Yan, 2013 Member of the House of Lords United Kingdom
Ahmed Mater, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Ailish Campbell, 2014 IN-Institutional Canada
Alan Ricks, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Alexander Geiser, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Ali J. Siddiqui, 2014 MI-Multi Industry Pakistan
Alison Loat, 2014 PS-Professional Services Canada
Amy J.C. Cuddy, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Andrea Pasinetti, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Angellah Jasmine Kairuki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Tanzania
Anoop Ratnaker Rao, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India
Anthony Smare, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Papua New Guinea
Anton du Plessis, 2014 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Antony Bugg-Levine, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Anurag Thakur, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India
Asma Siddiki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Augusto Townsend Klinge, 2014 PI-Private Investors Peru
Austin Ramirez, 2014 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation USA
Avani Davda, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India
Banafsheh Geretzki, 2014 PS-Professional Services Germany
Bayanjargal Byambasaikhan, 2014 PS-Professional Services Mongolia
Belinda Parmar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Bernice Dapaah, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Ghana
Bettina Hein, 2014 IT-Information Technology Germany
Brooke Ellison, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Candice Beaumont, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Cassandra Chiu, 2014 PS-Professional Services Singapore
Catherine Howarth, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Chen Wei, 2014 HO-Holding, Trade, Import/Export People's Republic of China
Chiki Sarkar, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information India
Christian Hernandez Gallardo, 2014 PI-Private Investors El Salvador
Claudia Belmont, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Peru
Claudia Sender Ramirez, 2014 AT-Aviation &Travel; Brazil
Courtney Leimkuhler, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA
Daniella Ballou-Aares, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Danladi Verheijen, 2014 PI-Private Investors Nigeria
Daron Roberts, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Dave Duarte, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
David Berry, 2014 PI-Private Investors USA
David Karp, 2014 IT-Information Technology USA
Dee Poon, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Hong Kong SAR
Deng Fei, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information People's Republic of China
Devesh Raj, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Dhanurjay Patil, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Dominique Anglade, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Dongning Yang, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Dorjee Sun, 2014 EU- Energy Utilities Australia
Earl M. Valencia, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Philippines
Eikei Suzuki, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Eyal Gura, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Israel
Fabrice Franzen, 2014 PS-Professional Services Belgium
Francesca Carlesi, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Italy
Francesca McDonagh, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Ganzorig Vanchig, 2014 AU-Automotive Mongolia
Gassan Al Kibsi, 2014 PS-Professional Services Yemen
Giulio Boccaletti, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Gonzalo Begazo, 2014 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Peru
Gugu Nxiweni, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare South Africa
Hajo van Beijma, 2014 TC-Telecommunications Netherlands
Hanli Prinsloo, 2014 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Hanneli Rupert, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle South Africa
Hassan El Houry, 2014 AT-Aviation &Travel; Lebanon
Hayley Warren, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Australia
Ida Liu, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Ilias Chantzos, 2014 IT-Information Technology Greece
Irina Anghel-Enescu, 2014 PI-Private Investors Romania
Ivan Vatchkov, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Iwao Aso, 2014 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Japan
Jacinda Ardern, 2014 NA-Not Applicable New Zealand
James Moore, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Jared Cohen, 2014 IT-Information Technology USA
Jennifer Nichols, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA
Jessica Long, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Johannes Weber, 2014 PI-Private Investors Germany
Jonathan Rake, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management South Africa
Jose Enrique Concejo, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Spain
Josh Nesbit, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Julia Andrea R. Abad, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Philippines
Julia Bacha, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Julia R. Greer, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Julien Steimer, 2014 IS-Insurance & Asset Management France
Julio Hector Estrada, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Guatemala
Kanini Mutooni, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets United Kingdom
Katarzyna Pisarska, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Poland
Kathryn Dovey, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Kavita Patel, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Keisuke Goda, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Ken Endo, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Japan
Ken Tun, 2014 EN-Energy Myanmar
Kentaro Ichiki, 2014 PS-Professional Services Japan
Keyu Jin, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Khalid Alkhudair, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Khin Zaw Latt, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Myanmar
Kieron Boyle, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Kitty Parry, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Leah Busque, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Lee Xiaodong, 2014 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Leila Hoteit, 2014 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Leila Velez, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Brazil
Lena Ng, 2014 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Singapore
Lila Preston, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Luca H. Neghesti, 2014 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Tanzania
Lynn Jurich, 2014 EN-Energy USA
Maria Doris Dumlao, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Philippines
Maria Teresa Kumar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Mariame McIntosh Robinson, 2014 PI-Private Investors Jamaica
Marietje Schaake, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Netherlands
Marion Poetz, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Austria
Marlon Parker, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Maseena Ziegler, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Michael Acton Smith, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Michael Macharia, 2014 IT-Information Technology Kenya
Michelle Zatlyn, 2014 IT-Information Technology Canada
Mohit Joshi, 2014 IT-Information Technology India
Mona Al Marri, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Arab Emirates
Mosharraf Zaidi, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Nandini Piramal, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare India
Natalia Vodianova, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Russian Federation
Nate Morris, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Nathalie Dauriac-Stoebe, 2014 NA-Not Applicable France
Nguyen Hoang Long, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Vietnam
Nicolás Shea Carey, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Chile
Niel Harper, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Barbados
Nikolina Angelkova, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Bulgaria
Nina Jensen, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Norway
Nkosana Mashiya, 2014 IN-Institutional South Africa
Nneka Mobisson-Etuk, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Nigeria
Noura Al Kaabi, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Arab Emirates
Olivia Leland, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Omezzine Khelifa, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Tunisia
Pallavi S. Aiyar, 2014 NA-Not Applicable India
Parmesh Shahani, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India
Patricia Cobian, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Spain
Patrick Allen, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Philipp Missfelder, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Pierre Kosciusko Morizet, 2014 PS-Professional Services France
Rachael Chong, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Rachel Carrell, 2014 HE-Global Health & Healthcare New Zealand
Rajiv Pant, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Ratheesan Yoganathan, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Sri Lanka
Ray Tong Zhilei, 2014 IT-Information Technology People's Republic of China
Rayid Ghani, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Rebecca Weintraub, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
René Redzepi, 2014 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Denmark
Ricky Wong, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Malaysia
Rishad Premji, 2014 IT-Information Technology India
Rodrigo Teijeiro, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Argentina
Rohan Silva, 2014 PI-Private Investors United Kingdom
Roksana Ciurysek-Gedir, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Poland
Roshni Nadar Malhotra, 2014 IT-Information Technology India
Sabeen Mahmud, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Pakistan
Sabrina Chao, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Hong Kong SAR
Sachin Bansal, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle India
Salomon Chertorivski Woldenberg, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Mexico
Sandhya Venkatachalam, 2014 PI-Private Investors USA
Sandro Salsano, 2014 PI-Private Investors Italy
Sara Menker, 2014 PI-Private Investors Ethiopia
Sara Sutton Fell, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, 2014 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Shahrzad Rafati, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Islamic Republic of Iran
So-Young Kang, 2014 PS-Professional Services USA
Soichiro Swimmy Minami, 2014 PS-Professional Services Japan
Sonia Medina, 2014 IN-Institutional Spain
Sony Kapoor, 2014 PS-Professional Services United Kingdom
Soraya Darabi, 2014 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle USA
Souad Mekhennet, 2014 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information Germany
Steven Fulop, 2014 NA-Not Applicable USA
Tatiana Lacerda Prazeres, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Thomas Aeschi, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland
Tonni Agustiono Kurniawan, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Indonesia
Valerie Feldmann, 2014 ET- Energy Technologies Germany
Vania Masías, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Peru
Vincent W. Bagiire, 2014 NA-Not Applicable Uganda
Vishwarupe (Vish) Narain, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets India
Wladimir Klitschko, 2014 PS-Professional Services Ukraine
Xiaohong Gao, 2014 BK-Banking & Capital Markets People's Republic of China
Zhivko Mukaetov, 2014 PS-Professional Services Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Abdelmalek Alaoui, 2015 PS-Professional Services Morocco
Abid Butt, 2015 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Pakistan
Adam Grant, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Aditya Ghosh, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; India
Alberto Alemanno, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Italy
Alexander De Croo, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Belgium
Alexander Torrenegra, 2015 IT-Information Technology USA
Alix Zwane, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Andrea Armani, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Andrea Cooper, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Andres Simon Gonzalez-Silen, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Italy
Andrew Bastawrous, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare United Kingdom
Asha De Vos, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Sri Lanka
Ashish Goyal, 2015 PI-Private Investors India
Bengi Korkmaz, 2015 PS-Professional Services Turkey
Bodour Al Qasimi, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Arab Emirates
Brian Forde, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Brian Gallant, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Canada
Burcu Geris, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Turkey
Carlota Mateos, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; Spain
Caroline Berube, 2015 PS-Professional Services Canada
Daan Roosegaarde, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Netherlands
Dana Leong, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Danae Bezantakou, 2015 SCT-Supply Chain & Transportation Greece
Donald Patrick Lim, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information
Edwin Macharia, 2015 PS-Professional Services Kenya
Fahad Aldhubaib, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Saudi Arabia
Funeka Montjane, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets South Africa
Guillaume Barazzone, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Switzerland
Gunhild A. Stordalen, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Norway
Helen Hai, 2015 IN-Institutional United Kingdom
Henrik Lind, 2015 PI-Private Investors Denmark
Hua Fung Teh, 2015 PI-Private Investors
Hugh Whalan, 2015 EU- Energy Utilities
Ian Walsh, 2015 PS-Professional Services Ireland
Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Brazil
Imani Duncan-Price, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Jamaica
James Chau, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information United Kingdom
Jean Liu, 2015 AU-Automotive
Jeffrey Tau Hoong Lim, 2015 PI-Private Investors Malaysia
Juliana Chan, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Julie Smolyansky, 2015 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage USA
Kakha Kaladze, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Georgia
Katharina Beumelburg, 2015 ET- Energy Technologies Germany
Khaled Al Sabawi, 2015 IU-Infrastructure & Urban Development Canada
Kirsten Parker, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Krithi Karanth, 2015 NA-Not Applicable India
Kuok Meng Wei, 2015 PI-Private Investors Singapore
Landry Signe, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Cameroon
Lauren Koopman, 2015 PS-Professional Services USA
Lina Ben Mhenni, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Tunisia
Luis Felipe Carrillo, 2015 EU- Energy Utilities Peru
Maria Antonia Arroyo, 2015 PS-Professional Services Philippines
Marina Kolesnik, 2015 PS-Professional Services Russian Federation
Matthew Tilleard, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets Australia
Max Liu, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Max Neukirchen, 2015 BK-Banking & Capital Markets USA
Melike Yetken, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Meng Liu, 2015 NA-Not Applicable
Michelle Dipp, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare USA
Mokena Makeka, 2015 NA-Not Applicable South Africa
Mustapha Mokass, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Morocco
Nadia Saqqaf, 2015 NA-Not Applicable
Naomi Koshi, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Japan
Nariman Sadri, 2015 HE-Global Health & Healthcare Islamic Republic of Iran
Nasser Bin Nasser, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Jordan
Neha Kirpal, 2015 NA-Not Applicable India
Nicolas Hazard, 2015 NA-Not Applicable France
Pablo Jenkins, 2015 IN-Institutional Costa Rica
Pablo Salazar Rojo, 2015 PS-Professional Services Mexico
Pan Jiang, 2015 NA-Not Applicable
Park Yu-Hyun, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Republic of Korea
Patricia Dwyer, 2015 PS-Professional Services Philippines
Paula Marcela Moreno Zapata, 2015 NA-Not Applicable
Philip Tinari, 2015 NA-Not Applicable USA
Pingtjin Thum, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Rachel Schutt, 2015 ME-Media, Entertainment & Information USA
Rafat Akhali, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Yemen
Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, 2015 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Saudi Arabia
Rory Hunter, 2015 RC-Retail, Consumer Goods & Lifestyle Australia
Ruzwana Bashir, 2015 IT-Information Technology United Kingdom
Sadiq Gillani, 2015 AT-Aviation &Travel; United Kingdom
Safak Pavey, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Turkey
Sheri Hickok, 2015 AU-Automotive USA
Ska Keller, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Germany
Stela Mocan, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Moldova
Steve Arora, 2015 IS-Insurance & Asset Management USA
Stuart Cook, 2015 FB-Agriculture, Food & Beverage Australia
Tinna Nielsen, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Denmark
Tristram Stuart, 2015 NA-Not Applicable United Kingdom
Tshering Lama, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Nepal
Victoria Ransom, 2015 IT-Information Technology
Vivian Claire Liew, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Singapore
Yang Lin, 2015 NA-Not Applicable People's Republic of China
Zachary Bogue, 2015 PI-Private Investors USA
Zoe Butt, 2015 NA-Not Applicable Australia
Zulfikar Ali Bader, 2015 PS-Professional Services Pakistan
Abayomi Awobokun, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Oando Downstream Nigeria
Ada Osakwe, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Agrolay Ventures Ghana
Christopher Ategeka, 2016 Founder and CEO, Rides for Lives Uganda
Farida Bedwei, 2016 Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Logiciel Ltd Ghana
James Mworia, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Centum Investment Company Limited Kenya
Juliana Rotich, 2016 Venture Partners, Africa Technology Ventures Kenya
Mary Vilakazi, 2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, MMI Holdings Limited South Africa
Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria Nigeria
Nima Elbagir, 2016 Senior International Correspondent, CNN International Sudan
Victor Ochen, 2016 Executive Director, African Youth Initiative Network-Uganda Uganda
Zukie Siyotula, 2016 Executive Head: Oil and Gas, Thebe Investment Corporation South Africa
Aroon Hirdaramani, 2016 Owner/Director, Hirdaramani Group Sri Lanka
Fahim Hashimy, 2016 CEO, Hashimy Group Afghanistan
Farkhunda Zahra Naderi, 2016 Member of Parliament, Afghanistan Government Afghanistan
Hassina Syed, 2016 Owner, Syed Group Afghanistan
Hina Butt, 2016 Minister, Government of Punjab Pakistan
Kanika Dewan, 2016 President, BRAMCO GROUP India
Romana Abdullah, 2016 CEO and Founder, Highpoint Ventures (Pvt.) Limited Pakistan
Shaurya Veer Himatsingka, 2016 Deputy Managing Director, India Carbon Limited India
Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Maharogi Sewa Samiti India
Umer Cheema, 2016 Executive Director, Center for Investigative Reporting in Pakistan Pakistan
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, 2016 Minister of State for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Bangladesh
Andy Moon, 2016 CEO, Sunfarmer USA
Aria Finger, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, DoSomething.org USA
Ashton Kutcher, 2016 Co-Founder, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children USA
Avid Larizadeh-Duggan, 2016 Partner, Google Ventures USA
Cheryl Perera, 2016 Founder and Executive Director, OneChild Network and Support Inc. Canada
Danae Ringelmann, 2016 Founder and Chief Development Officer, Indiegogo USA
David Bray, 2016 Chief Information Officer, Federal Communication Commission USA
Dhivya Suryadevara, 2016 Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, General Motors Company USA
Joe Gebbia, 2016 Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Airbnb Inc. USA
John Green, 2016 Novelist and YouTuber, vlogbrothers USA
Julie Yoo, 2016 Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder, Kyruus USA
Leslie Dewan, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Transatomic Power Corporation USA
Melanie Joly, 2016 Minister for Canadian Heritage, Ministry of Canadian Heritage of Canada Canada
Michael Lefenfeld, 2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, SiGNa Chemistry Inc. USA
Michelle Rempel, 2016 Federal member of parliament, Government of Canada Canada
Monica Yunus, 2016 Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, Sing for Hope USA
Nina Tandon, 2016 President and Chief Executive Officer, EpiBone Inc. USA
Penny Abeywardena, 2016 Commissioner of International Affairs, Mayor's Office USA
Rohit Chopra, 2016 Managing Director, Lazard USA
Roland G. Fryer, 2016 Professor of Economics, Harvard University USA
Roy Hessel, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Clearly Canada
Sam Altman, 2016 President, Y Combinator USA
Sarah Daubenspeck, 2016 Managing Director, CFO and Enterprise Value Group USA
Seth Moulton, 2016 Congressman from Massachusetts (D), 6th District USA
Shivani Siroya, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, InVenture USA
Vanessa Kerry, 2016 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Seed Global Health USA
Yao Zhang, 2016 Founder and CEO, RoboTerra USA
, 2016 President, Al Bawsala Tunisia
Ayman Hariri, 2016 Deputy CEO, Saudi Oger Ltd Saudi Arabia
Badr Olama, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Strata Manufacturing PJSC Morocco
Forsan Hussein, 2016 Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zaitoun Ventures Israel
Khadija Idrissi Janati, 2016 Entrepreneur and Civil Society Actor, KMK Group Morocco
Majid Jafar, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Crescent Petroleum United Arab Emirates
Patrick Youssef, 2016 Deputy Director of Operations, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Lebanon
Shireen Shelleh, 2016 Partner and Managing Director, Center for Engineering and Planning Palestinian Territories
Suleiman Bakhit, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hero Factor Jordan
Wafa Makhlouf, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Proclean Tunisia
, 2016 Vice President, International Policy Brazil
Jonathan Nathusius, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, CEMACO Guatemala
Maria Lopez Castano, 2016 Director, Semana Sostenible Magazine Colombia
Patricia Ellen, 2016 Principal, McKinsey & Company Brazil
Pia Mancini, 2016 Chairwoman, The Democracy Earth Foundation Argentina
Simón Gaviria Muñoz, 2016 Director, National Planning Department of Colombia Colombia
Stephanie Villedrouin, 2016 Minister of Tourism, Haiti Government Haiti
Anna Fang Hamm, 2016 Zhen Fund,
Carol Li Rafferty, 2016 Managing Director, Yale University China
Chih-Han Yu, 2016 Appier,
Donald Tang, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Greater China Honk Kong
Rebecca Yuancao Yang, 2016 CEO, IPCN LTD China
Sheng Fu, 2016 CEO, Cheetah Mobile China
Shu Wang, 2016 Deputy Director, National Development and Reform Commission China
Wei Shi, 2016 Director, Department of International Economic Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry China
Xiaohua Ji, 2016 Founder and CEO, Guokr.com; Guokr MOOC Academy China
Yan Shi, 2016 Director, Shared Harvest Farm China
Yanliang Miao, 2016 Senior Advisor to the Administrator and Head of Research, State Administration of Foreign Exchange China
Yao Chen, 2016 Actress, Beijing Chen Xin Culture and Art Studio China
Yinuo Li, 2016 Director, China Country Office China
Hanna Hopko, 2016 Member of Parliament, Parliament of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada) Ukraine
Julia Shakhnovskaya, 2016 Director, Polytechnic Museum Russia
Lila Tretikov, 2016 Executive Director, Wikimedia Foundation Inc. Russia
Mustafa Nayyem, 2016 Blogger and Journalist, Newspaper Ukrainskaja Pravda Ukraine
Daniel M. Shin, 2016 Head of Corporate Development (Executive Director), MCM Korea
Divya Seshamani, 2016 Partner, TPG Europe LLP Singapore
James Song, 2016 Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Faircap Partners Myanmar
Kentaro Katayama, 2016 Non-residential fellow, SAIS John Hopkins University Japan
Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir, 2016 Director, The Criminal Justice Division at Attorney-General’s Chambers Singapore
Nomin Chinbat, 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Mongol TV Mongolia
Ohtani Kojun, 2016 Head Priest, Jodo-shinshu Temple Japan
Pham Thi Ngan, 2016 Co-founder, Nguyencomm Vietnam
Samantha Freebairn, 2016 Squadron Leader and Pilot, Royal Australian Air Force Australia
Sarah Hanson-Young, 2016 Senator of South Australia, Government of South Australia Australia
Simon Smiles, 2016 Managing Director, UBS Switzerland AG Australia
Sotaro Uemura, 2016 Professor, University of Tokyo Japan
Thaung Su Nyein, 2016 Managing Director / CEO, Information Matrix Co. Myanmar
William Tanuwijaya, 2016 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tokopedia Indonesia
Yeen Seen Ng, 2016 COO, Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI) Malaysia
Amal Clooney, 2016 Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers United Kingdom
Byron Vassiliades, 2016 Chairman, Antipollution S.A Greece
Daniel Klier, 2016 Global Head, Strategy Germany
Demet Mutlu, 2016 Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trendyol.com Turkey
Dilek Ayhan, 2016 State Secretary of Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries Norway
Eleni Antoniadou, 2016 Chief of Science, Transplants Without Donors Greece
Emmanuel Macron, 2016 Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs of France France
Hadia Tajik, 2016 Member of the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), Storting (Norwegian Parliament) Norway
Javier Olivan, 2016 Vice-President, Growth Spain
Jens Spahn, 2016 State Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany Germany
Julie Chappell, 2016 Partner, Hawthorn United Kingdom
Kalin Anev Janse, 2016 Secretary-General, European Stability Mechanism Luxembourg
Laura Storm, 2016 CEO, Sustainia Denmark
Maelle Gavet, 2016 Executive Vice President, Global Operations France
Nima Elmi, 2016 Senior Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland United Kingdom
Pedro Moneo Lain, 2016 Founder and CEO, Opinno Spain
Peter Rutland, 2016 Partner, CVC Capital Partners Ltd United Kingdom
Poppy Allonby, 2016 Managing Director and Co-Head of BlackRock's Energy Business, BlackRock Inc. United Kingdom
Sebastian Kurz, 2016 Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Austria
Torsten Lichtenau, 2016 Partner, Bain & Company Inc. Switzerland
Verena Pausder, 2016 Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fox & Sheep Germany
William Marshall, 2016 Co-Founder and CEO, Planet Labs United Kingdom
Jamila Abass, 2017 Country Director GiveDirectly Morocco
Faisal Abbas, 2017 Editor-in-Chief Arab News Saudi Arabia
Malak Jehad Al Akiely, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Golden Wheat for Grain Trading Ltd Jordan
Samar Ali, 2017 President and Chief Executive Officer Millions of Conversations USA
Eyad Alkassar, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Rocket Internet ME United Arab Emirates
Omar Al-Madhi, 2017 Co-Head Direct Investments Saudi Arabia
Bernise Ang, 2017 Chief Alchemist Zeroth Labs Singapore
Lois Auta, 2017 Founder and Executive Director Cedar Seed Foundation Nigeria
Terry Beech, 2017 Member of Parliament; Parliamentary Secretary Department of Fisheries Canada
Dan Berelowitz, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Spring Impact USA
Mohamed Alami Berrada, 2017 General Manager Yasmine Orfèvres de l'immobilier Morocco
Rwitwika Bhattacharya-Agarwal, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Swaniti Initiative India
Alejandro Brenes, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Enertiva Costa Rica
Sercan Celebi, 2017 Co-Founder and President Oy ve Otesi Turkey
Chen Man, 2017 Founder Beijing Man Xiang Ya Tian Advertising Ltd People's Republic of China
Calvin Choi, 2017 Chairman AMTD China
Sangeet Paul Choudary, 2017 Founder Platformation Labs Singapore
Abdourahmane Cissé, 2017 Secretary General in the Presidency Office of the President of Côte d'Ivoire Côte d'Ivoire
Molly Crockett, 2017 Assistant Professor of Psychology Yale University USA
Rana El Kaliouby, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Affectiva USA
Mouhamed Moustapha Fall, 2017 Chair African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Senegal
Fan Ling, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tezign People's Republic of China
Rio Ferdinand, 2017 Presenter BT Group United Kingdom
Nili Gilbert, 2017 Chairwoman of the Investment Committee David Rockefeller Fund USA
Chido Govera, 2017 Founder and Director The Future of Hope Foundation Zimbabwe
Mona Hammami, 2017 Senior Director Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Osman Haneef, 2017 Author United Kingdom
Atsumi Hasegawa, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Litalico Inc. Japan
Brad Henderson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer P33 USA
Katie Hill, 2017 Global Director Power and Strategy Kenya
Florian Hoffmann, 2017 Founder The DO Germany
Christine Hsu, 2017 Managing Director Co-Head of Financial Sponsors Group China
Lydie Hudson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Sustainability USA
Roberto Ibarra, 2017 Chief Technology Officer Expediente Azul Mexico
Ramzi Jaber, 2017 Director e.construct Fz LLC United Arab Emirates
Ankur Jain, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kairos USA
Faten Kallel, 2017 Politician Independent Tunisia
Shira Kaplan, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cyverse Switzerland
Neema Kaseje, 2017 Surgeon Médecins Sans Frontières Switzerland
Sam Kass, 2017 Partner Acre Venture Partners USA
Adam Kinzinger, 2017 Congressman from Illinois (R) 16th District USA
Insa Klasing, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer TheNextWe Germany
Juan Pablo Larenas, 2017 Executive Director B Lab Chile
Naisula Lesuuda, 2017 Member of Parliament Kenyan Parliament Kenya
Bill Liu Zihong, 2017 Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer People's Republic of China
Brie Loskota, 2017 Executive Director Center for Religion and Civic Culture USA
Emilia Macarie, 2017 Chief Financial Officer BBVA Allianz Allianz Spain
Nadeen Matthews, 2017 Chief Digital and Marketing Officer National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited Jamaica
Billy Mawasha, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Kolobe Nala Investment Company South Africa
M. Yasmina McCarty, 2017 Chief Executive Officer New Growth Innovation Network USA
Rebeca Minguela, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Clarity USA
Ambarish Mitra, 2017 Co-Founder Greyparrot United Kingdom
Jesse Moore, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder M-KOPA Solar Kenya
Mike Moradi, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sensulin USA
Subha Nagarajan, 2017 Managing Director Global Capital Advisory USA
Maria Soledad Nuñez Mendez, 2017 Academic Director Public Policy Programme Paraguay
Claudia Olsson, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Stellar Capacity Sweden
Sputniko! Ozaki, 2017 Associate Professor Tokyo University of the Arts Japan
Sarah Parcak, 2017 Director GlobalXplorer USA
Qin Yuefei, 2017 Poverty Reduction Worker Serve For China People's Republic of China
Maliha M. Quadir, 2017 Founding Managing Director Shohoj Limited Bangladesh
Rapelang Rabana, 2017 Founder Rekindle Learning South Africa
Nina Rawal, 2017 Founder Emerging Health Ventures Sweden
Sheila Redzepi, 2017 Vice-President for External and Corporate Affairs World Bank USA
Edward Santow, 2017 Professor - Responsible Technology University of Technology Australia
Hindol Sengupta, 2017 Vice-President Invest India India
Stav Shaffir, 2017 Leader of Israeli Green Party Israeli Green Party Israel
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Paytm India
Shruti Shibulal, 2017 Chief Executive Officer and Director Tamara Leisure Experiences India
Navrina Singh, 2017 Founder and Chief Executive Officer www.credo.ai USA
Richard Socher, 2017 Chief Executive Officer You.com USA
Aarti Takoordeen, 2017 Chief Financial Officer Johannesburg Stock Exchange South Africa
Rodrigo Tavares, 2017 Founder and President Granito Group United Kingdom
Natznet Tesfay, 2017 Executive Director Africa United Kingdom
Graves Tompkins, 2017 Global Head Capital Partnering USA
Ganzorig Ulziibayar, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Golomt Bank Mongolia
Rebecca van Bergen, 2017 Founder and Executive Director Nest USA
Lisa Walker, 2017 Chief Executive Officer Ecosphere+ United Kingdom
Douglas C K Woo, 2017 Chairman and Managing Director Wheelock and Company Ltd People's Republic of China
Yang Luhan, 2017 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Qihan Biotech People's Republic of China
Farzana Yaqoob, 2017 Chief Executive Officer MANTAQ Center for Research Pakistan
Yeoh Pei Lou, 2017 Executive Director FrogAsia Sdn Bhd Malaysia
Nino Zambakhidze, 2017 Chairwoman Georgian Farmers' Association Georgia
Feng Zhang, 2017 James and Patricia Poitras Professor in Neuroscience Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, 2018 General Partner Future Africa Nigeria
Samuel Alemayehu, 2018 Managing Director Cambridge Industries USA
Razan Al Mubarak, 2018 President International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) United Arab Emirates
Sarah Al Suhaimi, 2018 Chairperson of the Board of Directors Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi Arabia
Heba Aly, 2018 CEO The New Humanitarian Switzerland
Riad Armanious, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Eva Pharma Egypt
Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, 2018 Senior Vice-President Corporate Strategy USA
Fatoumata Ba, 2018 Founder and Executive Chair Janngo Côte d'Ivoire
Angela Baker, 2018 Chief Sustainability Officer Qualcomm USA
Barbara Ann Bernard, 2018 Founder and Chief Investment Officer Wincrest Capital Ltd Bahamas
Oana Bizgan-Gayral, 2018 Member of Parliament Parliament of Romania Romania
Kelly Buchanan, 2018 Senior Vice-President; Mergers and Acquisitions Integration Executive Mastercard Europe Service Ltd United Kingdom
Valeri Chekheria, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Adjara Group Hospitality Georgia
Nami Chung, 2018 Director Asan Nanum Foundation Republic of Korea
Nighat Dad, 2018 Founder and Executive Director Digital Rights Foundation Pakistan
Akim Daouda, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Gabonese Sovereign Wealth Fund (FGIS) Gabon
Miroslava Duma, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Future Tech Lab Russian Federation
Joy Dunn, 2018 Head Operations USA
Xavier Duportet, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Eligo Bioscience France
Reem Fadda, 2018 Director Cultural Foundation United Arab Emirates
Michael Faye, 2018 Chief Executive Officer GiveDirectly USA
Rayan Fayez, 2018 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) Saudi Arabia
Mathieu Flamini, 2018 Founder GFBiochemicals S.p.A United Kingdom
Gloria Fluxa Thienemann, 2018 Vice-Chairman and Chief Sustainability Officer Iberostar Group Spain
Maya Foa, 2018 Director Reprieve United Kingdom
Kerstin Forsberg, 2018 Founder and Director Planeta Océano Peru
Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, 2018 Member of Parliament Parliament of Finland (Eduskunta) Finland
Camilla Hagen Sørli, 2018 Member of the Board Canica Norway
Solveigh Hieronimus, 2018 Senior Partner McKinsey & Company Germany
Kent Ho, 2018 Founder and General Partner S28 Capital China
Ho Ren Hua, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Thai Wah Public Company Limited Thailand
Khaled Igué, 2018 Founder and President Club , 2030 Afrique France
Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp, 2018 Chairperson Ronesans Holding Turkey
Bhairavi Jani☆, 2018 Executive Director SCA Group of Companies India
Sébastien Kadio-Morokro, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Petro Ivoire S.A. Côte d'Ivoire
Unathi Kamlana, 2018 Commissioner Financial Sector Conduct Authority South Africa
Joseph P. Kennedy III, 2018 United States
Reem Khouri, 2018 Founder and Partner Kaamen Jordan
Elaine Kim, 2018 Co-Founder Trehaus Singapore
Sebastián Kind, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Green Map Belgium
Christian Kroll, 2018 Scientific Co-Director SDG Index Germany
Li Jia, 2018 Adjunct Professor Stanford University School of Medicine USA
Li Sixuan, 2018 Anchor China Central Television (CCTV) People's Republic of China
Liu Xiao, 2018 Chief Partner Beijing Vanke People's Republic of China
Tamer Makary, 2018 Founder Ethica Partners USA
Alejandro Malgor, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Xinca Argentina
Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, 2018 Chief Executive Officer Ecoware Solutions Private Limited India
Lucy McRae, 2018 Science Fiction Artist Body Architect Australia
Nadeem Meghji, 2018 Senior Managing Director Blackstone Group USA
Gaurav Mehta, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dharma Life India
Wenjuan Mi, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer VIPKID People's Republic of China
Kapil Mohabir, 2018 Founding Managing Partner Plympton Farms Guyana
Alisha Moopen, 2018 Deputy Managing Director Aster DM Healthcare United Arab Emirates
Karabo Morule, 2018 Founder Amara Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd South Africa
Kaila Murnain, 2018 General Secretary New South Wales Branch Australia
Armstrong Pame, 2018 Administrator Government of Manipur India
Juan Jose Pocaterra, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer ViKua Venezuela
Anushka Ratnayake, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer myAgro USA
Catherine Raw, 2018 CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER NORTH AMERICA Canada
John Riady, 2018 Chief Executive Officer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk Indonesia
Albert Rivera Díaz, 2018 Leader of Citizens party Spain
Susannah Rodgers, 2018 Technical Adviser Disability Inclusion United Kingdom
Nico Rosberg, 2018 Greentech Entrepreneur and F1 , 2016 World Champion Monaco
Lily Sarafan, 2018 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Home Care Assistance USA
Arvind Satyam, 2018 Chief Commercial Officer Pano AI USA
Marlène Schiappa, 2018 French writer and politician, serving as Minister Delegate in charge of Citizenship, attached to the Minister of the Interior France
Fern Shaw, 2018 President Southern California District USA
Simon Sheikh, 2018 Managing Director Future Super Australia
Alok Shetty, 2018 Principal Architect and Founder Bhumiputra Architecture India
Taejun Shin, 2018 Founder Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer Japan
David Sin, 2018 Co-Founder Group President and Deputy Chairman Singapore
Jagmeet Singh, 2018 Leader Canada's New Democrats Canada
Edward Smith, 2018 Partner DLA Piper LLP USA
Tom Szaky, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer TerraCycle USA
Shoko Takahashi, 2018 Representative Director Genequest Inc. Japan
Kanika Tekriwal, 2018 Founder and Chief Executive Officer JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd India
Leo Varadkar, 2018 Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Ireland
Wai Wai Nu, 2018 Founder and Executive Director Women Peace Network Myanmar
Harry (Huai) Wang, 2018 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Linear Capital People's Republic of China
Wang Wen, 2018 Food Scientist Nestlé R&D Centre Singapore Singapore
Leana Wen, 2018 Visiting Professor of Health Policy and Management George Washington University USA
Hannah Yeoh, 2018 Member of Parliament Segambut Family and Community Development of Malaysia
Carol Yu Ying, 2018 Producer and Host Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd People's Republic of China
Zhang Lu, 2018 Founding and Managing Partner Fusion Fund USA
Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi, 2019 Head Active Investments Qatar Investment Authority Qatar
Ibrahim AlMojel, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Saudi Industrial Development Fund Saudi Arabia
Victoria Alonsoperez, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chipsafer Uruguay
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, 2019 President of Costa Rica Costa Rica Government Costa Rica
Rima Assi, 2019 Managing Partner Abu Dhabi Senior Partner McKinsey & Company LME Limited United Arab Emirates
Nick Ayers, 2019 Managing Partner Ayers Neugebauer & Co. USA
Priyanka Bakaya, 2019 N Renew Oceans USA
Mamuka Bakhtadze, 2019 Prime Minister of Georgia (, 2018 - , 2019) Office of the Prime Minister of Georgia Georgia
Jean-Jacques Barbéris, 2019 Member of the Executive Committee Co-Head Institutional Clients Coverage Amundi Asset Management France
Pablo Alberto Barrera Lopez, 2019 Executive Vice-President Strategy and Communications Yara International Norway
Diane Binder, 2019 Founding Partner Regenopolis France
Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman, 2019 Member of Parliament Parliament of Malaysia Malaysia
Sarah bint Yousif Al-Amiri, 2019 Minister of State for Advanced Technology Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates
Ketevan Bochorishvili, 2019 Chief Executive Officer JSC Anaklia City Georgia
Julie Bonamy, 2019 CEO Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore Saint-Gobain (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Singapore
Ruba Borno, 2019 Senior Vice President / General Manager CX Centers and Managed Services Cisco USA
Geoffrey Bouquot, 2019 Group Vice-President Corporate Strategy and External Relations Valeo France
Agnes Budzyn, 2019 Co-Founder and Managing Partner SFI USA
Jessica Burgner-Kahrs, 2019 Associate Professor University of Toronto Mississauga Canada
Peter Buttigieg, 2019 Secretary of Transportation US Department of Transportation USA
Kamissa Camara, 2019 Minister of Digital Economy and Forecasting Ministry of Digital Economy Information and Communication of Mali Mali
Chang Seung-Joon, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Maekyung Media Group Republic of Korea
Serene Chen Huijing, 2019 Managing Director Deutsche Bank Singapore
Rohit Chopra, 2019 Commissioner Federal Trade Commission USA
David Chubak, 2019 Head Global Retail Bank and Consumer Lending Citibank NA USA
Lucy d'Arville, 2019 Partner Bain International Inc. Australia
Eric Dayton, 2019 Co-Founder & CEO Askov Finlayson USA
Daniel de Boer, 2019 Chief Executive Officer ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Netherlands
Deshal De Mel, 2019 Economic Adviser to the Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance Sri Lanka Sri Lanka
M. Bilge Demirkoz, 2019 Professor Department of Physics Middle East Technical University Turkey
Jean-François Gagné, 2019 VP AI Canada
Chao (Amy) Gao, 2019 Founder Shanghai May Foundation People's Republic of China
Angela Daniella Garcia Moreno, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Elemental School Bolivia
Gong Yingying, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Chairwoman and Founder Yidu Tech People's Republic of China
Fernando Grostein Andrade, 2019 Filmmaker USA
Anne-Sophie Grouchka, 2019 Member of the Executive Board France Chief Customer Officer Allianz France
Matthew Guilford, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Common Health Malaysia
Cyrus Habib, 2019 Priest Society of Jesus (Jesuits) USA
Yalda Hakim, 2019 Anchor International Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) United Kingdom
Nathaniel Harding, 2019 Managing Partner Cortado Ventures USA
Cal Henderson, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Slack USA
Halla Hrund Logadottir, 2019 Co-Founder Arctic Initiative Harvard Kennedy School of Government USA
Huang Dinglong, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Malong Technologies People's Republic of China
Lisa Ivers, 2019 Partner and Managing Director Boston Consulting Group (BCG) USA
Wanuri Kahiu, 2019 Filmmaker AFROBUBBLEGUM Kenya
Daria Kaleniuk, 2019 Executive Director Anti-Corruption Action Centre Ukraine
Ahd Kamel, 2019 Director and Actress Odd Camel Saudi Arabia
Aminata Kane Ndiaye, 2019 Chief Executive Officer Orange Sierra Leone Sierra Leone
Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, 2019 Member of Parliament The National Assembly of the Republic of Botswana Botswana
Nora Khaldi, 2019 Founder and Chief Science Officer Nuritas Ireland
Faisal Khan, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peshawar 2.0 Pakistan
Tigran Khudaverdian, 2019 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Yandex Russian Federation
Emily Kirsch, 2019 Founder and Managing Partner Powerhouse Ventures USA
Joseph Konzelmann, 2019 Partner Global Head Client and Capital Formation Group TPG USA
Stefanie Kurniadi, 2019 Founder PT. Citarasa Prima Indonesia Berjaya Indonesia
Farhan Latif, 2019 President El-Hibri Foundation USA
Sam Lee, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer IndeCollective USA
Guillaume Lefevre, 2019 Managing Director New Ventures and Business Development Zurich Insurance Group Switzerland
Gary Liu, 2019 Chief Executive Officer South China Morning Post Hong Kong SAR China
Liu Qian, 2019 Managing Director The Economist Group China People's Republic of China
Lokesh Nara, 2019 Member Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council India
Poonam Mahajan, 2019 Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Mumbai North Central Maharashtra Parliament of India India
Jonathan Malagon, 2019 Minister of Housing Cities and Territory Ministry of Housing Cities and Territory of Colombia Colombia
Nadia Maqbool, 2019 Founding Partner 23 Degrees North Oman
Richard Martinez, 2019 Vice President for Countries Inter-American Development Bank USA
Yasukane Matsumoto, 2019 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Raksul Co. Ltd Japan
José Manuel Moller, 2019 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Algramo Chile
Sucharita Mukherjee, 2019 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kaleidofin India
Nerissa Naidu, 2019 Chief Executive Officer āxil USA
Sarah Nicholls, 2019 Global Head of ESG Sourcing & Procurement Jones Lang LaSalle Limited Netherlands
Genki Oda, 2019 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Remixpoint Japan
Umra Omar, 2019 Founder and Executive Director Safari Doctors Kenya
Clare O'Neil, 2019 Member of Parliament for Hotham Parliament of Australia Australia
Tolu Oni, 2019 Professor School of Public Health and Family Medicine University of Cambridge United Kingdom
Melanie Perkins, 2019 Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Canva Pty Ltd Australia
Carol Reiley, 2019 Founder and Member of the Board Drive.ai USA
Carlos Reines, 2019 President and Co-Founder RubiconMD Spain
Maya Roy, 2019 Chief Executive Officer YWCA Canada Canada
Aurelie Adam-Soule Zoumarou, 2020 Minister of the Digital Economy and Communication Ministry of Digital Economy and Communication Benin
Paula Ingabire, 2020 Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Innovation of Rwanda Rwanda
Tunde Kehinde, 2020 Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Lidya Holdings Inc Nigeria
Yetnebersh Nigussie Molla, 2020 President and Co-Founder Ethiopian Lawyers with Disabilities Association Ethiopia
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 2020 Minister of Information Ministry of Information and Media Relations of Ghana Ghana
Faraja Nyalandu, 2020 Founder and executive director Shule Direct Tanzania
Chinny Ogunro, 2020 Chief Executive Officer WellSpring Health Nigeria
Fredros Okumu, 2020 Director Science Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) Tanzania
Mayur Patel, 2020 Group Chief Operating Officer Cassava Fintech Zimbabwe
Shani Senbetta, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kidame Mart Plc Ethiopia
Cherrie Atilano, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Agrea Philippines
Cham Krasna, 2020 Chief Executive Officer SOMA Group Cambodia
Veronika Linardi, 2020 Chief Executive Officer PT. Qareer Harapan Asia Indonesia
Grace Natalie Louisa, 2020 Co-Founder and Chairwoman Partai Solidaritas Indonesia - PSI (Indonesian Solidarity Party) Indonesia
Jeffrey Lu, 2020 CEO and Co-Founder Engine Biosciences Pte Ltd Singapore
Henry Motte-Muñoz, 2020 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Edukasyon.ph Philippines
Vivek Salgaocar, 2020 Director Vimson Group Singapore
Wan Nadiah Wan Mohd Abdullah Yaakob, 2020 Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer TMC Life Sciences Berhad Malaysia
Golriz Ghahraman, 2020 Member of Parliament New Zealand Parliament New Zealand
Niklas Adalberth, 2020 Founder and Executive Chairman Norrsken Foundation Sweden
Annalena Baerbock, 2020 Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Federal Foreign Office of Germany Germany
Matthew Caruana Galizia, 2020 Director Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation Malta
Marga Gual Soler, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer SciDipGLOBAL Spain
Carlalberto Guglielminotti, 2020 Chief Executive Officer France
Niki Kerameus, 2020 Minister of Education and Religious Affairs Ministry of Education Research and Religious Affairs of Greece Greece
Elisha London, 2020 Founder United for Global Mental Health (United GMH) United Kingdom
Mette Lykke, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Too Good To Go Denmark
Caroline Malcolm, 2020 Head Global Blockchain Policy Centre Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) France
Sanna Marin, 2020 Prime Minister of Finland Office of the Prime Minister of Finland Finland
Akshay Naheta, 2020 Senior Vice-President SoftBank Group United Kingdom
Atika Rehman, 2020 Deputy Editor United Kingdom
Ludovic Subran, 2020 Chief Economist Allianz Germany
Stacey Tank, 2020 Chief Corporate Affairs and Transformation Officer Heineken International B.V. Netherlands
Anahita Thoms, 2020 Partner International Trade Practice Baker McKenzie Germany
Christian Zeinler, 2020 Chief Strategy Officer UBS Switzerland AG Switzerland
Fabio Ziemssen, 2020 Partner Zintinus Germany
He Jin, 2020 Co-Founder and Vice-President Maimai People's Republic of China
Jiang Ying, 2020 Professor Peking University People's Republic of China
Stephanie Lo, 2020 Managing Director Shui On Investment Company Limited Hong Kong SAR China
Qiaomei Fu, 2020 Professor at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology Chinese Academy of Sciences People's Republic of China
Fang (Miranda) Qu, 2020 Founder Xiaohongshu People's Republic of China
Weiwei Xing, 2020 Partner Bain & Company Inc. Hong Kong SAR China
Nancie Zhu, 2020 Anchor Phoenix Satellite Television Co. Ltd Hong Kong SAR China
Zhu Xiaoxuan, 2020 Deputy Director China Science and Technology Exchange Center Ministry of Science and Technology People's Republic of China
Fumiaki Kobayashi, 2020 Member House of Representatives The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Japan
Akiko Naka, 2020 CEO Wantedly Inc Japan
Katsuya Uenoyama, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer PKSHA Technology Inc. Japan
Yasui Yoshiki, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Yasui & Company Japan
Bernardo Asuaje, 2020 Co-Founder and Managing Director Grupo Attia (Colombia) Colombia
Jesús Cepeda (Chuy), 2020 Founder and Executive Director Onesmart Technology SA de CV Mexico
Komal Dadlani, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Lab4U Chile
Delfina Irazusta, 2020 Founder and Executive Director Asociacion Civil Red de Innovacion Local (Local Innovation Network) Argentina
Eduardo Leite, 2020 Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Sul Government of the State of Rio Grande do Sul Brazil
Gabriel Marcolongo, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Incluyeme.com Argentina
Viridiana Rios, 2020 Spanish Columnist New York Times Mexico
Susana Sierra, 2020 Partner and Executive Director BH Compliance Chile
Otto Sonnenholzner, 2020 Digital Member Ecuador
Elisa Vegas, 2020 Artistic Director Fundación Orquesta Sinfónica Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Venezuela
Lamya Al Haj, 2020 Associate Professor of Molecular Biology Sultan Qaboos University Oman
Faisal Alibrahim, 2020 Minister of Economy and Planning Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, 2020 Minister of State for Foreign Trade Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates
Bhavin Shah, 2020 Senior Advisor Roland Berger Middle East United Arab Emirates
Fainy Sukenik, 2020 Founder and Chairperson Ba'asher Telchi Israel
Noor Sweid, 2020 General Partner Global Ventures United Arab Emirates
Raya Yusuf-Sbitany, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Mineraline Palestinian Territories
Kate Brandt, 2020 Sustainability Officer Google USA
Pamela Chan, 2020 Global Head BlackRock Alternative Solutions Chief Investment Officer BlackRock USA
Sarah Chen, 2020 Co-Founder and Managing Partner The Billion Dollar Fund for Women USA
Aslihan Denizkurdu, 2020 Managing Director Chief Operating Officer of Risk Management Citigroup USA
Joelle Faulkner, 2020 President and Chief Executive Officer Area One Farms Canada
Kate Gallego, 2020 Mayor of Phoenix Arizona City of Phoenix USA
Karina Gould, 2020 Minister of Families Children and Social Development Employment and Social Development Canada Canada
Rebecca M. Heller, 2020 Executive Director International Refugee Assistance Project USA
Jukay Hsu, 2020 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pursuit USA
Mei Mei Hu, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Vaxxinity USA
Karen Karniol-Tambour, 2020 Co-Chief Investment Officer Sustainability Bridgewater Associates USA
Larry Madowo, 2020 North America Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) USA
Katherine Maher, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Wikimedia Foundation USA
Leland Maschmeyer, 2020 Co-Founder Sway USA
Barbara Maul (Mulvee), 2020 Managing Director Credit Suisse AG USA
Griffin R. Myers, 2020 Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Oak Street Health USA
Emi Nakamura, 2020 Chancellor‘s Professor of Economics University of California Berkeley USA
James Rogers, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Apeel Sciences USA
Michele Romanow, 2020 Co-Founder and President Clear Finance Technology Inc - Clearbanc Canada
Kush Saxena, 2020 Executive Vice President U.S. Merchants and Acceptance Mastercard USA
Kabir Sehgal, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tiger Turn Productions USA
Sally Shin, 2020 Executive Editor Business Tech and Media USA
Gregg Treinish, 2020 Executive Director Adventure Scientists USA
Nicole Vogrin, 2020 Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer Western Union USA
Shauna Aminath, 2020 Minister of Environment Climate Change and Technology Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Technology of the Republic of Maldives Maldives
Muhammad Hammad Azhar, 2020 Minister for Energy Ministry of Energy of Pakistan Pakistan
Ugyen Dorji, 2020 Minister of Home and Cultural Affairs Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs of Bhutan Bhutan
Swapan Mehra, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Iora Ecological Solutions Pvt. Ltd. India
Vinati Mutreja, 2020 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinati Organics Limited India
Byju Raveendran, 2020 Founder and Chief Executive Officer BYJU'S India
Tara Singh Vachani, 2020 Chief Executive Officer Antara Senior Living Pvt. Ltd India
Tendayi Achiume, 2021 Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Zambia
Vera Daves de Sousa, 2021 Minister of Finance Ministry of Finance of Angola Angola
Sangu Delle, 2021 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Africa Health Holdings Ghana
Clarisse Iribagiza, 2021 Chief Executive Officer HeHe Rwanda
Ronald Lamola, 2021 Minister of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services of the Republic of South Africa South Africa
Wawira Njiru, 2021 Founder and Executive Director Food for Education Kenya
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 2021 President Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad (AFPAT) Chad
Obi Ozor, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kobo360 Nigeria
Roongchat Boonyarat, 2021 Director Chief Executive & Operating Officer Malee Group PCL Thailand
Francesca Chia, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer GoGet Malaysia
Rohan Ramakrishnan, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer The ASEAN Post Malaysia
Paul Rivera, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kalibrr Technology Ventures Philippines
Kishin RK, 2021 Chief Executive Officer RB Capital Limited Singapore
Anneliese Schulz, 2021 Chief Sales Officer Syncron AB Singapore
Tanit Chearavanont, 2021 Managing Director Siam Makro Plc Thailand
Gareth Wong, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Mitbana Pte Ltd Singapore
Achmad Zaky, 2021 Founder Bukalapak Indonesia
Andrew Bragg, 2021 Senator for New South Wales Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia Australia
Jessica Mauboy, 2021 Artist Maven Agency Australia
Suren Aloyan, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dasaran EdTech Company Armenia
Andrey A. Guryev, 2021 Chief Executive Officer PhosAgro Russian Federation
ANULIKA AJUFO, 2021 Venture Partner Europe Middle East and Africa Sagana United Kingdom
Erica Alessandri, 2021 Member of the Board Technogym Italy
Christoph Bornschein, 2021 Chief Executive Officer TLGG Germany
Sinéad Burke, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Tilting The Lens Ireland
Matthew Chamberlain, 2021 Chief Executive Officer London Metal Exchange United Kingdom
Lucy Cooper, 2021 Managing Director Head Innovation Europe Accenture United Kingdom
Thomas Crowther, 2021 Assistant Professor of Global Ecosystem Ecology ETH Zurich Switzerland
Rose Damen, 2021 Managing Director Damen Yachting Netherlands
Alexander de Carvalho, 2021 Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Public Group International Limited United Kingdom
Anne-Laure de Chammard, 2021 Chief Executive Officer ENGIE Solutions International ENGIE Group France
Amélie de Montchalin, 2021 Minister of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service France
Cristina Fonseca, 2021 Partner Indico Capital Partners Portugal
Laure Forgeron, 2021 Managing Director Head Facultative Underwriting Europe Switzerland
Laura Gersch, 2021 Member of the Board of Management Corporate Pensions Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG Germany
Nari Kahle, 2021 Head Strategic Programmes CARIAD Volkswagen Group Germany
Catherine Lenson, 2021 Managing Partner SoftBank Investment Advisers (UK) Limited United Kingdom
Burcu Ozturk, 2021 Chief Financial Officer MLP Saglık Hizmetleri A.Ş. Turkey
Gregoire Pictet, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Pictet North America Advisors SA Switzerland
Virginijus Sinkevicius, 2021 Commissioner for Environment Oceans and Fisheries European Commission Belgium
Devi Sridhar, 2021 Professor of Global Public Health University of Edinburgh United Kingdom
Claudia Vergueiro Massei, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Oman Siemens Germany
Lea Wermelin, 2021 Minister for Environment Ministry of the Environment of Denmark Denmark
Silvia Wiesner, 2021 General Manager Belgium and Luxembourg Unilever Belgium
He Zhengyu, 2021 Principal Scientist Ant Group People's Republic of China
Hu Ge, 2021 Actor Hu Ge Studio People's Republic of China
Li Ni, 2021 Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Bilibili Inc. People's Republic of China
Li Yifan, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Hesai Technology People's Republic of China
Lu Chaoyang, 2021 Professor of Physics University of Science and Technology of China People's Republic of China
Zhuang Qian, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer KnowYourself People's Republic of China
Wang Guan, 2021 News Anchor and Host China Global Television Network People's Republic of China
Chen Wu, 2021 Professor at the National Cancer Center Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences People's Republic of China
Xue Peng, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Beijing Tongcheng Biying Technology Ltd People's Republic of China
Zolzaya Batkhuyag, 2021 Co-Founder Adviser and Member of the Board Women for Change Mongolia
Sophie Seula Kim, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kurly Republic of Korea
Seung Gun Lee, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Founder Viva Republica (Toss) Republic of Korea
Nathalia Arcuri, 2021 Founder/CEO Me Poupe! Conteudo e Servicos Financeiros Eireli Brazil
Luis Felipe Cervantes Legorreta, 2021 Managing Director Head Mexico Office General Atlantic Mexico
Alberto de Belaunde, 2021 Congressman Congress of Peru Peru
Martín Guzmán, 2021 Minister of Economy Ministry of Economy of Argentina Argentina
Luiza Mattos, 2021 Partner Head of Healthcare South America Bain & Company Brazil
Adriana Ortiz, 2021 President National Handcraft Institute (IPA) Paraguay
Roberto Patiño, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Convive Venezuela
Izkia Siches, 2021 President Medical College of Chile Chile
Ricardo Weder, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer JUSTO INC. Mexico
Esraa Al-Buti, 2021 Partner EY Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Al Hashemi, 2021 Country Head Majid Al Futtaim Saudi Arabia
Elham Al Qasim, 2021 Chief Executive Officer Digital14 United Arab Emirates
Alanoud Bint Hamad Al Thani, 2021 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Qatar
El Seed Faouzi, 2021 Artist & Founder El Seed Studio Tunisia
Fawaz Farooqui, 2021 Chief Advisor to the Minister Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
Dalal Saeb Iriqat, 2021 Vice-President International Relations Arab American University-Palestine Palestinian Territories
Dana Juffali, 2021 Member of the Board Juffali and Brothers Saudi Arabia
Sanae Lahlou, 2021 Director of the African Business Unit Mazars Morocco Morocco
Kira Radinsky, 2021 Founder & Chief Technology Officer Diagnostic Robotics Israel
Daniel Ahn, 2021 Global Fellow The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars USA
Peter Biar Ajak, 2021 Visiting Fellow and Adjunct Faculty Africa Center for Strategic Studies USA
Adriana Cargill, 2021 Independent Radio Journalist USA
Arvan Chan, 2021 Senior Vice-President Chief Operating Officer International Centene USA
Alexis Crow, 2021 Global Head Geopolitical Investing PwC USA
Abasi Ene-Obong, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Founder 54gene USA
Jocelyn Formsma, 2021 Executive Director National Association of Friendship Centres Canada
Garlin Gilchrist II, 2021 Lieutenant Governor State of Michigan USA
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, 2021 Senior Vice-President Delivery Uber Technologies USA
Megan Greenfield, 2021 Partner McKinsey & Company USA
Jessica Jackson, 2021 Chief Advocacy Officer Reform Alliance USA
Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, 2021 Senior Special Envoy North America The Jewish Agency USA
Brian Kaufmann, 2021 Head Private Investments Portfolio Manager Member of the Management Committee USA
Conrod Kelly, 2021 Managing Director Chile Merck & Co. Inc USA
Ibram X Kendi, 2021 Director of the Center for Antiracist Research Boston University USA
Haley Lowry, 2021 Global Sustainability Director Dow USA
Lukas Nelson, 2021 Band Leader Promise of The Real USA
Amit Paley, 2021 Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director The Trevor Project USA
Emily Serazin, 2021 Managing Director and Partner Boston Consulting Group (BCG) USA
Liam Sobey, 2021 Vice-President Merchandising Sobeys Inc. Canada
Vasudha Vats, 2021 Vice-President Pfizer USA
Hitesh Wadhwa, 2021 Vice-President Sales and Strategic Initiatives Tech Mahindra USA
David Alexander Walcott, 2021 Founder and Managing Partner Novamed USA
Aditi Avasthi, 2021 Founder and Chief Executive Officer Embibe India
Maleeka Bokhari, 2021 Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan Pakistan
Srikanth Bolla, 2021 Founder & Chief Executive Officer Bollant Industries Pvt Ltd India
Nirvana Chaudhary, 2021 Managing Director Chaudhary Group Nepal
Gazal Kalra, 2021 Co-Founder Rivigo India
Shreevar Kheruka, 2021 Managing Director Borosil Ltd. India
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, 2021 Captain Bangladesh Cricket Team Bangladesh
Ameya Prabhu☆, 2021 Managing Director NAFA Capital India
My Xmas present to everyone.
Very helpful! Know thy enemy. No one on this list should ever hold any elected or appointed office.