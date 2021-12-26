Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager
Dec 26, 2021Edited

My Xmas present to everyone.

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NanaW's avatar
NanaW
Feb 16, 2022

Very helpful! Know thy enemy. No one on this list should ever hold any elected or appointed office.

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