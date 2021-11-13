Mandates get struck down in the US;

But in NZ the Judges (all of them) are still virtue signalling their adherence to the ‘staggeringly overbroad’ mandates in New Zealand and for added moronity 90% of NZ twitter, basically the ‘paid to post’ public face of Wellington’s beltway, is trying to ruin lawyer Sue Grey’s reputation.

For added Antipodean shit aka ‘New Zealand doesn’t understand the separation of powers concept’ the NZ (anti-)Law Society is looking into her registration (echoes of this).

Meanwhile;