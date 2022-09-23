His parents have also been targeted by the bastards mentioned in the title. His mother lost her job in early childhood education, nobody was able to come to Rory’s funeral.

What a fucking disgrace Jacinda Ardern you scumbag. You too Hawkins you piece of shit.

Dunedin, if you vote for me I will start attending to this.

And Jacinda Ardern will get some opposition.

#jacindaardern #pieceofshit #pfizer #rorynairn #dcc #dunedin #councilelections #nz #christchurchcall