An article about the murder of Rory Nairn by the executives of Pfizer and the NZ government of Jacinda Ardern
There needs to be some fixing of this
His parents have also been targeted by the bastards mentioned in the title. His mother lost her job in early childhood education, nobody was able to come to Rory’s funeral.
What a fucking disgrace Jacinda Ardern you scumbag. You too Hawkins you piece of shit.
Dunedin, if you vote for me I will start attending to this.
And Jacinda Ardern will get some opposition.
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#jacindaardern #pieceofshit #pfizer #rorynairn #dcc #dunedin #councilelections #nz #christchurchcall
I hope that the injectors are taking note that the blame gets put on them when the lawyers get hold of the case.
Having just a couple of cases go to court is a propaganda trick in itself.
People then just say "Wasn't there a case in Dunedin?", and then think one case in Dunedin is just an anomaly and isn't it good that it was investigated.
Till it happens in their family.