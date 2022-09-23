Plebeian Resistance

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 24, 2022

I hope that the injectors are taking note that the blame gets put on them when the lawyers get hold of the case.

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1 reply by Richard Seager
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Sep 24, 2022

Having just a couple of cases go to court is a propaganda trick in itself.

People then just say "Wasn't there a case in Dunedin?", and then think one case in Dunedin is just an anomaly and isn't it good that it was investigated.

Till it happens in their family.

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