Dear all,

the requirement for NZ Acts are that they go out for public consultation. Both the Covid Act (2020) and the COVID-19 Response (Vaccinations) Legislation Bill have not been put out for public consultation.

I am therefore putting you all on notice that I will address the fact that you are acting illegally if you do not rescind the Covid Act (2020) and put both it and COVID-19 Response (Vaccinations) Legislation Bill out immediately for public consultation and that this public consultation should not be shorter than is normal for such bills.

It's in your hands for now.

Yours Sincerely

Richard Seager

bcc'd to Judith Collins and Chris Bishop