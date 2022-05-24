Dear Stuart,

please provide me with any correspondence to Air New Zealand from you, or any member of your office or government to Air New Zealand in the last 4 weeks.

I am specifically after any advice you or your government have provided to Air New Zealand in regards to any requirements, or rescission of requirements, regarding the requirement for passengers to show evidence of negative tests to Air New Zealand before being able to check in for international flights.

But the request is for any correspondence between you, or any member of your office or government to/from Air New Zealand in the last 4 weeks. So please provide all such correspondence.

Thank you for your attention to this.

Regards

Richard Seager

P.S I don't like Nazis.