Lots of interesting things in this video. TBH I’m not Avi’s biggest fan, as there are videos around from last year of Avi saying ‘stay at home’ & ‘don’t spread the virus’, but I’m even less of a fan of those attacking him here. And the video gets very interesting around the 3:40 minute mark. They’re on Lygon Street which is a street of Italian restaurants, delicatessans, bookshops and gelati. But the guy who says ‘they don’t like you here’ well he’s the one out of place, not Avi, as you can see just before when the guys tasked with enforcing the cafe/restaurant entry conditions of Dan Andrews say ‘you’re the man’ (to Avi). And there’s two of them on the door as well. That’s a large extra cost for those businesses, which the ‘anarchist’ is helping to enforce. Anyway the video;

BTW Lygon Street has probably lost about 30% of its small businesses over the last few years. They’re doing it tough, I doubt that they’re big fans of the ‘covid pass’.