Plebeian Resistance

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baboon
Nov 27, 2021

Watching this reminded me that exactly this happened to Carl Benjamin (Sargon of Akkad) maybe three years ago. The cops in London threatened him with arrest for merely being near left-wing protesters. The cops are completely bought and paid for. Thanks Common Purpose.

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4 replies by Richard Seager and others
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baboon
Nov 27, 2021

That is absolutely insane.

"TBH I’m not Avi’s biggest fan"

Agreed but he's doing yeoman's work in this video and he has balls of steel.

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7 replies by Richard Seager and others
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