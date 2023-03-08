Plebeian Resistance

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Fay's avatar
Fay
Mar 8, 2023

It has been on the grocery shelves here for around 100 years. A much loved product.

Perhaps a bit of poison stimulates the immune system leaving us healthier!

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Mar 29, 2023

Loved the Men at Work song, not Vegemite (or Marmite). Those spreads sound like Coca Cola paste with the artificial caramel coloring. Probably good for you like Guinness, the company you keep.

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