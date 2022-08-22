Plebeian Resistance

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Rick Larson
Aug 22, 2022

Don't enter the hospital too many are going out the back door dead!

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 22, 2022

This hospital hasn't been keeping up.

It's a military operation now.

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