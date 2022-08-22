Someone I know of in an undetermined part of New Zealand at an undetermined hospital had this happen.

Relative very sick (died later) “Someone” says to medical professional “I’m not going to wear a mask”

Medical Professional’s response “nobody has died in this hospital of COVID, we’re all heartily sick of it, we’re all heartily sick of telling patients’ relatives that they can’t visit and if you have any other relatives or friends with you feel welcome to invite them in mask or no mask”