Anne Marie Parsons vs Lee Vandervis

This is the beginning of Lee Vandervis’ introduction and includes his interaction with Anne Marie. Sorry for the sound quality.

I didn’t see any tipping over of signs or any later stoush between Anne Marie and Lee. I didn’t see Mandy come running over to help out Anne Marie.

I was in the toilets for about 4 minutes at around 8.30pm (I took a photo of the “All Genders” toilet sign at that time). Therefore the incident would have had to have happened at this time but I don’t think everyone was still there by then. And I did not see any sign of an aftermath when I came out. The sign is also very large so if Anne Marie had tipped it over, there would have been quite a crash.

Update: I have now had it confirmed by Grant and Lee as being after the meeting, which means the part where we stand around and chat. It’s not a huge room yet I did not notice it at all so I think that it’s been exaggerated as I have absolutely no recollection of it. The other option is that it occurred at 8:30pm when I was briefly in the toilet. In which case I suspect that timing may have been somewhat deliberate.

I rather wish that I had noticed it.

https://plebeianresistance.substack.com/p/mandy-mayhem-bullock-and-her-mate

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti #mandymayhembulloch #leevandervis #odt #grantmiller