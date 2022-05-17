Probably most of you missed this one, through no fault of your own of course as the Northern Territory is a long way away from most of us;

I don’t think the Northern Territory aboriginal communities are going to forget him anytime soon, sending the army in for forced vaccinations and, from what I hear, removals in some cases are crimes against humanity. And I wonder if he still thinks that he was doing good? Of course most of you remember him for this video which drew many Hitler comparisons;